Skin boosting: What is it and how does it work?

With age, our skin may start to show signs of wrinkles, dark lines, and other symptoms of ageing. In such situations, people often prefer to heal their skin with injections, that can lead to better hydration and glow. Skincare is one of the most important parts of a person’s daily regime, and with age, it shouldn’t be avoided at all. Skin boosting is a form of skincare routine that is seen to garner a lot of popularity in the recent times. In this process, boosters are introduced to the skin in form of injectables that can provide better hydration, skin texture and elasticity to the skin.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr M. Shraddha, Senior consultant dermatologist and aesthetic dermatologist, Helios Skin & Hair Clinic, said, “Profhilo, a bio-remodulating booster is an advanced hyaluronic acid based anti-aging treatment for skin that is less elastic with sagging effects. When injected into the dermal layer of skin, this stimulates the fibroblasts which produce collagen that result in smooth, plump, radiant and healthy-looking skin and within few weeks of treatment, fine lines, pores and wrinkles are visibly diminished. This skin rejuvenation procedure can improve the hydration, texture, and radiance of your hands, neck, decollate and face.” The expert further added that Profhilo Skin boosters have an advantage of not only providing adequate hydration but also eliminate fine wrinkles, enhance skin tone and make skin look young and radiant.

Dr Prathamesh Gupta, Aesthetic Injector and Cosmetologist, Dr. Marwah’s Skin, Hair, Laser and Cosmetic Centre, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, said, " Anyone with dry, lifeless-looking skin that is dull and dehydrated should try this skin treatment.” Speaking of the benefits of Hyaluronic acid that is injected in the skin, Dr Prathamesh Gupta added, “Hyaluronic acid is microinjected into the skin as Skin Boosters. Skin, muscles, and joints all contain hyaluronic acid, a natural humectant. It can draw 1,000 times its own weight in water and hold the water molecules inside of itself. This guarantees that the skin is properly and naturally hydrated from within.”

