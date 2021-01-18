Recipe: These warm Nutella fingers are perfect to go with your evening coffee

If you don’t know our name, just say Nutella and we’ll turn. Irrespective of how dramatic it sounds, Nutella is a sure shot way to a girl’s heart and if you are looking to impress your crush this winter, make sure you know how to whisk away an easy Nutella recipe like Nutella fingers.

For those who want to indulge in some self care, well, you can’t make everyone happy. You’re not Nutella but you can certainly make yourself happy by binging on some warm Nutella fingers that promise a chocolate taste in every bite and are perfect to go with your evening cup of coffee.

Nutella attracts consumers for being a nut butter substitute since it contains hazelnuts hence, is a wildly popular dessert spread. It is so popular that every year since 2007, February 5 is celebrated as World Nutella Day.

Though Nutella with bread is no secret, it can be combined in infinite ways. While the Covid-19 lockdown has brought out the chef in all of us, try this fun 3 ingredient recipe of Nutella fingers and brush aside Monday blues with family, friends and other Nutella lovers.

Ingredients:

Nutella

Puff pastry dough

1 egg for brushing

Method:

Roll puff pastry dough into a flat sheet and cut it into two halves. Take a blob of Nutella in a spoon and smear it on one of the sheets. Place the second sheet on top of the one covered with Nutella.

Cut it into half and then into thin strips. Twist each strip with your hands into your desired swirl shape and place them all onto a butter paper. Beat an egg and brush each strip with it it.

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees and bake for 10-15 minutes. Ensure that the top turns golden brown. Sprinkle some powdered sugar on the top of the warm Nutella fingers for extra taste and glaze. Enjoy!

(Recipe: Saania Munawar, Instagram/saania_bakes)

Originally created in Italy during World War II, Nutella continues to grow in popularity and is consumed so much that in 2018, its official website claimed to have produced enough Nutella jars in just one year that could circle the earth 1.8 times. Promising to be free of artificial colours or preservatives, Nutella is a quick and easy way to bring a smile to the breakfast table and we can’t wait to try this Nutella fingers recipe.

