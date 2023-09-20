When we date someone, we should always date with an intention. The sense of purpose and clarity helps in creating meaningful relationships and understanding each other. "Dating intentionally allows you to build new romantic relationships with clarity, purpose, and self-awareness. It promotes compatibility, emotional well-being, personal growth, and healthy communication skills. By being intentional in your dating choices, you increase the likelihood of finding a fulfilling and compatible partnership - whatever that looks like for you. Dating is hard, but it doesn't need to be complicated. By being clear with yourself and the other person," wrote Therapist Israa Nasir as she explained the importance of dating with intention. Here are a few tips shared by the Therapist: How to date with intention? Therapist shares tips(Pexels )

Clarify expectations: When we start to see clarity in a relationship, it helps in sorting the needs, wants and expectations we should have from the other person in a relationship. This removes room for confusion and conflict and helps in understanding each other better.

Curiosity instead of judgment: When we feel that we are starting to judge the other person for their choices and behavior, we should instead try to be curious why things are happening the way they are happening. Curiosity helps us to delve deeper to find the root causes.

Reflect on impact of behavior: Instead of being causal about the way we behave; we should be mindful of the impact it can have on others. Accordingly, we should make changes to the behavior patterns.

Leave the comfort zone: Some relationships demand us to leave the comfort zone for good. We should be adventurous to leave the comfort zone and try out new things to find new meanings in the relationship.

Identify the values: While it is important to respect the other person and find common grounds to connect, we should also have a sound knowledge about our own values and ethics and should know what is non-negotiable.

