Best badminton rackets with shuttlecocks in India : Top 10 picks to ensure you play with ease and comfort

When it comes to badminton, having the right racket and shuttlecock set can make all the difference. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned player, choosing the right equipment is crucial for a good game. In this article, we'll take a look at the top 10 badminton racket and shuttlecock sets available in India. We'll compare their pros, cons, and features to help you make an informed decision and find the perfect product for your needs. 10 best badminton rackets

1. FEROC Aluminium Badminton Racket with Full Cover

The FEROC Aluminium Badminton Racket comes with a full cover for protection. It is lightweight and durable, making it ideal for players of all levels. The set includes shuttlecocks for immediate play.

Specifications of FEROC Aluminium Badminton Racket with Full Cover

Aluminium construction

Comes with a full cover

Lightweight and durable

Ideal for players of all levels

Includes shuttlecocks

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight and durable Limited color options Comes with a full cover for protection

2. Hipkoo Sports Demand Badminton Racket Complete Set

The Hipkoo Sports Demand Badminton Racket is a complete set that includes everything you need to start playing. It is designed for high performance and durability, making it suitable for competitive players.

Specifications of Hipkoo Sports Demand Badminton Racket Complete Set

Complete set

High performance and durability

Ideal for competitive players

Comes with everything you need to start playing

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High performance and durability Slightly higher price point Complete set for immediate play

3. Hipkoo Grab Badminton Set with Shuttlecocks

The Hipkoo Grab Badminton Set includes shuttlecocks and is designed for recreational play. It is lightweight and easy to use, making it perfect for casual players and beginners.

Specifications of Hipkoo Grab Badminton Set with Shuttlecocks

Includes shuttlecocks

Designed for recreational play

Lightweight and easy to use

Perfect for casual players and beginners

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Includes shuttlecocks Not suitable for competitive play Perfect for casual players and beginners

4. Jager Smith Combo Featherlite Badminton Racket with Feather Shuttles

The Jager Smith Combo Featherlite Badminton Racket is constructed with feather shuttles for enhanced performance. It is designed for advanced players who require precision and control.

Specifications of Jager Smith Combo Featherlite Badminton Racket with Feather Shuttles

Feather shuttles for enhanced performance

Designed for advanced players

Requires precision and control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Enhanced performance with feather shuttles Not ideal for casual or beginner players Designed for advanced players

5. Hipkoo Standard Badminton Racket Complete with Shuttlecocks

The Hipkoo Standard Badminton Racket is a complete set that includes shuttlecocks. It is designed for all-around play and is suitable for players of varying skill levels.

Specifications of Hipkoo Standard Badminton Racket Complete with Shuttlecocks

Complete set

Designed for all-around play

Suitable for players of varying skill levels

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Complete set for all-around play May not meet the specific needs of advanced players Suitable for players of varying skill levels

6. Hipkoo Entire Badminton Racket with Shuttlecocks

The Hipkoo Entire Badminton Racket comes with shuttlecocks and is designed for recreational play. It is lightweight and easy to use, making it suitable for casual players and beginners.

Specifications of Hipkoo Entire Badminton Racket with Shuttlecocks

Comes with shuttlecocks

Designed for recreational play

Lightweight and easy to use

Suitable for casual players and beginners

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comes with shuttlecocks Not suitable for competitive play Suitable for casual players and beginners

7. Yonex ZR Badminton Racquet with Shuttlecock

The Yonex ZR Badminton Racquet is designed for high performance and precision. It is suitable for competitive players who require advanced features for professional play.

Specifications of Yonex ZR Badminton Racquet with Shuttlecock

High performance and precision

Suitable for competitive players

Advanced features for professional play

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High performance and precision Higher price point Advanced features for professional play

8. XLS900 Badminton Racket with Aluminum Tempered Shuttlecocks

The XLS900 Badminton Racket is constructed with aluminum tempered shuttlecocks for enhanced durability and performance. It is suitable for all-around play and varying skill levels.

Specifications of XLS900 Badminton Racket with Aluminum Tempered Shuttlecocks

Aluminum tempered shuttlecocks

Enhanced durability and performance

Suitable for all-around play and varying skill levels

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Enhanced durability and performance May not meet the specific needs of advanced players Suitable for all-around play and varying skill levels

9. KNK Aluminium Badminton Racket with Lightweight Shuttlecock

The KNK Aluminium Badminton Racket is designed with a lightweight shuttlecock for ease of use. It is suitable for casual players and beginners who require a user-friendly product.

Specifications of KNK Aluminium Badminton Racket with Lightweight Shuttlecock

Lightweight shuttlecock

Designed for casual players and beginners

User-friendly product

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight and user-friendly Not suitable for competitive play Suitable for casual players and beginners

Badminton racket with shuttle: Top features and comparison

Product Name Construction Performance Designed For FEROC Aluminium Badminton Racket Aluminium Lightweight and durable All levels Hipkoo Sports Demand Badminton Racket High performance and durability Complete set Competitive players Hipkoo Grab Badminton Set Lightweight and easy to use Recreational play Casual players and beginners Jager Smith Combo Featherlite Badminton Racket Feather shuttles Precision and control Advanced players Hipkoo Standard Badminton Racket Complete set All-around play Varying skill levels Hipkoo Entire Badminton Racket Lightweight and easy to use Recreational play Casual players and beginners Yonex ZR Badminton Racquet Precision High performance Competitive players XLS900 Badminton Racket Aluminum tempered shuttlecocks Durability and performance All-around play and varying skill levels KNK Aluminium Badminton Racket Lightweight shuttlecock User-friendly Casual players and beginners

Best value for money badminton racket with shuttle:

The Hipkoo Grab Badminton Set offers the best value for money with its lightweight and easy-to-use design. It is perfect for casual players and beginners who are looking for an affordable and user-friendly product.

Best overall badminton racket with shuttle:

The The FEROC Aluminium Badminton Racket stands out as the best overall product with its high performance, precision, and advanced features. It is designed for competitive players who require professional-grade equipment for their game.

How to find the perfect badminton racket with shuttle:

When choosing the perfect badminton racket and shuttlecock set, consider the level of play, the specific needs of the player, and the desired features. Look for a product that offers the right balance of performance, durability, and user-friendliness to meet your unique requirements.

