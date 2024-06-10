 Best badminton rackets for beginners: Improve your game with top 10 options - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best badminton rackets for beginners: Improve your game with top 10 options

ByAffiliate Desk
Jun 10, 2024 05:39 PM IST

Find the perfect badminton racket for beginners with our comprehensive list of the top 10 rackets available in 2024.

Are you looking to start playing badminton and need the perfect racket to get you started? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the 10 best badminton rackets for beginners in 2024. Whether you're in need of a lightweight, affordable, or durable option, we've got you covered. Let's dive into the details and find the perfect racket for you.

Level up your game with best badminton rackets
Level up your game with best badminton rackets

1.

YONEX GR 303i Aluminium Strung Badminton Racket with Full Racket Cover (White) | for Beginners | 83 Grams | High Durability

The YONEX 303 Badminton Racquet is designed for beginners and offers a perfect blend of power and control. With a durable frame and lightweight design, this racket is ideal for those just starting out. Its isometric head shape provides a larger sweet spot, making it easier for beginners to hit the shuttlecock.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Specifications of YONEX GR 303i Aluminium Strung Badminton Racket 

  • Isometric head shape
  • Durable frame
  • Lightweight design
  • Ideal for beginners
  • Larger sweet spot

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Perfect blend of power and control

May not be suitable for advanced players

Durable and lightweight design

Isometric head shape for larger sweet spot

2.

Amazon Brand - Symactive Strung Badminton Racquet for Beginners, S222, Orange

The Amazon Brand - Symactive Badminton Racquet is a great option for beginners looking for an affordable and durable racket. With a sturdy aluminum frame and comfortable grip, this racket provides excellent control and maneuverability. Its isometric head shape ensures a larger sweet spot, making it easier for beginners to improve their game.

Specifications of Amazon Brand - Symactive Strung Badminton Racquet for Beginners, S222, Orange

  • Sturdy aluminum frame
  • Comfortable grip
  • Isometric head shape
  • Affordable and durable
  • Ideal for beginners

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Affordable and durable option

May not offer as much power as other rackets

Sturdy frame and comfortable grip

Isometric head shape for larger sweet spot

Also read: Best badminton rackets under 1500: Elevate your game with these top 10 affordable options

3.

Amazon Brand - Symactive Aluminium Badminton Racquet Set For Beginners, S222, Set Of 2, Green&Orange

Another excellent option from the Amazon Brand - Symactive, this badminton racket is designed for beginners looking for a lightweight and maneuverable option. With a durable aluminum frame and comfortable grip, this racket provides excellent control and precision. Its isometric head shape ensures a larger sweet spot, making it easier for beginners to hit the shuttlecock.

Specifications of Amazon Brand - Symactive Aluminium Badminton Racquet Set For Beginners, S222, Set Of 2, Green&Orange

  • Lightweight and maneuverable
  • Durable aluminum frame
  • Comfortable grip
  • Isometric head shape
  • Ideal for beginners

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Lightweight and maneuverable design

May not offer as much power as other rackets

Durable frame and comfortable grip

Isometric head shape for larger sweet spot

Also read: Best badminton racket brands: Top 8 high-quality options to smash lightning-fast shots in your matches

4.

Woke XLS960 Badminton Racket Isometric Aluminum Head Shape, high Tempered Shaft, Ideal for Beginners & Intermediates with String Tension (20lbs-24lbs) Suitable for All Ages Youth & Adults (XLS960)

The XLS960 Badminton Racket is an ideal option for beginners looking for a durable and powerful racket. With an isometric head shape and a sturdy frame, this racket provides excellent power and control. Its intermediate balance and string tension of 20-24lbs make it suitable for beginners looking to improve their game.

Specifications of Woke XLS960 Badminton Racket Isometric Aluminum Head Shape

  • Durable and powerful
  • Isometric head shape
  • Sturdy frame
  • Intermediate balance
  • String tension of 20-24lbs

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Durable and powerful design

May be too powerful for some beginners

Isometric head shape for larger sweet spot

Ideal for beginners looking to improve their game

5.

FZ FORZA Precision 1000 Badminton Racket for Beginners and Intermediate Players, Strung Racquet, Even Balance, Weight 86 gm, Tension 22-26 lbs, Power-6, INNOVATED in Denmark !

The FZ Precision Badminton Racket is a perfect option for beginners and intermediate players looking for a lightweight and maneuverable racket. With a durable frame and comfortable grip, this racket provides excellent control and precision. Its isometric head shape ensures a larger sweet spot, making it easier for beginners to hit the shuttlecock.

Specifications of FZ FORZA Precision 1000 Badminton Racket

  • Lightweight and maneuverable
  • Durable frame
  • Comfortable grip
  • Isometric head shape
  • Ideal for beginners and intermediate players

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Lightweight and maneuverable design

May not offer as much power as other rackets

Durable frame and comfortable grip

Isometric head shape for larger sweet spot

Also read: Best badminton rackets for professional players: Top 9 high-performance options

6.

