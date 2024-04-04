 Best badminton rackets under 1000 for 2024: Ultimate buyer's guide to help you pick from the top 8 choices - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Best badminton rackets under 1000 for 2024: Ultimate buyer's guide to help you pick from the top 8 choices

ByAffiliate Desk
Apr 04, 2024 07:51 PM IST

Discover the top 8 badminton rackets under 1000, with pros and cons to help you make the best choice for your needs.

Badminton rackets play a pivotal role in shaping a player's performance, making quality an indispensable factor. Superior rackets offer a blend of durability, flexibility, and weight distribution, crucial for precise shots and swift maneuvers on the court. High-quality materials like carbon fiber enhance strength while minimizing weight, allowing players to generate powerful yet controlled shots. Moreover, advanced racket designs incorporate features such as aerodynamic frames and ergonomic grips, optimizing comfort and reducing strain during prolonged play. Investing in a top-notch badminton racket not only enhances gameplay but also minimizes the risk of injuries, ensuring a rewarding and enjoyable sporting experience.

10 best badminton rackets under 1000
10 best badminton rackets under 1000

If you're in the market for a new badminton racket, you've come to the right place. We've curated a list of the 8 best badminton rackets under 1000, so you can find the perfect one for your game. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned player, we've got something for everyone. From Yonex to Li-Ning, and many more, we'll help you find the right racket for your needs.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

1. Yonex Badminton Racquet 303I

B0B7S43TSQ

The Yonex Badminton Racquet 303I is a great option for beginners. It features a lightweight design and durable construction, making it easy to handle and long-lasting. With a sturdy frame and comfortable grip, this racket is perfect for casual play or practice sessions.

Specifications of Yonex Badminton Racquet 303I

  • Lightweight design
  • Durable construction
  • Sturdy frame
  • Comfortable grip
  • Suitable for beginners

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Lightweight and easy to handle

May not be suitable for advanced players

Durable construction for long-lasting use

2. Li-Ning XP 60 IV Strung Badminton Racket

B08Q43XHJ5

The Li-Ning XP 60 IV Strung Badminton Racket is designed for intermediate players. It offers a good balance of power and control, with a sturdy frame and high-quality strings. The racket's aerodynamic design and comfortable grip make it a great choice for competitive play.

Specifications of Li-Ning XP 60 IV Strung Badminton Racket

  • Aerodynamic design
  • Sturdy frame
  • High-quality strings
  • Comfortable grip
  • Suitable for intermediate players

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Good balance of power and control

May be too advanced for beginners

Aerodynamic design for competitive play

3. Li-Ning XP 60 IV Strung Badminton Racket

B08Q419QVX

The Li-Ning Strung Badminton Racket comes with a cover for added protection. It features a durable frame and high-quality strings, providing a good balance of power and control. The comfortable grip and lightweight design make it a great choice for all skill levels.

Specifications of Li-Ning XP 60 IV Strung Badminton Racket

  • Comes with cover
  • Durable frame
  • High-quality strings
  • Comfortable grip
  • Suitable for all skill levels

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Comes with cover for added protection

May not be suitable for advanced players

Good balance of power and control

Also read: Best badminton rackets under 2000 in India: Top 10 worthy options for every player

4. HUNDRED Aluminium Powertek Badminton Racket

B0CGNC6XCW

The HUNDRED Aluminium Powertek Badminton Racket is a great budget-friendly option. It features a durable aluminum frame and comfortable grip, making it suitable for casual play. The lightweight design and sturdy construction make it a reliable choice for beginners.

Specifications of HUNDRED Aluminium Powertek Badminton Racket

  • Budget-friendly
  • Durable aluminum frame
  • Comfortable grip
  • Lightweight design
  • Suitable for beginners

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Budget-friendly option

May not be suitable for advanced players

Durable construction for reliable use

5. HUNDRED Graphite Powertek Badminton Racket

B0CGNCY2GM

The HUNDRED Graphf oeatures a lightweight graphite frame and high-quality strings, making it suitable for intermediate players. The racket's comfortable grip and aerodynamic design enhance performance on the court.

