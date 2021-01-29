Try this recipe of crunchy peanut butter energy balls for guilt-free sweet treat
- Craving a little something sweet in the afternoon or just 24/7 like we do? Move over chocolate crunch bars and try this perfect snack of healthy crunchy peanut butter energy balls that are vegan, gluten free and refined sugar free. Check out the recipe inside
We don’t blame you for searching guilt-free treats that will satisfy your sweet tooth for we are on the same boat and so, we dug up this recipe of crunchy peanut butter energy balls. All of you who are craving a little something sweet in the afternoon, or just 24/7 like we do, need to move over chocolate crunch bars and try your hands on this perfect snack.
These healthy crunchy peanut butter energy balls are vegan, gluten free and refined sugar free as they are made with filling complex carbs, healthy fats and natural sweeteners. Fuelling the day instead of giving one a late afternoon slump, these crunchy peanut butter energy balls are too indulgent to resist.
Ingredients:
Peanut butter energy balls
1 cup (100g) old fashioned rolled oats
1 cup (180g) pitted Medjool dates (roughly 10–12 dates)
1/4 cup (75g) pure maple syrup (or honey if not vegan)
3/4 cup (200g) natural peanut butter
1 tsp vanilla extract
Pinch of salt (only add if using unsalted nut butter)
2 tbsp plant-based milk (any milk will work)
1 cup organic gluten free puffed brown rice cereal
Chocolate and toppings (Optional)
1/4 cup dark chocolate chips (vegan if needed)
1 tsp coconut oil
1/4 cup chopped peanuts
Method:
Add the oats, dates, maple syrup, peanut butter, vanilla, salt, and milk to a food processor and blend into a really thick paste.
Next, add the puffed rice cereal and work it into the peanut butter mixture with your hands. You can either do this inside the food processor container with the blade removed, or transfer the dough to a bowl and work it in there.
Once well distributed, roll the dough into 2 tablespoon sized balls. Place onto a large plate or pan lined with parchment paper if you plan to add the chocolate. Otherwise, just place them into whichever container you plan to store them in. You should end up with about 20-22 energy balls total.
For the chocolate, melt the chocolate chips and coconut oil in a heat safe container in the microwave. Heat in 30 second intervals, mixing between each time, until smooth (it should only take 60 seconds total).
You can either drizzle the chocolate on top or dunk half of each ball in the chocolate. Top with chopped peanuts if desired.
Let the balls chill in the refrigerator for about 20 minutes to set. Then transfer to a storage container and enjoy!
Store the energy balls in the refrigerator where they will keep for up to 10 days.
(Recipe: Jenna Barnard, Instagram/ butternutbakery)
Benefits:
This super easy and healthy recipe is packed with health benefits and serves as an energy-rich snack that can be consumed daily. Apart from having an excellent nutrition profile, dates are high in fiber which is important for our overall health, benefits digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements, provide various antioxidants that help reduce the risk of several diseases and also help in improving the brain function.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Olive oil is becoming one of the hottest ingredients in Asia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Paint your Friday ruby red with these tantalising raspberry tartlets
- Sink your teeth into the goodness of nutrition with these 'berry' delicious raspberry tartlets that are soft, delicate and sweet enough to lift up your mood in a jiffy. Recipe inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: In a mood for dessert? Try crisp and crunchy apple spice blondie bars
- If you are a blondie lover, check out this easy dessert recipe of mouthwatering apple spice blondie bars that are loaded with fresh apples, cinnamon and nutmeg in each bite
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Let soft and chewy oatmeal choc chip cookies be your new comfort food
- Drooling at the thought of soft cookies with flakey oats and chocolate chips? Here’s a super simple recipe to bake your own oatmeal choc chip cookies and sink your teeth into their chewy texture to brush aside mid-week blues with these health benefits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu eats kadha prasad on last day of Rashmi Rocket shoot: Easy recipe
- Taapsee Pannu has been training really hard for her film Rashmi Rocket and on the night before the last day of shoot, the actor celebrated her journey with delicious aate ka halwa. Here's how you can also make it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day 2021: Interesting recipes to try out on this R-day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Hush comfort food cravings with a bowl of caulifredo mac n’ cheese
- A bowl of cauliflower-based alfredo with macaroni and cheese or caulifredo mac n’ cheese makes the best couch companion and you’ll agree too once you try this velvety, mouthwatering recipe to make the ‘weak’days ahead, easy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lisa Haydon bakes rainbow cake for son's first birthday, simple recipe
- Lisa Haydon recently baked a rainbow cake at home and shared snippets with her followers. The clips made us crave for a cake and we are sure that after looking at these videos, you will want to gorge on one too.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Here’s how to make scallion pancakes or the Chinese sibling of naan
- Are you a vegan who is craving some naan? Try these crispy, flaky and aromatic scallion pancakes instead. Recipe inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maggi pakode? Why not. Check this lip-smacking recipe of the tea-time delicacy
- Keep your regular onion or paneer pakoda for monsoons and try this appetizing Maggi pakode recipe to treat your taste buds and warm your soul during winter evening tea-time with fam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Peanut butter-chocolate fix shake is a much deserved post workout snack
- If you are looking to tame those sugar cravings with a healthy snack between meals that aides in weight loss, check out this recipe of peanut butter and chocolate fix shake that makes for a perfect dose of self care to fuel your tired muscles after workout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Trying to cut out added sugars? Let date balls tame your sweet cravings
- Date amid lockdown? Why not! Except, it’s sweeter, healthier, doesn't give you anxiety and one that even your parents will not refuse. Don’t believe us? Check out this winter special recipe of coconut date balls that only require four ingredients and thank us later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone loves to bake cookies, here's how you can also make them
- In a recent Instagram story, Deepika Padukone shared that she is more fond of baking than cooking and she loves to bake cookies the most. So today, we are going to share with you a simple recipe of chocolate chip cookies that will melt in your mouth.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Make this easy and healthy citrus shrimp salad in under 30 minutes
- Have absolutely nothing planned to cook? Don’t concede defeat nor reach for a bowl of some cereal and milk or takeaway. Instead, let this simple and easy citrus shrimp salad recipe speak to you which is packed with health benefits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Tick nutrition with this chocolate covered strawberry baked oatmeal
- Chocolates with strawberries make us go weak in the knees every single time and you’d be lying if you don’t agree. How about binging on them without guilt while adding some health benefits? Check out this nutritious breakfast recipe of chocolate covered strawberry baked oatmeal and thank us later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox