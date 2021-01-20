Recipe: Trying to cut out added sugars? Let date balls tame your sweet cravings

While some are celebrating dry January, many of us pledged ourselves to cut down on added sugars but can’t tame those wild sweet cravings. Others are anxious about meeting their bae but cannot dodge parents’ attention as everyone is working from home amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Ingredients

12 dates

1 cup peanuts

1 cups pecans (alternatively you just add 2 cups of pecans)

2 pinches of salt

1/4 cup desiccated coconut

Method:

Mix everything in a food processor except the coconut until you get a smooth, sticky mixture. Use both your hands to roll the mixture into small balls.

You should get about 10-12 balls. Roll the energy bites into the coconut, pressing gently so they adhere. Enjoy.

(Recipe: Arzina, Instagram/chroniclesofanewbride)

Benefits:

This super easy and healthy recipe is packed with health benefits and serves as an energy-rich snack that can be consumed daily. Apart from having an excellent nutrition profile, dates are high in fiber which is important for our overall health, benefits digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements, provide various antioxidants that help reduce the risk of several diseases and also help in improving the brain function.

