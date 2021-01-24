IND USA
Recipe: Hush comfort food cravings with a bowl of caulifredo mac n’ cheese

  • A bowl of cauliflower-based alfredo with macaroni and cheese or caulifredo mac n’ cheese makes the best couch companion and you’ll agree too once you try this velvety, mouthwatering recipe to make the ‘weak’days ahead, easy
By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 05:59 PM IST

There is no soul food that hugs our happiness cords better than a bowl of macaroni and cheese and when making cauliflower-based alfredo or caulifredo mac n’ cheese, count us in. Since it is Sunday, we decided to cheat on our diet with a bowl of caulifredo mac n’ cheese as it makes the best couch companion and you’ll agree too once you try this lip-smacking recipe we dug up to make the ‘weak’days ahead, easy.

The caulifredo mac n’ cheese is made of cauliflower sous-vide in a creamy, decadent cheese sauce which is prepared with cheddar cheese, cream and a hint of sea salt. Since it contains hidden vegetables as an added healthy bonus, mac and cheese is a winner with most families.

Check out the recipe here and thank us later:

Ingredients:

2 cups cooked chickpea pasta shells (or noodle of choice — regular/keto etc)

2 cups shredded zucchini

1 cup creamy cheddar caulifredo sauce

Method:

Simply toss hot pasta with the sauce and shredded zucchini. The zucchini “cooks” and absorbs the creamy/cheesy flavors as it is warmed by the sauce.

Ingredients for the cheddar caulifredo:

4 garlic cloves

3 cups cauliflower florets

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup broth (chicken or vegetable)

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon butter or ghee (vegan can be substituted)

1 cup cheddar (or cheese of choice — dairy or vegan)

Method:

Steam cauliflower until it turns tender. Transfer to a blender or food processor while still hot and add remaining ingredients; blend until smooth, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a medium-size sauce pan and heat over low flame; stir in cheese and stir until incorporated.

(Recipe: Sara Stewart, Instagram/ sara.haven)

Enjoy your bowl of velvety, mouthwatering caulifredo mac n’ cheese.

