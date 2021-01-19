Recipe: Tick nutrition with this chocolate covered strawberry baked oatmeal
- Chocolates with strawberries make us go weak in the knees every single time and you’d be lying if you don’t agree. How about binging on them without guilt while adding some health benefits? Check out this nutritious breakfast recipe of chocolate covered strawberry baked oatmeal and thank us later
If there is a match made in heaven that everyone believes in universally, it has to be the combo of chocolate with strawberries. They make us go weak in the knees every single time and you’d be lying if you don’t agree.
Don’t you worry about your weighing scale as we satisfy your taste buds with a recipe that allows you to binging on them without guilt while also adding some health benefits. Check out this nutritious breakfast recipe of chocolate covered strawberry baked oatmeal and thank us later.
Ingredients:
1/3 cup oat flour
3 tbsp oats
2 tbsp chocolate protein powder
1/2 tbsp cocoa powder
2 tbsp of apple sauce/mashed banana
*optional* 1 tsp strawberry pudding powder (@simplydelishnatural)
1/4 tsp baking powder
1/4 cup chopped strawberries
1/2 cup milk
Method:
Preheat the oven to 380F. Mix all the ingredients together and pour the mixture into a greased ramekin.
Bake for 20 minutes. Top everything with more strawberries and chocolate. Enjoy.
(Recipe: Instagram/sunnysrecipes)
This recipe is not only simple enough to lure our lazy bones but also replete with nutrition and delicious taste. Apart from helping people lose weight, an oatmeal breakfast is packed with healthy carbs and fibre which reduces risk of heart disease and cancer and even lowers blood sugar levels.
As sodium-free, fat-free, cholesterol-free, low-calorie food, strawberries too are packed with fibres and vitamins. They protect the heart by increasing HDL which is good cholesterol, guard against cancer and lower the blood pressure.
Apart from lifting up your mood in a jiffy, chocolates’ reputation is rising for having antioxidant effects and reducing risk factors for heart disease courtesy its cocoa content. What more reasons do you need to indulge in the perfect blend of strawberries and chocolatein this baked oatmeal dish?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: These warm Nutella fingers are perfect to go with your evening coffee
- Want to know a quick and easy way to bring a smile to the breakfast table or evening coffee break this winter? Prep up some warm Nutella fingers with the help of this 3 ingredient recipe which promises a chocolate taste in every bite and that is all we need to brush aside Monday blues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: These chilli roasted chickpeas are sure to tantalize your taste buds
- Move over the regular chilli chicken or chilli paneer and check out this recipe of chilli roasted chickpeas that serve as a perfect snack, along with a meal or a topping for a soup or salad and will surely boost your Monday energy the right kick
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Prepare vegan gluten-free banana pancakes in less than 20 minutes
- Looking to give gluten the hook? Check out this delicious vegan recipe that preps up super fluffy and light banana pancakes which are golden and crisp on the outside and will make you forget you ever missed gluten
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Recipe: Here’s how you can make Lotus Biscoff mousse with just two ingredients
- Have a sweet tooth and easily give in to desserts while craving for some more? Check out this Lotus Biscoff mousse recipe to make the easiest dessert with just two ingredients
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Star chef breaks the rules with a one-hour Bolognese sauce
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twinkle Khanna shares guilt-free sev puri recipe, it's a perfect tea time snack
- Twinkle Khanna recently shared the recipe of a healthier version of sev puri that makes your taste buds happy without giving you the calories. We cannot wait to try this delectable recipe.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pongal 2021: Here's how you can make the delicious Sakkarai Pongal, easy recipe
- Try this extremely simple recipe of Sakkarai Pongal on this auspicious day and take your taste buds on a ride. You will love it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Try these appetizing dishes for a warm winter meal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Treat your taste buds with these traditional foods on Lohri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Makar Sankranti: 5 lip-smacking recipes to relish on Makar Sankranti 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twinkle Khanna’s preparation of gluten-free makhana munchies will make you drool
- Looking for a snack that is healthy to go with evening chai breaks or gorge on as midnight munchies? Search no further as Twinkle Khanna serves your food cravings with her family recipe of gluten-free makhana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox