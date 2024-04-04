 Best badminton rackets under 5000 for 2024: Top 9 picks to help you play better - Hindustan Times
Best badminton rackets under 5000 for 2024: Top 9 picks to help you play better

ByAffiliate Desk
Apr 04, 2024 07:43 PM IST

Discover the top 10 badminton rackets under 5000 and find the perfect one for your playing style and needs.

Are you in search of the best badminton racket under 5000? Look no further! We have compiled a list of the top 10 badminton rackets that offer exceptional performance and value for money. Whether you're a beginner or an intermediate player, we have something for everyone. These rackets are designed to provide power, control, and precision on the court, helping you elevate your game to the next level. Read on to explore the features, pros, and cons of each racket to make an informed decision.

1. Yonex Nanoray Light 18i Badminton Racket

B07BY89TQY

The Yonex Nanoray Light 18i Badminton Racket is a lightweight and maneuverable racket suitable for players looking for speed and control. It features a head-light balance and a flexible shaft, making it ideal for quick, attacking play. The racket is constructed with Nanomesh and Carbon Nanotube technology for improved strength and repulsion power.

Specifications of Yonex Nanoray Light 18i Badminton Racket

  • Head Shape: Isometric
  • Flex: Flexible
  • Weight: 5U (75-79.9g)
  • Grip Size: G4
  • String Tension: 19-24 lbs

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Lightweight and maneuverable

May lack power for aggressive smashes

Ideal for quick, attacking play

Improved strength and repulsion power

2. Yonex ASTROX 6 Badminton Racket

B07YG36RLS

The Yonex ASTROX 6 Badminton Racket is designed for players seeking a balance of power and control. It features a rotational generator system that helps players unleash rapid attacks with a combination of power and speed. The racket's stiff shaft and head-heavy balance provide added stability and power for aggressive smashes.

Specifications of Yonex ASTROX 6 Badminton Racket

  • Head Shape: Isometric
  • Flex: Stiff
  • Weight: 4U (80-84.9g)
  • Grip Size: G4
  • String Tension: 24-29 lbs

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Balanced power and control

May feel slightly heavy for some players

Rotational generator system for rapid attacks

Stable and powerful for aggressive smashes

3. Li-Ning Carbon Fiber Badminton Racket

B08M688HQK

The Li-Ning Carbon Fiber Badminton Racket is crafted with high-quality carbon fiber for enhanced durability and strength. It features an aerotec-beam system that reduces air resistance and improves swing speed. The racket's head-heavy balance and medium flex provide power and stability for aggressive gameplay.

Specifications of Li-Ning Carbon Fiber Badminton Racket

  • Head Shape: Isometric
  • Flex: Medium
  • Weight: 3U (85-89.9g)
  • Grip Size: S2
  • String Tension: 24-28 lbs

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

High-quality carbon fiber construction

May require some adjustment for players used to head-light rackets

Aerotec-beam system for improved swing speed

Power and stability for aggressive gameplay

Also read: Best badminton rackets: Top 10 worthy options for intermediate and excellent players like you

4. Li-Ning G-Force Superlite Ignite Badminton Racket

B091DVYMX3

The Li-Ning G-Force Superlite Ignite Badminton Racket is designed for players seeking lightning-fast speed and maneuverability. It features a super lightweight construction and an aerodynamic frame to reduce air resistance. The racket's head-light balance and medium flex offer exceptional control and precision on the court.

Specifications of Li-Ning G-Force Superlite Ignite Badminton Racket

  • Head Shape: Isometric
  • Flex: Medium
  • Weight: 4U (80-84.9g)
  • Grip Size: S2
  • String Tension: 24-28 lbs

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Super lightweight and maneuverable

May lack power for aggressive smashes

Aerodynamic frame for reduced air resistance

Exceptional control and precision

5. Yonex Astrox 7DG Badminton Racket

B09DGBV6VB

The Yonex Astrox 7DG Badminton Racket is designed for players seeking a perfect blend of power, speed, and control. It features a rotational generator system that enables rapid and powerful shots. The racket's head-heavy balance and stiff shaft provide the stability and power needed for aggressive gameplay.

Specifications of Yonex Astrox 7DG Badminton Racket

  • Head Shape: Isometric
  • Flex: Stiff
  • Weight: 4U (80-84.9g)
  • Grip Size: G4
  • String Tension: 24-29 lbs

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Perfect blend of power, speed, and control

May feel slightly heavy for some players

Rotational generator system for rapid and powerful shots

Stable and powerful for aggressive gameplay

6. Yonex Astrox 77 Badminton Racket

B08WQ2THFG

The Yonex Astrox 77 Badminton Racket is engineered to deliver explosive power and precise control on the court. It features a new dimension of rotational power that allows players to hit powerful smashes and fast drives. The racket's head-heavy balance and stiff shaft provide stability and strength for aggressive play.