Specifications of HUNDRED Graphite Powertek Badminton Racket

  • Good balance of power and control
  • Lightweight graphite frame
  • High-quality strings
  • Comfortable grip
  • Suitable for intermediate players

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Good balance of power and control

May be too advanced for beginners

Aerodynamic design for enhanced performance

6. HUNDRED POWERTEK Graphite Badminton Racket for Intermediate Players

B0BT2BFQH6

The HUNDRED POWERTEK Graphite Badminton Racket is designed for intermediate players. It offers a good balance of power and control, with a lightweight graphite frame and high-quality strings. The racket's comfortable grip and aerodynamic design make it a great choice for competitive play.

Specifications of HUNDRED POWERTEK Graphite Badminton Racket for Intermediate Players

  • Good balance of power and control
  • Lightweight graphite frame
  • High-quality strings
  • Comfortable grip
  • Suitable for intermediate players

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Good balance of power and control

May be too advanced for beginners

Aerodynamic design for competitive play

7. Jager Smith Badminton JSBN-101 Shuttles Featherlite

B0BT88P6DM

The Jager Smith Badminton JSBN-101 Shuttles Featherlite is a great option for badminton enthusiasts. It features a featherlite design and durable construction, making it suitable for competitive play. With a comfortable grip and reliable flight, these shuttles are perfect for serious players.

Specifications of Jager Smith Badminton JSBN-101 Shuttles Featherlite

  • Featherlite design
  • Durable construction
  • Comfortable grip
  • Reliable flight
  • Suitable for competitive play

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Featherlite design for reliable flight

May not be suitable for casual play

Durable construction for competitive play

Also read: Best badminton rackets: Top 10 worthy options for intermediate and excellent players like you

8. Li-Ning Aluminum 2020 Black Set

B0989PNGJD

The Li-Ning Aluminum 2020 Black Set is a great value for money option. It features a durable aluminum frame and comfortable grip, making it suitable for casual play. The lightweight design and sturdy construction make it a reliable choice for beginners.

Specifications of Li-Ning Aluminum 2020 Black Set

  • Great value for money
  • Durable aluminum frame
  • Comfortable grip
  • Lightweight design
  • Suitable for beginners

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Great value for money

May not be suitable for advanced players

Durable construction for reliable use

Best badminton racket under 1000 top features:

 

Product NameLightweight DesignDurable ConstructionSturdy FrameComfortable GripSuitable for Beginners
Yonex Badminton Racquet 303IYesYesYesYesYes
Li-Ning XP 60 IV Strung Badminton RacketYesYesYesYesNo
Li-Ning Strung Badminton Racket with CoverNoYesYesYesYes
HUNDRED Aluminium Powertek Badminton RacketYesYesNoYesYes
HUNDRED Graphite Powertek Badminton RacketYesYesNoYesNo
HUNDRED POWERTEK Graphite Badminton Racket for Intermediate PlayersYesYesNoYesNo
Jager Smith Badminton JSBN-101 Shuttles FeatherliteNoYesNoYesNo
Li-Ning Aluminum 2020 Black SetYesYesNoYesYes

Best value for money:

The Li-Ning Aluminum 2020 Black Set offers great value for money with its durable construction and comfortable grip. It's a reliable choice for beginners and casual play, making it a smart investment for anyone on a budget.

Best overall product:

The The Yonex Badminton Racket 303I stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its aerodynamic design, sturdy frame, and high-quality strings, it offers a perfect balance of power and control for intermediate players.

How to find the perfect best badminton racket under 1000:

When choosing the perfect badminton racket from our list, consider the level of play, the balance of power and control, and the overall construction and durability. Pick a racket that suits your skill level and offers the features you need to enhance your game.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On