Widow's Holi at Vrindavan 2024: Date, history, significance and everything you need to know

Holi, the festival of colour, love and celebration, is intricately woven into the rich mythological tapestry of India. Of the many festivals celebrated in India, Holi in Braj, particularly in Vrindavan, is one of the most famous and historically significant. The region of Braj includes the important historical areas of Mathura, Vrindavan and their surroundings. The focus of the celebrations is Mathura, which is recognised as the birthplace of Lord Krishna, and Vrindavan, the area where he grew up. As the sacred site of Lord Krishna's Raslila, a celestial dance depicting the captivating romance between Lord Krishna and Radha, Braj is steeped in historical significance. (Also read: Choti Holi 2024: When is Choti Holi? Know Holika Dahan date, history, significance, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, samagri ) Vrindavan's Widow Holi is more than just a festival; it's a profound celebration of inclusion and compassion.(Ajay Aggarwal/HT photo)

All you need to about Widow's Holi at Vrindavan

"A widow's life had to be lived in isolation, marked by her husband's grief and careful avoidance of social activities," was the so-called barrier that Vrindavan had to contend with for a long time. There is something unsettling about the presence of a widow, whether at a wedding or a baby's birth. Although Holi is a beautiful spring festival, social stigma expects widows to remain hidden and unaffected by the street festivities. But as times have changed, groups and cities have come together to support widows and reinterpret customs to promote tolerance and compassion; Vrindavan's Widow Holi is a beautiful example of this. Scroll down to learn more about this unique celebration.

When is Widow's Holi in 2024

On Saturday, March 23, 2024, widows staying in the ashrams of Vrindavan will participate in the vibrant Holi celebration by smearing each other with colours. These women, who have lost their husbands, often lead lives deprived of many joys and celebrations, but on this day they come together and immerse themselves in the colours of the Holi festivities.

History of Widow's Holi in Vrindavan

The widows were ensnared by societal conventions that shattered thanks to the involvement of the Supreme Court in 2012 and the persistent work of Sulabh International, an NGO. Sulabh International, well-known for encouraging social inclusion and female emancipation, launched a game-changing program to enhance the quality of life for widows in Vrindavan. One significant milestone in this quest was the inauguration of a unique Holi festival at the Gopinath Temple honouring the widows of Vrindavan.

But until 2013, these widows could only participate in the Holi festivities by offering colours to "Thakurji", or Lord Krishna. But as times changed, the widows began to celebrate the festival among themselves. Dressed in bright colours, they joined in the festivities, smearing each other with gulal (coloured powders) and giving each other comforting hugs.