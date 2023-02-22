Missing home-cooked food? ‘Zomato Everyday’ is here for you

For those staying away from home and missing home-cooked meals, Zomato has launched a service called ‘Zomato Everyday.’ With this, the food delivery company says it will deliver ‘fresh home-style meals crafted with real home-chefs at affordable prices.’

On Wednesday, co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal took to Twitter to introduce Zomato Everyday. “Experience the comfort of affordable homely meals delivered to your doorsteps. With menus designed by real home chefs, we hope this reminds you a little of your home,” tweeted Goyal.

Attached with his tweet was a press release, in which the multinational restaurant aggregator laid out the features of the new service:

(1.) According to Zomato, its food partners will collaborate with home-chefs, who will provide recipes for the meals to be provided under this facility.

(2.) Only the finest ingredients will be used to cook the dish, so that it tastes delicious. The meal will also be of the highest quality, as per the company.

(3.) The starting price of an Everyday dish will be as low as ₹89; to place an order on the app or web: browse the menu, customise the meal, and have it delivered at your doorstep ‘within minutes.’

(4.) While the press release did not mention how many minutes an order will be delivered in, Moneycontrol reported, citing Zomato app, that te delivery will be made within 10-15 minutes of the order being placed.

(5.) The facility is currently available only in selects areas of Gurugram, and for breakfast (8:30 am-11:30 am) and lunch (11:30 am-3:30 pm).

