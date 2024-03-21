Chhadi Mar Holi 2024 in Gokul: When and how will it be celebrated; All about significance, unique tradition and story

Chhadi Mar Holi 2024: The auspicious Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, is right around the corner. This year, it falls on March 25. Holi celebrations last two days - beginning with Choti Holi or Holika Dahan, followed by Rangowali Holi. Holi is the second most significant Hindu festival after Diwali and is celebrated with pomp across the country. The festival commemorates the love and devotion between Lord Krishna and Radha. Various traditions are observed in the country while celebrating Holi, and Braj Ki Holi is probably one of the most famous rituals. The celebrations last ten days and are celebrated in regions associated with Lord Krishna's childhood. Chhadi Mar Holi of Gokul is also one of them. Scroll through to learn all about this unique tradition. Know all about the Chhadi Mar Holi played in Gokul: When and how will it be celebrated; all about significance, unique tradition and story. (File Photo)

Chhadi Mar Holi of Gokul: When and how will it be celebrated; All about significance, unique tradition and story

Every year, people from different parts of India and the world arrive in Braj to experience the ten-day-long Holi celebrations. The Braj region - Mathura, Gokul, Vrindavan, Barsana, and Nandgaon - celebrates Holi with unique traditions inspired by Lord Krishna and Radha's life. One of these rituals is the famous Chhadi Mar Holi of Gokul. It is played on the Dwadashi date of Shukla Paksha in the month of Phalgun. This year, Chhadi Mar Holi falls on March 21.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to legends, Kanha was mischievous in his childhood. He took great pleasure in troubling the Gopis of Gokul. Hence, Kanha's childhood holds more importance in Gokul. The Chhadi Mar Holi is a similar tradition to Lathmar Holi. It is believed that Bal Krishna does not get hurt by sticks, which is why Chhadi Mar Holi is played with small sticks. In place of large laths, small sticks are used by women to playfully beat men. On the day of Chhadi Mar Holi, Kanha's palanquin is decorated, and women walk behind it with sticks in their hands.

All you need to know about Holi

Meanwhile, Holi also marks the triumph of good over evil as it celebrates the victory of Lord Vishnu's Narasimha avatar over Hiranyakashipu. The legend comes from the story of Hiranyakashipu and Prahlad. It is said that Asura King Hiranyakashipu wanted to kill his son, Prahlad, for worshipping Lord Vishnu. However, Lord Vishnu saved his devoted disciple, Prahlad, from the nefarious plans of his father. When Holika, Hiranyakashyapu's sister, tried to murder Prahlad by tricking him into sitting on her lap while she sat in a raging fire protected by her boon of being fireproof, the fire did not harm Prahlad. However, it ended Holika, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The Holika Dahan celebrations on Choti Holi signify the same. On this day, people light bonfires and circle them seven times. This year, Choti Holi falls on March 24.

Meanwhile, Rangowali Holi celebrations involve people smearing colours (gulaal) on each other's faces, playing with water balloons, eating sweet dishes like Gujiya, drinking Thandai, and making delectable preparations at home. People also visit their relatives on this day to play Holi with them and exchange gifts. Traditionally celebrated in late February or early March in the Gregorian calendar, Holi marks the arrival of spring and the end of winter. It also coincides with the Full Moon of Phalguna month.