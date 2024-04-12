 Best badminton rackets with shuttlecocks in India : Top 10 picks to ensure you play with ease and comfort | Health - Hindustan Times
Best badminton rackets with shuttlecocks in India : Top 10 picks to ensure you play with ease and comfort

ByAffiliate Desk
Apr 12, 2024 06:00 PM IST

Discover the top 10 badminton racket and shuttlecock sets in India. Compare the pros, cons, and features of each product to find the perfect one for your needs.

When it comes to badminton, having the right racket and shuttlecock set can make all the difference. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned player, choosing the right equipment is crucial for a good game. In this article, we'll take a look at the top 10 badminton racket and shuttlecock sets available in India. We'll compare their pros, cons, and features to help you make an informed decision and find the perfect product for your needs.

10 best badminton rackets
10 best badminton rackets

1. FEROC Aluminium Badminton Racket with Full Cover

The FEROC Aluminium Badminton Racket comes with a full cover for protection. It is lightweight and durable, making it ideal for players of all levels. The set includes shuttlecocks for immediate play.

B0838FSMPM

Specifications of FEROC Aluminium Badminton Racket with Full Cover

  • Aluminium construction
  • Comes with a full cover
  • Lightweight and durable
  • Ideal for players of all levels
  • Includes shuttlecocks

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Lightweight and durable

Limited color options

Comes with a full cover for protection

2. Hipkoo Sports Demand Badminton Racket Complete Set

B085NTC2PJ

The Hipkoo Sports Demand Badminton Racket is a complete set that includes everything you need to start playing. It is designed for high performance and durability, making it suitable for competitive players.

Specifications of Hipkoo Sports Demand Badminton Racket Complete Set

  • Complete set
  • High performance and durability
  • Ideal for competitive players
  • Comes with everything you need to start playing

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

High performance and durability

Slightly higher price point

Complete set for immediate play

3. Hipkoo Grab Badminton Set with Shuttlecocks

B07D7Y7BHP

The Hipkoo Grab Badminton Set includes shuttlecocks and is designed for recreational play. It is lightweight and easy to use, making it perfect for casual players and beginners.

Specifications of Hipkoo Grab Badminton Set with Shuttlecocks

  • Includes shuttlecocks
  • Designed for recreational play
  • Lightweight and easy to use
  • Perfect for casual players and beginners

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Includes shuttlecocks

Not suitable for competitive play

Perfect for casual players and beginners

4. Jager Smith Combo Featherlite Badminton Racket with Feather Shuttles

B0BT862X9N

The Jager Smith Combo Featherlite Badminton Racket is constructed with feather shuttles for enhanced performance. It is designed for advanced players who require precision and control.

Specifications of Jager Smith Combo Featherlite Badminton Racket with Feather Shuttles

  • Feather shuttles for enhanced performance
  • Designed for advanced players
  • Requires precision and control

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Enhanced performance with feather shuttles

Not ideal for casual or beginner players

Designed for advanced players

5. Hipkoo Standard Badminton Racket Complete with Shuttlecocks

B07NDYB5CW

The Hipkoo Standard Badminton Racket is a complete set that includes shuttlecocks. It is designed for all-around play and is suitable for players of varying skill levels.

Specifications of Hipkoo Standard Badminton Racket Complete with Shuttlecocks

  • Complete set
  • Designed for all-around play
  • Suitable for players of varying skill levels

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Complete set for all-around play

May not meet the specific needs of advanced players

Suitable for players of varying skill levels

6. Hipkoo Entire Badminton Racket with Shuttlecocks

B07CLZV1J2

The Hipkoo Entire Badminton Racket comes with shuttlecocks and is designed for recreational play. It is lightweight and easy to use, making it suitable for casual players and beginners.

Specifications of Hipkoo Entire Badminton Racket with Shuttlecocks

  • Comes with shuttlecocks
  • Designed for recreational play
  • Lightweight and easy to use
  • Suitable for casual players and beginners

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Comes with shuttlecocks

Not suitable for competitive play

Suitable for casual players and beginners

7. Yonex ZR Badminton Racquet with Shuttlecock

B07SMQP28L

The Yonex ZR Badminton Racquet is designed for high performance and precision. It is suitable for competitive players who require advanced features for professional play.

Specifications of Yonex ZR Badminton Racquet with Shuttlecock

  • High performance and precision
  • Suitable for competitive players
  • Advanced features for professional play

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

High performance and precision

Higher price point

Advanced features for professional play

8. XLS900 Badminton Racket with Aluminum Tempered Shuttlecocks

B0CHRRRSBR

The XLS900 Badminton Racket is constructed with aluminum tempered shuttlecocks for enhanced durability and performance. It is suitable for all-around play and varying skill levels.

Specifications of XLS900 Badminton Racket with Aluminum Tempered Shuttlecocks

  • Aluminum tempered shuttlecocks
  • Enhanced durability and performance
  • Suitable for all-around play and varying skill levels

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Enhanced durability and performance

May not meet the specific needs of advanced players

Suitable for all-around play and varying skill levels

9. KNK Aluminium Badminton Racket with Lightweight Shuttlecock

B09PWMNGLG

The KNK Aluminium Badminton Racket is designed with a lightweight shuttlecock for ease of use. It is suitable for casual players and beginners who require a user-friendly product.

Specifications of KNK Aluminium Badminton Racket with Lightweight Shuttlecock

  • Lightweight shuttlecock
  • Designed for casual players and beginners
  • User-friendly product

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Lightweight and user-friendly

Not suitable for competitive play

Suitable for casual players and beginners

Badminton racket with shuttle: Top features and comparison

 

Product NameConstructionPerformanceDesigned For
FEROC Aluminium Badminton RacketAluminiumLightweight and durableAll levels
Hipkoo Sports Demand Badminton RacketHigh performance and durabilityComplete setCompetitive players
Hipkoo Grab Badminton SetLightweight and easy to useRecreational playCasual players and beginners
Jager Smith Combo Featherlite Badminton RacketFeather shuttlesPrecision and controlAdvanced players
Hipkoo Standard Badminton RacketComplete setAll-around playVarying skill levels
Hipkoo Entire Badminton RacketLightweight and easy to useRecreational playCasual players and beginners
Yonex ZR Badminton RacquetPrecisionHigh performanceCompetitive players
XLS900 Badminton RacketAluminum tempered shuttlecocksDurability and performanceAll-around play and varying skill levels
KNK Aluminium Badminton RacketLightweight shuttlecockUser-friendlyCasual players and beginners

Best value for money badminton racket with shuttle:

The Hipkoo Grab Badminton Set offers the best value for money with its lightweight and easy-to-use design. It is perfect for casual players and beginners who are looking for an affordable and user-friendly product.

Best overall badminton racket with shuttle:

The The FEROC Aluminium Badminton Racket stands out as the best overall product with its high performance, precision, and advanced features. It is designed for competitive players who require professional-grade equipment for their game.

How to find the perfect badminton racket with shuttle:

When choosing the perfect badminton racket and shuttlecock set, consider the level of play, the specific needs of the player, and the desired features. Look for a product that offers the right balance of performance, durability, and user-friendliness to meet your unique requirements.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Follow Us On