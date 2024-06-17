10 picnic photoshoot ideas to celebrate International Picnic Day and socialise the ‘idle’ way

Let’s walk down memory lane, back to the sepia time of telephones in the 90s and early 2000s. You were a child without any worldly worries, playing tag with your siblings and cousins while the grown-ups played badminton. Cassaroles of homecooked food were laid on the multi-coloured straw mats or bed sheets. Picnics summon a truckload of memories for everyone. It's a quiet hangout for the near and dear. With time, life picked up pace, sprinting into a hypersonic everyday hustle, which put hangout activities on the backburner. Socialise the old way with picnics. (Pinterest)

Hangouts are now planned, keeping external stimulations at the forefront, like a movie, or shopping centre. Nowadays, we seek a source to drive our conversations. We forget that humans are the most social creatures on Earth. We don’t need any props to mingle. The notion of ‘idle’ hangouts is fading, thanks to the dwindling attention span.

This International Picnic Day on June 18, let the clock tick without the urge to outrun it. Laugh with your friends without letting a silver screen 2D character third wheel your friend group. Go back to the old days, and engage in idle socialisation, without any external stimulations.

You know the drill, slather your SPF, put on your shades, straw hats, and sundresses. Here are some photoshoot ideas that will make your picnic day memorable, and motivate you to engage in idle hangouts like picnics, more often.

Picnic essentials

Sandwich, fruit, and cookies are picnic favourites. (Pinterest)

Goes without saying that a well-spaced photo of the picnic food on the mat sets the tone for your photo album. Maintaining a balance among the items helps the photo look organised and less cluttered.

Picnic shenanigans

Smiling and swaying with the wind and friends. (Pinterest)

Click those genuine moments with your BFFs. Picnic brings out the kids in us, so prop your phone against a stand and put it on self-timer, to click candid moments.

Magazine cover girls

Show your best profile to the cam.(Pinterest)

Let's be honest, we've all tried strutting down an imaginary ramp with our klutzy catwalk at some point in our lives. Channel your inner diva and strike a pose with your BFFs as if you're on the cover of a magazine.

Lost in ‘tea’

Do not disturb.(Pinterest)

Another candid moment, to capture your tea-spilling session with your bestie.

Picnic, ft. my ‘TBR’

Books and me.(Pinterest)

Your ever-building TBR (to-be-read) stack is not happy. Maybe you are loaded with work and can’t pick up a book, or you can’t control your impulsive book purchase addiction. But you can take them with you on a picnic, maybe discuss it with your friends. Or if nothing, you can always feature them in your photoshoot, come on, at least that much you owe to your unread books. This photo shoot is also perfect for camera-conscious people.

Child-like wonder

Let minds wander like clouds. (Pinterest)

As adults, we have let our curiosity lose its shine. Rekindle your curiosity, about everything- the trees, the birds, the clouds, and the people. Capture the moments of wonder, as simple as identifying shapes in the floating clouds.

Yours

Smitten. (Pinterest)

It's the perfect photo shoot for couples. Spice up this pose, with a top shot camera angle as you and your beau lay on the mat, giving off ‘butterflies in stomach’ vibe. It’s sure to make your single friends join dating apps again.

Cheers to good times

What's life without a good cheer? (Pinterest)

This is a mandatory drink cheers picture for your picnic album. With all the friends clinking their glasses, here’s to friendships that braved old odds.

Twinning

Following a dress code adds a theme to the picnic. (Pinterest)

Brownie points for those who stick to the dress code, for they can feature in twinning photos. Dressing up with a theme in mind enhances the mood of the picnic. Make sure to RSVP a dress code to your friends before your picnic.

Goofy life, good life

Some moments need to be unedited.(Pinterest)

Where’s fun without a pinch of madness? Okay no, actually more than a pinch. Capture the silly moments that reflect your friends’ personalities. Consider it like a BTS to your picnic album. After all the aesthetics, one needs a healthy dose of chaos.

Plan a picnic this International Picnic Day and pull off the wildest offline shenanigans with your BFFs.

