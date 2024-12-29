Tan France shares his special gajar halwa recipe; here's how to make the perfect winter delight
Tan France’s gajar halwa recipe brings the warmth of winter with sweet carrots, milk and spices that are perfect for cosy evenings and festive indulgence.
Gajar halwa, the quintessential winter comfort food for many Indians, is a warm, aromatic dessert made with tender grated carrots, rich milk and a blend of spices. This beloved Indian dessert is perfect for cosying up on chilly winter evenings.
Tan France, the British-American fashion designer, is a true foodie by heart and often shares his culinary creations with his Insta family. Just a week ago, he treated his followers to his special gajar halwa recipe and it got us drooling. Here's how you can make it. (Also read: Malaika Arora's favourite paneer thecha recipe is 'bomb', spicy but absolutely delicious. Here's how you can make it )
Tan France's gajar halwa recipe
Ingredients:
4-5 large carrots, grated
1 tablespoon ghee
1 and 1/2 cans of evaporated milk
1/4 cup granulated sugar (regular white sugar) – add this at the start of the cooking process with the carrots and ghee
15 green cardamom pods, shelled and ground
1/4 cup raisins (optional)
1/4 cup coarse brown sugar
Optional: 1/4 cup chopped pistachios for garnish
Method:
1. Start by washing, peeling, and grating the large carrots. Set them aside.
2. In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat 1 tablespoon of ghee over medium heat. Add the grated carrots and sauté them for 5-7 minutes, allowing them to soften and absorb the ghee.
3. Stir in 1/4 cup of granulated sugar with the carrots. Cook for another 2 minutes, allowing the sugar to dissolve and coat the carrots.
4. Pour in 1 and 1/2 cans of evaporated milk. Stir the mixture and bring it to a simmer. Let it cook for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the milk is absorbed and the mixture thickens.
5. Add the ground cardamom and 1/4 cup of raisins (if using). Stir well to combine. Let the halwa cook for an additional 5 minutes, allowing the flavours to blend.
6. Add 1/4 cup of coarse brown sugar for extra sweetness. Stir it in and cook the mixture for another 5-7 minutes, until the consistency is thick and pudding-like.
7. Once the halwa reaches your desired consistency, remove it from the heat. Optionally, garnish with chopped pistachios for a crunchy texture and extra flavour.
