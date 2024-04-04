Best badminton rackets under 5000 for 2024: Top 9 picks to help you play better

Are you in search of the best badminton racket under 5000? Look no further! We have compiled a list of the top 10 badminton rackets that offer exceptional performance and value for money. Whether you're a beginner or an intermediate player, we have something for everyone. These rackets are designed to provide power, control, and precision on the court, helping you elevate your game to the next level. Read on to explore the features, pros, and cons of each racket to make an informed decision. best badminton racket under 5000

1. Yonex Nanoray Light 18i Badminton Racket

The Yonex Nanoray Light 18i Badminton Racket is a lightweight and maneuverable racket suitable for players looking for speed and control. It features a head-light balance and a flexible shaft, making it ideal for quick, attacking play. The racket is constructed with Nanomesh and Carbon Nanotube technology for improved strength and repulsion power.

Specifications of Yonex Nanoray Light 18i Badminton Racket

Head Shape: Isometric

Isometric Flex: Flexible

Flexible Weight: 5U (75-79.9g)

5U (75-79.9g) Grip Size: G4

G4 String Tension: 19-24 lbs

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight and maneuverable May lack power for aggressive smashes Ideal for quick, attacking play Improved strength and repulsion power

2. Yonex ASTROX 6 Badminton Racket

The Yonex ASTROX 6 Badminton Racket is designed for players seeking a balance of power and control. It features a rotational generator system that helps players unleash rapid attacks with a combination of power and speed. The racket's stiff shaft and head-heavy balance provide added stability and power for aggressive smashes.

Specifications of Yonex ASTROX 6 Badminton Racket

Head Shape: Isometric

Isometric Flex: Stiff

Stiff Weight: 4U (80-84.9g)

4U (80-84.9g) Grip Size: G4

G4 String Tension: 24-29 lbs

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Balanced power and control May feel slightly heavy for some players Rotational generator system for rapid attacks Stable and powerful for aggressive smashes

3. Li-Ning Carbon Fiber Badminton Racket

The Li-Ning Carbon Fiber Badminton Racket is crafted with high-quality carbon fiber for enhanced durability and strength. It features an aerotec-beam system that reduces air resistance and improves swing speed. The racket's head-heavy balance and medium flex provide power and stability for aggressive gameplay.

Specifications of Li-Ning Carbon Fiber Badminton Racket

Head Shape: Isometric

Isometric Flex: Medium

Medium Weight: 3U (85-89.9g)

3U (85-89.9g) Grip Size: S2

S2 String Tension: 24-28 lbs

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality carbon fiber construction May require some adjustment for players used to head-light rackets Aerotec-beam system for improved swing speed Power and stability for aggressive gameplay

4. Li-Ning G-Force Superlite Ignite Badminton Racket

The Li-Ning G-Force Superlite Ignite Badminton Racket is designed for players seeking lightning-fast speed and maneuverability. It features a super lightweight construction and an aerodynamic frame to reduce air resistance. The racket's head-light balance and medium flex offer exceptional control and precision on the court.

Specifications of Li-Ning G-Force Superlite Ignite Badminton Racket

Head Shape: Isometric

Isometric Flex: Medium

Medium Weight: 4U (80-84.9g)

4U (80-84.9g) Grip Size: S2

S2 String Tension: 24-28 lbs

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Super lightweight and maneuverable May lack power for aggressive smashes Aerodynamic frame for reduced air resistance Exceptional control and precision

5. Yonex Astrox 7DG Badminton Racket

The Yonex Astrox 7DG Badminton Racket is designed for players seeking a perfect blend of power, speed, and control. It features a rotational generator system that enables rapid and powerful shots. The racket's head-heavy balance and stiff shaft provide the stability and power needed for aggressive gameplay.

Specifications of Yonex Astrox 7DG Badminton Racket

Head Shape: Isometric

Isometric Flex: Stiff

Stiff Weight: 4U (80-84.9g)

4U (80-84.9g) Grip Size: G4

G4 String Tension: 24-29 lbs

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Perfect blend of power, speed, and control May feel slightly heavy for some players Rotational generator system for rapid and powerful shots Stable and powerful for aggressive gameplay

6. Yonex Astrox 77 Badminton Racket

The Yonex Astrox 77 Badminton Racket is engineered to deliver explosive power and precise control on the court. It features a new dimension of rotational power that allows players to hit powerful smashes and fast drives. The racket's head-heavy balance and stiff shaft provide stability and strength for aggressive play.

