Best badminton rackets for beginners: Improve your game with top 10 options

Are you looking to start playing badminton and need the perfect racket to get you started? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the 10 best badminton rackets for beginners in 2024. Whether you're in need of a lightweight, affordable, or durable option, we've got you covered. Let's dive into the details and find the perfect racket for you. Level up your game with best badminton rackets

The YONEX 303 Badminton Racquet is designed for beginners and offers a perfect blend of power and control. With a durable frame and lightweight design, this racket is ideal for those just starting out. Its isometric head shape provides a larger sweet spot, making it easier for beginners to hit the shuttlecock.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Specifications of YONEX GR 303i Aluminium Strung Badminton Racket

Isometric head shape

Durable frame

Lightweight design

Ideal for beginners

Larger sweet spot

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Perfect blend of power and control May not be suitable for advanced players Durable and lightweight design Isometric head shape for larger sweet spot

The Amazon Brand - Symactive Badminton Racquet is a great option for beginners looking for an affordable and durable racket. With a sturdy aluminum frame and comfortable grip, this racket provides excellent control and maneuverability. Its isometric head shape ensures a larger sweet spot, making it easier for beginners to improve their game.

Specifications of Amazon Brand - Symactive Strung Badminton Racquet for Beginners, S222, Orange

Sturdy aluminum frame

Comfortable grip

Isometric head shape

Affordable and durable

Ideal for beginners

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable and durable option May not offer as much power as other rackets Sturdy frame and comfortable grip Isometric head shape for larger sweet spot

Also read: Best badminton rackets under 1500: Elevate your game with these top 10 affordable options

Another excellent option from the Amazon Brand - Symactive, this badminton racket is designed for beginners looking for a lightweight and maneuverable option. With a durable aluminum frame and comfortable grip, this racket provides excellent control and precision. Its isometric head shape ensures a larger sweet spot, making it easier for beginners to hit the shuttlecock.

Specifications of Amazon Brand - Symactive Aluminium Badminton Racquet Set For Beginners, S222, Set Of 2, Green&Orange

Lightweight and maneuverable

Durable aluminum frame

Comfortable grip

Isometric head shape

Ideal for beginners

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight and maneuverable design May not offer as much power as other rackets Durable frame and comfortable grip Isometric head shape for larger sweet spot

Also read: Best badminton racket brands: Top 8 high-quality options to smash lightning-fast shots in your matches

The XLS960 Badminton Racket is an ideal option for beginners looking for a durable and powerful racket. With an isometric head shape and a sturdy frame, this racket provides excellent power and control. Its intermediate balance and string tension of 20-24lbs make it suitable for beginners looking to improve their game.

Specifications of Woke XLS960 Badminton Racket Isometric Aluminum Head Shape

Durable and powerful

Isometric head shape

Sturdy frame

Intermediate balance

String tension of 20-24lbs

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable and powerful design May be too powerful for some beginners Isometric head shape for larger sweet spot Ideal for beginners looking to improve their game

The FZ Precision Badminton Racket is a perfect option for beginners and intermediate players looking for a lightweight and maneuverable racket. With a durable frame and comfortable grip, this racket provides excellent control and precision. Its isometric head shape ensures a larger sweet spot, making it easier for beginners to hit the shuttlecock.

Specifications of FZ FORZA Precision 1000 Badminton Racket

Lightweight and maneuverable

Durable frame

Comfortable grip

Isometric head shape

Ideal for beginners and intermediate players

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight and maneuverable design May not offer as much power as other rackets Durable frame and comfortable grip Isometric head shape for larger sweet spot

Also read: Best badminton rackets for professional players: Top 9 high-performance options

The Vector Badminton Racket is designed for beginners and kids looking for a colorful and lightweight option. With a durable frame and comfortable grip, this racket provides excellent control and maneuverability. Its isometric head shape ensures a larger sweet spot, making it easier for beginners and kids to improve their game.

