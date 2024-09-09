 Is your ADHD triggering overcompensation? 4 signs to know | Health - Hindustan Times
Is your ADHD triggering overcompensation? 4 signs to know

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Sep 09, 2024 01:28 PM IST

From over-committing to over-explaining, here are four ways by which a person with ADHD tries to overcompensate.

ADHD or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is a mental disorder which affects the way we pay attention, behave and sit still. ADHD is one of the most commonly diagnosed brain disorders found in children. People with ADHD have a tendency of overcompensating and overcorrecting – in a social media post, ADHD coach Meredith Carder wrote, “There are many reasons we may adopt these behaviors….but avoiding shame and judgement is likely a main driver. Do you feel you go overboard in these areas? What has helped you recalibrate?”

In ADHD, a person struggles with focusing on one thing. Sometimes, they can be extremely hyperactive in nature. (Pexels)
Here are four signs to be aware of:

Over-apologising:

Often people with ADHD internalise the thought that they tend to mess up a lot, or that they are never perfectly able to do something. Hence, even for minor mistakes, they repeatedly apologise to alter the way other people around them might think about them.

Over-delivering:

People with ADHD tend to live with the thought that they are failures – this also comes from past trauma of getting repeated negative feedback or harsh criticism. Hence, they set extremely high standards for themselves and are also perfectionists. This further makes them over-deliver and over-promise.

Over-explaining:

An ADHD brain tends to have a different thought pattern – they often get inside the loop of thoughts while trying to prove a point. This can make it difficult for them to arrive at the end of the conversation to get their point across. This internalised thought can make them over-explain themselves to others.

Over-committing:

People with ADHD have people-pleasing tendencies, which make them say yes to things that they are not onboard with. This is often triggered from thoughts and behaviours of people from past experiences.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

