Try this recipe of crunchy peanut butter energy balls for guilt-free sweet treat(Instagram/ butternutbakery)
Try this recipe of crunchy peanut butter energy balls for guilt-free sweet treat

  • Craving a little something sweet in the afternoon or just 24/7 like we do? Move over chocolate crunch bars and try this perfect snack of healthy crunchy peanut butter energy balls that are vegan, gluten free and refined sugar free. Check out the recipe inside
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:58 PM IST

We don’t blame you for searching guilt-free treats that will satisfy your sweet tooth for we are on the same boat and so, we dug up this recipe of crunchy peanut butter energy balls. All of you who are craving a little something sweet in the afternoon, or just 24/7 like we do, need to move over chocolate crunch bars and try your hands on this perfect snack.

These healthy crunchy peanut butter energy balls are vegan, gluten free and refined sugar free as they are made with filling complex carbs, healthy fats and natural sweeteners. Fuelling the day instead of giving one a late afternoon slump, these crunchy peanut butter energy balls are too indulgent to resist.

Ingredients:

Peanut butter energy balls

1 cup (100g) old fashioned rolled oats

1 cup (180g) pitted Medjool dates (roughly 10–12 dates)

1/4 cup (75g) pure maple syrup (or honey if not vegan)

3/4 cup (200g) natural peanut butter

1 tsp vanilla extract

Pinch of salt (only add if using unsalted nut butter)

2 tbsp plant-based milk (any milk will work)

1 cup organic gluten free puffed brown rice cereal

Chocolate and toppings (Optional)

1/4 cup dark chocolate chips (vegan if needed)

1 tsp coconut oil

1/4 cup chopped peanuts

Method:

Add the oats, dates, maple syrup, peanut butter, vanilla, salt, and milk to a food processor and blend into a really thick paste.

Next, add the puffed rice cereal and work it into the peanut butter mixture with your hands. You can either do this inside the food processor container with the blade removed, or transfer the dough to a bowl and work it in there.

Once well distributed, roll the dough into 2 tablespoon sized balls. Place onto a large plate or pan lined with parchment paper if you plan to add the chocolate. Otherwise, just place them into whichever container you plan to store them in. You should end up with about 20-22 energy balls total.

For the chocolate, melt the chocolate chips and coconut oil in a heat safe container in the microwave. Heat in 30 second intervals, mixing between each time, until smooth (it should only take 60 seconds total).

You can either drizzle the chocolate on top or dunk half of each ball in the chocolate. Top with chopped peanuts if desired.

Let the balls chill in the refrigerator for about 20 minutes to set. Then transfer to a storage container and enjoy!

Store the energy balls in the refrigerator where they will keep for up to 10 days.

(Recipe: Jenna Barnard, Instagram/ butternutbakery)

Benefits:

This super easy and healthy recipe is packed with health benefits and serves as an energy-rich snack that can be consumed daily. Apart from having an excellent nutrition profile, dates are high in fiber which is important for our overall health, benefits digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements, provide various antioxidants that help reduce the risk of several diseases and also help in improving the brain function.