Vector X VX-80 Badminton Racquet for Beginners (Blue-Sky), Multicolor

The Vector Badminton Racket is designed for beginners and kids looking for a colorful and lightweight option. With a durable frame and comfortable grip, this racket provides excellent control and maneuverability. Its isometric head shape ensures a larger sweet spot, making it easier for beginners and kids to improve their game.

Specifications of Vector X VX-80 Badminton Racquet for Beginners (Blue-Sky), Multicolor

  • Colorful and lightweight
  • Durable frame
  • Comfortable grip
  • Isometric head shape
  • Ideal for beginners and kids

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Colorful and lightweight design

May be too lightweight for some players

Durable frame and comfortable grip

Isometric head shape for larger sweet spot

7.

PROSPO 1000 Beginners Super Shot Steel Badminton Racquet with Free Cover High Modulus Aluminum, Superlight Carbon Fiber Badminton Racquets (Purple) Glossy Finish

The PROSPO Beginners Badminton Racket is an ideal option for beginners looking for a durable and superlight racket. With an aluminum frame and comfortable grip, this racket provides excellent control and precision. Its isometric head shape ensures a larger sweet spot, making it easier for beginners to hit the shuttlecock.

Specifications of PROSPO 1000 Beginners Super Shot Steel Badminton Racquet 

  • Durable and superlight
  • Aluminum frame
  • Comfortable grip
  • Isometric head shape
  • Ideal for beginners

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Durable and superlight design

May not offer as much power as other rackets

Aluminum frame and comfortable grip

Isometric head shape for larger sweet spot

Also read: Best professional badminton rackets: Take your game to the next level with these top 7 picks

8.

Iron Man Badminton Racket Set of 2 by STARTER - Alloy Joint, Ideal for Beginners & Intermediate, Multi-Colour

The Iron Man Badminton Racket is a perfect option for beginners and kids looking for a starter racket. With a colorful design and lightweight frame, this racket provides excellent control and maneuverability. Its isometric head shape ensures a larger sweet spot, making it easier for beginners and kids to improve their game.

Specifications of Iron Man Badminton Racket Set of 2 by STARTER - Alloy Joint, Ideal for Beginners & Intermediate, Multi-Colour

  • Colorful and lightweight
  • Comfortable grip
  • Isometric head shape
  • Ideal for beginners and kids

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Colorful and lightweight design

May not offer as much power as other rackets

Comfortable grip

Isometric head shape for larger sweet spot

Also read: Best badminton rackets under 1000 for 2024: Ultimate buyer's guide to help you pick from the top 8 choices

best badminton racket for beginners Top Features Comparison:

 

Best badminton rackets for beginnersLightweightAffordableDurable
YONEX 303 Badminton RacquetYesNoYes
Amazon Brand - Symactive Badminton RacquetNoYesYes
Amazon Brand - Symactive Badminton RacquetYesYesYes
XLS960 Badminton RacketNoNoYes
FZ Precision Badminton RacketYesYesYes
Vector Badminton RacketYesYesYes
PROSPO Beginners Badminton RacketYesNoYes
Iron Man Badminton RacketYesYesNo

Best value for money badminton racket for beginners:

The Amazon Brand - Symactive Badminton Racquet is the best value for money, offering an affordable and durable option for beginners. With a sturdy aluminum frame and comfortable grip, this racket provides excellent control and maneuverability, making it the perfect choice for those on a budget.

Best overall badminton racket for beginners:

The FZ Precision Badminton Racket stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a lightweight and maneuverable design that is perfect for beginners and intermediate players. With a durable frame and comfortable grip, this racket provides excellent control and precision, making it the top choice for those looking for a high-quality option.

Also read: Best badminton rackets with shuttlecocks in India : Top 10 picks to ensure you play with ease and comfort

How to find the perfect best badminton racket for beginners:

When choosing the perfect badminton racket for beginners, it's essential to consider the features, pros, and cons of each product. Look for a racket that offers the right balance of power and control, is lightweight and maneuverable, and fits within your budget. Consider the isometric head shape and string tension to find the perfect fit for your playing style and skill level.

FAQs on best badminton racket for beginners

What is the price range of these badminton rackets?

The price range of these badminton rackets varies from affordable options to more premium choices, with prices ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 3000.

Do these rackets come pre-strung?

Yes, most of these rackets come pre-strung with a standard string tension suitable for beginners.

Are these rackets suitable for kids?

Yes, several options in this list are suitable for kids with their lightweight and maneuverable designs.

What is the recommended skill level for these rackets?

These rackets are primarily designed for beginners and intermediate players, offering a good balance of power and control for those just starting out or looking to improve their game.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock the power of data-driven insights with IIT Delhi's Data Science & Machine Learning Certificate Program! Click here to know more.

See more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Technology / Best badminton rackets for beginners: Improve your game with top 10 options
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On