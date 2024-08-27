Scrolling through TikTok, Instagram or any social media and watching reels while on the toilet seat has become a common habit for many people, often leading to extended periods of time spent in the bathroom but while it might seem like a harmless way to pass the time, sitting on the toilet for an extended period can have several negative health effects, both physical and psychological. Understanding these effects and recognising how long is too long can help prevent potential harm. Scrolling TikTok reels on toilet seat? Beware of the dangers of this everyday bathroom habit (Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV)

What are the ill effects of using cellphone on toilet seat and how long is too long?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Manjusha Agarwal, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine at Gleneagles Hospitals in Parel Mumbai, asserted, “Taking mobile to the toilet itself is a strict no-no. Many people also tend to read books or newspapers which is also not recommended at all. Moreover, many people spend hours on phones in the toilet which can cause hemorrhoids or piles. This is so because the pressure created by resting on the toilet seat can engorge veins in your rectal area leading to painful swelling, irritation and bleeding during bowel movements. One can also have constipation or difficulty emptying bowels.”

She added, “One can also have gastroenteritis, cholera, typhoid and hepatitis. One should refrain from spending 30 minutes to 45 minutes in the toilet as many people have been doing so lately which has become a growing matter of concern now. One should not spend more than 7 minutes in the toilet. The maximum will be 10 minutes but don’t exceed that.”

Does changing position, actually help? What could it do to you if you sat on the toilet seat for too long?

Dr Manjusha Agarwal answered, “Sitting for prolonged periods, in a conventional seated posture, can cause straining or difficulty initiating a bowel movement. This is largely because the angle of the hips and knees does not ease optimal alignment for easier elimination. Hence, squatting or using a footstool to elevate your feet, thus creating a more natural pathway through which the body can discharge waste efficiently.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Rajeev Premnath, General Laparoscopic Surgeon and Endoscopist at Hitech Hernia Centre of Ramakrishna Hospital in Bengaluru's Jayanagar, explained, “Swollen and inflamed veins in the lower rectum and around the anus, known as hemorrhoids are a common source of pain,discomfort and bleeding. These troublesome veins often develop due to pressure, which can result from various factors, including extended periods of sitting/straining particularly on the toilet.”

Highlighting that not all types of sitting have the same impact, he elaborated, “For example, sitting on a hard surface exerts more pressure on the rectal area than sitting on a cushioned one. However, the most problematic scenario is prolonged sitting on a toilet seat. The design of a toilet seat positions the rectum lower than the rest of the buttocks, creating an unnatural posture. This positioning, combined with the force of gravity, causes blood to pool in the veins, significantly increasing the likelihood of developing hemorrhoids. Additionally, straining during bowel movements, often due to constipation, further increases the pressure on the rectal veins. This combination of extended sitting and straining exacerbates the problem, leading to the development of new hemorrhoids and worsening any existing ones.”

Prolonged sitting is frequently linked to a sedentary lifestyle. Dr Rajeev Premnath said, “Whether it's due to work or personal habits, sitting for long stretches without movement leads to poor blood circulation and sluggish bowel function. This inactivity increases the risk of hemorrhoids by disrupting regular bowel movements and heightening the likelihood of constipation. Hemorrhoids, on the other hand, can be avoided by leading an active lifestyle. Exercise regularly strengthens the muscles surrounding the rectum, improves blood flow, and supports healthy colon function. Together, these advantages aid in the healing of pre-existing hemorrhoids and help avoid constipation. Your chances of experiencing this bothersome problem can be significantly decreased by including physical activity in your routine.”

He recommended to avoid haemorrhoids, particularly those caused by prolonged sitting and suggested, “Walk to increase circulation during your hourly breaks. Don't be distracted and keep your toilet time to a maximum of five minutes. If you are constipated, try again later. Avoid straining during bowel movements. To help maintain good bowel function and avoid constipation, be hydrated and consume a high-fiber diet rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.