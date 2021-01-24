Recipe: Hush comfort food cravings with a bowl of caulifredo mac n’ cheese

There is no soul food that hugs our happiness cords better than a bowl of macaroni and cheese and when making cauliflower-based alfredo or caulifredo mac n’ cheese, count us in. Since it is Sunday, we decided to cheat on our diet with a bowl of caulifredo mac n’ cheese as it makes the best couch companion and you’ll agree too once you try this lip-smacking recipe we dug up to make the ‘weak’days ahead, easy.

The caulifredo mac n’ cheese is made of cauliflower sous-vide in a creamy, decadent cheese sauce which is prepared with cheddar cheese, cream and a hint of sea salt. Since it contains hidden vegetables as an added healthy bonus, mac and cheese is a winner with most families.

Check out the recipe here and thank us later:

Ingredients:

2 cups cooked chickpea pasta shells (or noodle of choice — regular/keto etc)

2 cups shredded zucchini

1 cup creamy cheddar caulifredo sauce

Method:

Simply toss hot pasta with the sauce and shredded zucchini. The zucchini “cooks” and absorbs the creamy/cheesy flavors as it is warmed by the sauce.

Ingredients for the cheddar caulifredo:

4 garlic cloves

3 cups cauliflower florets

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup broth (chicken or vegetable)

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon butter or ghee (vegan can be substituted)

1 cup cheddar (or cheese of choice — dairy or vegan)

Method:

Steam cauliflower until it turns tender. Transfer to a blender or food processor while still hot and add remaining ingredients; blend until smooth, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a medium-size sauce pan and heat over low flame; stir in cheese and stir until incorporated.

(Recipe: Sara Stewart, Instagram/ sara.haven)

Enjoy your bowl of velvety, mouthwatering caulifredo mac n’ cheese.

