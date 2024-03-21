Choti Holi 2024: When is Choti Holi? Know Holika Dahan date, history, significance, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, samagri

Choti Holi 2024: Holi, the Festival Of Colours, is one of the most auspicious festivals of the Hindu religion after Diwali. It celebrates the eternal love and devotion between Radha and Lord Krishna. A day before Rangowali Holi, Hindus mark the festival of Choti Holi or Holika Dahan. It is a significant day as it commemorates the victory of good over evil. The celebrations begin on the night before Holi, with people gathering outside their homes with relatives, friends and community members to light the Holika bonfire. It is a reminder of the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and happiness over sorrow. To celebrate the festival, you must know its correct date, history, significance, city-wise muhurat, puja vidhi, samagri, and more. Choti Holi 2024: Know Holika Dahan date, history, significance, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, samagri and more. (HT Photo)

Choti Holi 2024 Date: When is Holika Dahan; Shubh Muhurat

This year, Choti Holi or Holika Dahan falls on March 24. Meanwhile, Holi falls a day after on March 25. The Holika Dahan muhurat will begin at 11:13 pm on March 24 and end at 12:27 am on March 25. The muhurat will last for 1 hour and 14 minutes.

Bhadra Punch is from 6:33 pm to 7:53 pm

Bhadra Mukh is from 7:53 pm to 10:06 pm

Purnima Tithi begins at 9:54 am on March 24

Purnima Tithi Ends at 12:29 pm on March 25

Choti Holi 2024 Puja Vidhi and Samagri:

Holika Dahan celebrations begin in the night. Hindus perform Holika Puja by lighting up a bonfire outside their home. They gather with their friends relatives, and community members to burn Holika effigies in the evening or late at night. It marks the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and happiness over sorrow. They worship the place where wood is collected to burn Holika, wrap the wood with white thread three or seven times, and sprinkle holy water, kumkum and flowers on it. They also roast green cereals in the Holika fire.

One needs a list of samagri to perform Holika Dahan, which includes a glass of holy water (Gangajal), a garland made of cow dung, akshat, flowers, garlands, roli, moli, jaggery, turmeric, moong, batashe, gulal, coconut, and wheat baaliyan.

Choti Holi 2024 History and Significance:

The legends say the demon king, Hiranyakashipu, was blessed with the boon that no man or animal could kill him. Mad with power, Hiranyakashipu ruled over his subjects and forced them to worship him as their only God. However, Hiranyakashipu's son was devoted to Lord Vishnu and refused to follow his father's commands. Hiranyakashipu became angry with his son and asked his sister, Holika, to kill him. Holika, blessed with a boon of a flame-shielding cloth from Lord Brahma, wore it and sat on a pyre with Prahlad to kill him. However, Prahlad prayed to Lord Vishnu to protect him - summoning a wind that transferred the shawl to Prahlad. Holika burned in the flamed, and her end signifies the victory of good over evil.

Holika Dahan is as significant as Holi to Hindus in many parts of the country. On this day, Hindus burn effigies of Holika to signify the victory of good over evil and celebrate Prahalad's devotion to Lord Vishnu. Additionally, Holika puja brings power, prosperity, and wealth to the family. It is also believed that people can burn all their fears in the Holika fire to make a new, fearless start.