Specifications of Yonex Astrox 77 Badminton Racket

  • Head Shape: Isometric
  • Flex: Stiff
  • Weight: 4U (80-84.9g)
  • Grip Size: G4
  • String Tension: 24-29 lbs

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Explosive power and precise control

May feel slightly heavy for some players

New dimension of rotational power

Stability and strength for aggressive play

7. Apacs Tension Graphite Badminton Racket

B08L7Y2NJD

The Apacs Tension Graphite Badminton Racket is designed for players seeking a perfect balance of power and control. It features a high-modulus graphite construction for enhanced durability and repulsion. The racket's head-heavy balance and stiff shaft provide added power and stability for aggressive gameplay.

Specifications of Apacs Tension Graphite Badminton Racket

  • Head Shape: Isometric
  • Flex: Stiff
  • Weight: 3U (85-89.9g)
  • Grip Size: G2
  • String Tension: 24-32 lbs

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Perfect balance of power and control

May feel slightly heavy for some players

High-modulus graphite construction for durability and repulsion

Added power and stability for aggressive gameplay

Also read: Best Yonex badminton rackets: Top 10 options for players across levels

8. HUNDRED Intermediate Badminton Racket

B0BT2X13T6

The HUNDRED Intermediate Badminton Racket is designed for players looking to improve their game with a balanced combination of power and control. It features a durable aluminum frame and a stiff shaft for added stability and precision. The racket's head-light balance and medium flex offer versatility and maneuverability on the court.

Specifications of HUNDRED Intermediate Badminton Racket

  • Head Shape: Isometric
  • Flex: Medium
  • Weight: 4U (80-84.9g)
  • Grip Size: G3
  • String Tension: 22-26 lbs

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Balanced combination of power and control

May lack the power required for aggressive smashes

Durable aluminum frame for added stability

Versatility and maneuverability on the court

9. Yonex Voltric 7DG Badminton Racket

B08Z2V2MHP

The Yonex Voltric 7DG Badminton Racket is designed for players seeking explosive power and speed on the court. It features a tri-voltage system that combines power and control for enhanced performance. The racket's head-heavy balance and stiff shaft provide added stability and strength for aggressive gameplay.

Specifications of Yonex Voltric 7DG Badminton Racket

  • Head Shape: Isometric
  • Flex: Stiff
  • Weight: 4U (80-84.9g)
  • Grip Size: G4
  • String Tension: 24-29 lbs

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Explosive power and speed

May feel slightly heavy for some players

Tri-voltage system for enhanced performance

Stability and strength for aggressive gameplay

Best badminton racket under 5000 top features:

 

Product NameHead ShapeFlexWeightGrip SizeString Tension
Yonex Nanoray Light 18iIsometricFlexible5U (75-79.9g)G419-24 lbs
Yonex ASTROX 6IsometricStiff4U (80-84.9g)G424-29 lbs
Li-Ning Carbon FiberIsometricMedium3U (85-89.9g)S224-28 lbs
Li-Ning G-Force Superlite IgniteIsometricMedium4U (80-84.9g)S224-28 lbs
Yonex Astrox 7DGIsometricStiff4U (80-84.9g)G424-29 lbs
Yonex Astrox 77IsometricStiff4U (80-84.9g)G424-29 lbs
Apacs Tension GraphiteIsometricStiff3U (85-89.9g)G224-32 lbs
HUNDRED IntermediateIsometricMedium4U (80-84.9g)G322-26 lbs
Yonex Voltric 7DGIsometricStiff4U (80-84.9g)G424-29 lbs

Best value for money:

The Li-Ning Carbon Fiber Badminton Racket stands out as the best value for money option. Its high-quality carbon fiber construction, aerotec-beam system, and power and stability for aggressive gameplay make it a top choice for players seeking an affordable yet high-performance racket.

Best overall product:

The Yonex Nanoray Light 18i Badminton Racket takes the crown for the best overall product in this category. With its explosive power, precise control, and stability for aggressive play, it offers unmatched performance on the court, making it the top choice for serious players looking to elevate their game.

How to find the perfect best badminton racket under 5000:

When choosing the perfect badminton racket from our list, consider your playing style, power, control, and maneuverability preferences. Take into account the pros and cons of each racket to find the one that best aligns with your needs and playing level. Whether you're a beginner or an intermediate player, there's a racket on our list that's tailored to enhance your on-court performance.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

