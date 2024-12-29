Tan France shares his special gajar halwa recipe; here's how to make the perfect winter delight

Gajar halwa, the quintessential winter comfort food for many Indians, is a warm, aromatic dessert made with tender grated carrots, rich milk and a blend of spices. This beloved Indian dessert is perfect for cosying up on chilly winter evenings. Tan France recently shared his special recipe of gajar halwa.(Instagram/@tanfrance)

Tan France, the British-American fashion designer, is a true foodie by heart and often shares his culinary creations with his Insta family. Just a week ago, he treated his followers to his special gajar halwa recipe and it got us drooling. Here's how you can make it. (Also read: Malaika Arora's favourite paneer thecha recipe is 'bomb', spicy but absolutely delicious. Here's how you can make it )

Tan France's gajar halwa recipe

Ingredients:

4-5 large carrots, grated

1 tablespoon ghee

1 and 1/2 cans of evaporated milk

1/4 cup granulated sugar (regular white sugar) – add this at the start of the cooking process with the carrots and ghee

15 green cardamom pods, shelled and ground

1/4 cup raisins (optional)

1/4 cup coarse brown sugar

Optional: 1/4 cup chopped pistachios for garnish

Method:

1. Start by washing, peeling, and grating the large carrots. Set them aside.

2. In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat 1 tablespoon of ghee over medium heat. Add the grated carrots and sauté them for 5-7 minutes, allowing them to soften and absorb the ghee.

3. Stir in 1/4 cup of granulated sugar with the carrots. Cook for another 2 minutes, allowing the sugar to dissolve and coat the carrots.

4. Pour in 1 and 1/2 cans of evaporated milk. Stir the mixture and bring it to a simmer. Let it cook for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the milk is absorbed and the mixture thickens.

5. Add the ground cardamom and 1/4 cup of raisins (if using). Stir well to combine. Let the halwa cook for an additional 5 minutes, allowing the flavours to blend.

6. Add 1/4 cup of coarse brown sugar for extra sweetness. Stir it in and cook the mixture for another 5-7 minutes, until the consistency is thick and pudding-like.

7. Once the halwa reaches your desired consistency, remove it from the heat. Optionally, garnish with chopped pistachios for a crunchy texture and extra flavour.