Yasmin Karachiwala shares a fitness tip: ‘Be fit because you deserve to be fit’

Katrina Kaif's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala keeps sharing fitness tips on her Instagram profile. The fitness trainer, who is known to train a lot of Bollywood celebrities, loves everything about fitness. Yasmin's Instagram profile is dedicated to fitness and everything that comes with it – from healthy eating to taking a break often and having time for herself.

Yasmin keeps sharing snippets from her daily routine on her Instagram profile and providing motivation to her fans to stop being lazy and start working out. Yasmin also believes in taking a step back often and enjoying her life – through vacations and chilling at home. Yasmin believes that fitness is not a difficult destination, instead it is something that should be incorporate in our daily life to make it our lifestyle. Only then we will be able to have a healthy life.

Yasmin, a day back, shared a short video compilation of herself in various fitness positions and wrote the secret of staying fit. In the video, Yasmin can be seen in glimpses from several instances acing several fitness routines. With the video, Yasmin answered the secret of being fit – she believes we need to make it a way of life, and not a temporary destination. "I say this always and I’ll say it again. Fitness is not a destination but a way of life. It comes with consistency and dedication. Be fit because you deserve to be fit." Take a look at her video here:

Working out comes with its own set of health benefits. It helps in shedding the extra calories from the body faster and controlling weight. It also helps in combating health conditions and chronic illnesses. Exercising helps in staying fit, boosting energy and promoting better sleep. It also helps in improving the balance and the flexibility of the body and contributes to a healthy lifestyle.