Specifications of Yonex Astrox 77 Badminton Racket

Head Shape: Isometric

Isometric Flex: Stiff

Stiff Weight: 4U (80-84.9g)

4U (80-84.9g) Grip Size: G4

G4 String Tension: 24-29 lbs

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Explosive power and precise control May feel slightly heavy for some players New dimension of rotational power Stability and strength for aggressive play

7. Apacs Tension Graphite Badminton Racket

The Apacs Tension Graphite Badminton Racket is designed for players seeking a perfect balance of power and control. It features a high-modulus graphite construction for enhanced durability and repulsion. The racket's head-heavy balance and stiff shaft provide added power and stability for aggressive gameplay.

Specifications of Apacs Tension Graphite Badminton Racket

Head Shape: Isometric

Isometric Flex: Stiff

Stiff Weight: 3U (85-89.9g)

3U (85-89.9g) Grip Size: G2

G2 String Tension: 24-32 lbs

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Perfect balance of power and control May feel slightly heavy for some players High-modulus graphite construction for durability and repulsion Added power and stability for aggressive gameplay

8. HUNDRED Intermediate Badminton Racket

The HUNDRED Intermediate Badminton Racket is designed for players looking to improve their game with a balanced combination of power and control. It features a durable aluminum frame and a stiff shaft for added stability and precision. The racket's head-light balance and medium flex offer versatility and maneuverability on the court.

Specifications of HUNDRED Intermediate Badminton Racket

Head Shape: Isometric

Flex: Medium

Weight: 4U (80-84.9g)

Grip Size: G3

String Tension: 22-26 lbs

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Balanced combination of power and control May lack the power required for aggressive smashes Durable aluminum frame for added stability Versatility and maneuverability on the court

9. Yonex Voltric 7DG Badminton Racket

The Yonex Voltric 7DG Badminton Racket is designed for players seeking explosive power and speed on the court. It features a tri-voltage system that combines power and control for enhanced performance. The racket's head-heavy balance and stiff shaft provide added stability and strength for aggressive gameplay.

Specifications of Yonex Voltric 7DG Badminton Racket

Head Shape: Isometric

Isometric Flex: Stiff

Stiff Weight: 4U (80-84.9g)

4U (80-84.9g) Grip Size: G4

G4 String Tension: 24-29 lbs

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Explosive power and speed May feel slightly heavy for some players Tri-voltage system for enhanced performance Stability and strength for aggressive gameplay

Best badminton racket under 5000 top features:

Product Name Head Shape Flex Weight Grip Size String Tension Yonex Nanoray Light 18i Isometric Flexible 5U (75-79.9g) G4 19-24 lbs Yonex ASTROX 6 Isometric Stiff 4U (80-84.9g) G4 24-29 lbs Li-Ning Carbon Fiber Isometric Medium 3U (85-89.9g) S2 24-28 lbs Li-Ning G-Force Superlite Ignite Isometric Medium 4U (80-84.9g) S2 24-28 lbs Yonex Astrox 7DG Isometric Stiff 4U (80-84.9g) G4 24-29 lbs Yonex Astrox 77 Isometric Stiff 4U (80-84.9g) G4 24-29 lbs Apacs Tension Graphite Isometric Stiff 3U (85-89.9g) G2 24-32 lbs HUNDRED Intermediate Isometric Medium 4U (80-84.9g) G3 22-26 lbs Yonex Voltric 7DG Isometric Stiff 4U (80-84.9g) G4 24-29 lbs

Best value for money:

The Li-Ning Carbon Fiber Badminton Racket stands out as the best value for money option. Its high-quality carbon fiber construction, aerotec-beam system, and power and stability for aggressive gameplay make it a top choice for players seeking an affordable yet high-performance racket.

Best overall product:

The Yonex Nanoray Light 18i Badminton Racket takes the crown for the best overall product in this category. With its explosive power, precise control, and stability for aggressive play, it offers unmatched performance on the court, making it the top choice for serious players looking to elevate their game.

How to find the perfect best badminton racket under 5000:

When choosing the perfect badminton racket from our list, consider your playing style, power, control, and maneuverability preferences. Take into account the pros and cons of each racket to find the one that best aligns with your needs and playing level. Whether you're a beginner or an intermediate player, there's a racket on our list that's tailored to enhance your on-court performance.

