Are you in the market for a new badminton racket, but don't want to break the bank? Look no further! We've compiled a list of the 10 best badminton rackets under 1500 to help you find the perfect option for your needs. Whether you're a beginner looking for a budget-friendly choice or a seasoned player searching for a reliable backup racket, we've got you covered. From Yonex to FEROC and everything in between, we'll explore the key features, pros, and cons of each racket to make your decision easier. Upgrade your game with the top badminton rackets under ₹ 1500

The Yonex ZR101LIGHT is a lightweight and durable badminton racket, designed for players of all skill levels. With its aluminum frame and sturdy construction, this racket offers excellent control and power on the court. The isometric head shape provides a larger sweet spot, while the built-in T-joint enhances stability and control during intense rallies.

Specifications of Yonex ZR 100 Light Aluminium Badminton Racquet

Aluminium frame construction

Isometric head shape

Built-in T-joint for stability

Comes with a full cover

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight and durable design May not be suitable for advanced players Enhanced stability and control Comes with a full cover for protection

The FEROC Aluminium Badminton Racket is a versatile and affordable option for players looking for a reliable racket. With its aluminum frame and sturdy build, this racket offers excellent control and maneuverability on the court. The full cover provides added protection, while the vibrant multicolor design adds a stylish touch to your game.

Specifications of FEROC 2 Pieces Aluminium Badminton Racket

Aluminium frame construction

Comes with a full cover

Vibrant multicolor design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile and affordable option Limited color options Excellent control and maneuverability Provides added protection with full cover

3. Yonex Nanoray Badminton Racquet (White)

The Yonex Nanoray Badminton Racquet is designed for players who prioritize speed and control on the court. With its Nanomesh + Carbon Nanotube frame, this racket offers exceptional repulsion power and maneuverability. The Aero Frame technology reduces air resistance, allowing for quick and smooth swings during intense rallies.

Specifications of Yonex Nanoray Badminton Racquet (White)

Nanomesh + Carbon Nanotube frame

Aero Frame technology for reduced air resistance

White color design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Exceptional repulsion power and maneuverability May not be suitable for power players Reduces air resistance for quick and smooth swings Sleek white color design

The Yonex Nanoray 6000I Badminton Racquet is a powerful and responsive option for players seeking enhanced speed and control on the court. With its Isometric head shape and graphite frame, this racket offers superior repulsion power and accuracy. The Control Support Cap provides a wider grip, ensuring a comfortable and stable feel during intense matches.

Specifications of YONEX Nanoray 6000I G4-U Aluminum Badminton

Isometric head shape

Graphite frame construction

Control Support Cap for a wider grip

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful and responsive performance May not be suitable for beginners Superior repulsion power and accuracy Comfortable and stable grip with Control Support Cap

The Silvers SIL Pedal Combo 4 Aluminum Badminton Racket is a versatile and durable option for players in search of a reliable racket. With its aluminum frame and sturdy build, this racket offers excellent control and power on the court. The sturdy pedal design provides added stability and support during intense rallies.

Specifications of Silver's Kids Sil-Pedal Combo-4 Aluminum Badminton Racquet, Pack Of 2, White

Aluminum frame construction

Sturdy pedal design for added stability

Comes with a set of 4 rackets

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile and durable option May not be suitable for advanced players Excellent control and power Provides added stability and support with sturdy pedal design

The Silvers Smash Aluminum Badminton Racket is designed for players seeking a lightweight and responsive option on the court. With its aluminum frame and durable build, this racket offers excellent control and maneuverability. The sleek design and vibrant colors add a stylish touch to your game, while the reinforced T-joint enhances stability and power during intense matches.

Specifications of Silver's Smash Aluminum Badminton Racket (Black)

Aluminum frame construction

Reinforced T-joint for stability

Sleek and vibrant design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight and responsive performance Limited color options Excellent control and maneuverability Stylish design with vibrant colors

The Graphite Badminton Racquet with Tension Premium is a powerful and versatile option for players seeking enhanced speed and control on the court. With its graphite frame and tension premium strings, this racket offers exceptional repulsion power and accuracy. The built-in T-joint provides added stability, ensuring a comfortable and stable feel during intense matches.

Specifications of TANSO Arashi 2.0 Full Graphite Ultra Light Weight Carbon Fibre Strung Badminton Racket

Graphite frame construction

Tension Premium strings for enhanced power

Built-in T-joint for stability

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful and versatile performance May not be suitable for beginners Exceptional repulsion power and accuracy Stable feel with built-in T-joint

The Badminton Racquet Astrox Attack 80GMS 32LBS is a premium and high-performance option for advanced players seeking superior speed and power on the court. With its lightweight design and high tension strings, this racket offers exceptional repulsion power and accuracy. The Control Support Cap provides added stability and control, ensuring a comfortable and precise feel during intense matches.

Specifications of Yonex Badminton Racquet Astrox Attack 9 Pearl White G4 4U(80GMS-32LBS) (Made in India)

Lightweight design

High tension strings for enhanced power

Control Support Cap for stability

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Premium and high-performance option May not be suitable for beginners Superior speed and power Comfortable and precise feel with Control Support Cap

The HUNDRED Badminton Racquet is designed for intermediate players seeking a versatile and reliable option on the court. With its sturdy construction and tension strings, this racket offers excellent control and maneuverability. The sleek design and vibrant colors add a stylish touch to your game, while the reinforced T-joint enhances stability and power during intense matches.

Specifications of HUNDRED Rock 88 Carbon Fibre Strung Badminton Racket

Sturdy construction

Tension strings for enhanced power

Reinforced T-joint for stability

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile and reliable option Limited color options Excellent control and maneuverability Stylish design with vibrant colors

best badminton racket under 1500 Top Features Comparison:

Badminton rackets under ₹ 1500 Frame Construction Design Stability Yonex ZR101LIGHT Aluminium Isometric head shape Built-in T-joint FEROC Aluminium Aluminium Full cover Multicolor design Yonex Nanoray Nanomesh + Carbon Nanotube Aero Frame technology White color design Yonex Nanoray 6000I Graphite Control Support Cap Isometric head shape Silvers SIL Pedal Combo 4 Aluminium Sturdy pedal design Set of 4 rackets Silvers Smash Aluminium Reinforced T-joint Sleek and vibrant design Graphite Badminton Racquet Graphite Tension Premium strings Built-in T-joint Badminton Racquet Astrox Lightweight design High tension strings Control Support Cap HUNDRED Badminton Racquet Sturdy construction Tension strings Reinforced T-joint AB FITNESS Double Badminton Shuttles High-quality construction Feather design Double pack

Best Value for Money badminton rocket under ₹ 1500

The FEROC Aluminium Badminton Racket stands out as the best value for money, offering a versatile and affordable option for players seeking a reliable racket under 1500. With its sturdy aluminum frame, full cover, and vibrant multicolor design, this racket provides excellent control and maneuverability on the court at an unbeatable price.

Best overall badminton under ₹ 1500

The Badminton Racquet Astrox Attack 80GMS 32LBS takes the top spot as the best overall product in the category, offering a premium and high-performance option for advanced players seeking superior speed and power on the court. With its lightweight design, high tension strings, and Control Support Cap, this racket delivers exceptional repulsion power and accuracy for intense matches.

to find the perfect best badminton racket under 1500:

When choosing the perfect badminton racket under 1500, consider the key features that matter most to you – whether it's frame construction, design, stability, or overall performance. Evaluate the pros and cons of each option, and pick the racket that aligns with your playing style and preferences for an enjoyable and satisfying game.

FAQs on best badminton racket under 1500

What is the price range of the badminton rackets under 1500?

The badminton rackets listed in this article are priced under 1500 rupees, offering budget-friendly options for players of all skill levels.

Do these rackets come with a cover for protection?

Yes, several of the rackets mentioned in the list come with a full cover, providing added protection and convenience for players on the go.

Are these rackets suitable for beginners?

Yes, many of the rackets listed are designed to cater to beginners, offering a balance of control, power, and maneuverability for new players.

What are the color options available for these rackets?

The rackets come in a variety of vibrant and stylish colors, providing options for players who prefer a personalized touch to their equipment.