Specifications of Vector X VX-80 Badminton Racquet for Beginners (Blue-Sky), Multicolor

Colorful and lightweight

Durable frame

Comfortable grip

Isometric head shape

Ideal for beginners and kids

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Colorful and lightweight design May be too lightweight for some players Durable frame and comfortable grip Isometric head shape for larger sweet spot

The PROSPO Beginners Badminton Racket is an ideal option for beginners looking for a durable and superlight racket. With an aluminum frame and comfortable grip, this racket provides excellent control and precision. Its isometric head shape ensures a larger sweet spot, making it easier for beginners to hit the shuttlecock.

Specifications of PROSPO 1000 Beginners Super Shot Steel Badminton Racquet

Durable and superlight

Aluminum frame

Comfortable grip

Isometric head shape

Ideal for beginners

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable and superlight design May not offer as much power as other rackets Aluminum frame and comfortable grip Isometric head shape for larger sweet spot

Also read: Best professional badminton rackets: Take your game to the next level with these top 7 picks

The Iron Man Badminton Racket is a perfect option for beginners and kids looking for a starter racket. With a colorful design and lightweight frame, this racket provides excellent control and maneuverability. Its isometric head shape ensures a larger sweet spot, making it easier for beginners and kids to improve their game.

Specifications of Iron Man Badminton Racket Set of 2 by STARTER - Alloy Joint, Ideal for Beginners & Intermediate, Multi-Colour

Colorful and lightweight

Comfortable grip

Isometric head shape

Ideal for beginners and kids

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Colorful and lightweight design May not offer as much power as other rackets Comfortable grip Isometric head shape for larger sweet spot

Also read: Best badminton rackets under 1000 for 2024: Ultimate buyer's guide to help you pick from the top 8 choices

best badminton racket for beginners Top Features Comparison:

Best badminton rackets for beginners Lightweight Affordable Durable YONEX 303 Badminton Racquet Yes No Yes Amazon Brand - Symactive Badminton Racquet No Yes Yes Amazon Brand - Symactive Badminton Racquet Yes Yes Yes XLS960 Badminton Racket No No Yes FZ Precision Badminton Racket Yes Yes Yes Vector Badminton Racket Yes Yes Yes PROSPO Beginners Badminton Racket Yes No Yes Iron Man Badminton Racket Yes Yes No

Best value for money badminton racket for beginners:

The Amazon Brand - Symactive Badminton Racquet is the best value for money, offering an affordable and durable option for beginners. With a sturdy aluminum frame and comfortable grip, this racket provides excellent control and maneuverability, making it the perfect choice for those on a budget.

Best overall badminton racket for beginners:

The FZ Precision Badminton Racket stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a lightweight and maneuverable design that is perfect for beginners and intermediate players. With a durable frame and comfortable grip, this racket provides excellent control and precision, making it the top choice for those looking for a high-quality option.

Also read: Best badminton rackets with shuttlecocks in India : Top 10 picks to ensure you play with ease and comfort

How to find the perfect best badminton racket for beginners:

When choosing the perfect badminton racket for beginners, it's essential to consider the features, pros, and cons of each product. Look for a racket that offers the right balance of power and control, is lightweight and maneuverable, and fits within your budget. Consider the isometric head shape and string tension to find the perfect fit for your playing style and skill level.

FAQs on best badminton racket for beginners

What is the price range of these badminton rackets?

The price range of these badminton rackets varies from affordable options to more premium choices, with prices ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 3000.

Do these rackets come pre-strung?

Yes, most of these rackets come pre-strung with a standard string tension suitable for beginners.

Are these rackets suitable for kids?

Yes, several options in this list are suitable for kids with their lightweight and maneuverable designs.

What is the recommended skill level for these rackets?

These rackets are primarily designed for beginners and intermediate players, offering a good balance of power and control for those just starting out or looking to improve their game.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.