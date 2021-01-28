Recipe: Let soft and chewy oatmeal choc chip cookies be your new comfort food
- Drooling at the thought of soft cookies with flakey oats and chocolate chips? Here’s a super simple recipe to bake your own oatmeal choc chip cookies and sink your teeth into their chewy texture to brush aside mid-week blues with these health benefits
Need a chocolate fix without any guilt trip? Try baking some oatmeal choc chip cookies and let them be your new comfort food. There’s no such thing as a bad cookie but the soft cookies with flakey oats and chocolate chips outshine any other.
As compared to a plain chocolate chip, oatmeal in the cookies add a little extra goodness. While you drool on the thought, here’s a simple recipe to bake your own oatmeal choc chip cookies and sink your teeth into their chewy texture to brush aside mid-week blues.
Ingredients:
1 cup almond flour
3/4 cup GF oats
1/3 cup coconut sugar
1 tsp baking powder
1/4 tsp salt
2 eggs
3 tbsp almond butter
2 tbsp melted coconut oil
1/3 cup choc chips
Method:
Mix the dry ingredients together. Add the wet ingredients and mix well. Bake at 350F for 12-14 minutes. Enjoy!
(Recipe: Baneet, Instagram/ lifebybaneet)
Benefits:
This recipe is not only simple enough to lure our lazy bones but also replete with nutrition and delicious taste. Apart from helping people lose weight, oatmeal is packed with healthy carbs and fibre which reduces risk of heart disease and cancer and even lowers blood sugar levels.
As for the choc chips, apart from lifting up your mood in a jiffy, chocolates’ reputation is rising for having antioxidant effects and reducing risk factors for heart disease courtesy its cocoa content.
