Feeling distant from your partner despite living in the same house? Here's how to renew your interest in each other

In a relationship, it is important to stay curious about the partner. Curiosity helps us to seek understanding about them and develop perspectives. It also helps us to find a common ground to keep the spark of the relationship alive. “Curiosity encourages exploration, understanding, and growth between partners. It fosters a sense of closeness and appreciation that strengthens the bond over time. Staying curious is important because people change, their interests change and their desires change. We are always changing and growing and if we want to grow together and maintain the connection, then we need to stay curious about one another,” says therapist Lucille Shackleton. Being curious about the partner helps us to delve deeper into their thoughts and perspectives, which further helps us to have a better understanding of them. (Unsplash)

Deeper understanding and connection:

Being curious about the partner helps us to delve deeper into their thoughts and perspectives, which further helps us to have a better understanding of them. This also fosters intimacy and empathy. It creates a sense of importance and helps them to know that they are significant in our lives.

Growth and development:

Curiosity about one another in a relationship helps in fostering an environment of growth and emotional development. This further helps in creating a healthy space for understanding and intimacy in the relationship.

Better communication:

Curiosity helps in creating a space for open and clear communication. When we ask questions, show interest and be open and honest, it helps in creating healthier perspectives.

Building trust:

Curiosity helps us to demonstrate a healthy interest in the other person – this further helps in building trust and strengthening the emotional connection.

Better conflict resolution:

When we are curious about the other person, it helps us to understand them better. This further helps us to assess conflicts better from their perspectives and find solutions effectively.

More fun and excitement:

Curiosity helps in keeping the freshness of the relationship alive. It helps in encouraging exploration and understanding and trying out new activities together.