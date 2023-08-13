Building lasting relationships: 6 healthy habits for secure connections in modern dating

In the ever-evolving landscape of modern dating, building a secure and lasting relationship has become a pursuit cherished by many. People now desire depth, honesty, and emotional stability in their relationships; gone are the days of short meetings and ephemeral ties. There are several timeless practices that have evolved as the pillars for creating strong ties as we traverse the complicated romantic maze. These habits generate a sense of trust, mutual understanding, and emotional closeness that goes beyond the first thrill of attraction and infatuation. From effective communication to encouraging vulnerability, there are healthy habits that are the first steps on the road to a lasting relationship. (Also read: Tips for healthy relationship: 4 essential pillars of a strong and flourishing connection ) Amidst the dynamic shifts in romantic dynamics, certain habits have emerged as foundational in building secure bonds. (Pixabay)

Dating habits that build secure relationships

Rose Viggiano, Relationship and Attachment Specialist shared in her recent Instagram post some healthy dating habits that can help you build secure relationships.

1. Practice open and honest communication from the beginning. Share your thoughts, feelings, and concerns. Effective communication builds safety, and emotional connection helps resolve conflicts. This doesn't mean saying everything on your mind at all times. Use discernment.

2. Be reliable, open and transparent, Deliver what you promise to deliver. If you say you will do something, do it, or explain why you couldn't. Don't overpromise out of fear of their response. Learn to say "No" when you need to so that your "yes" is authentic.

3. Validate, even if you don't agree with their feelings, even if they aren't rational, show empathy and provide emotional support. Become a person who shows up for the good times as well as the difficult ones. Create a safe space where everyone feels understood and accepted.

4. Express your boundaries in a clear and kind way early on and respect the other person's boundaries. This means not trying to push your own agenda onto what they've already said they need. We are each responsible for keeping our own boundaries. Don't set yourself up for situations where your boundaries might be crossed.

5. Don't shy away from a conflict when it arises. See how you two navigate them early on. That's often a good sign of relationship compatibility. Learn healthy ways to address conflicts through active listening, sharing from the heart, and taking breaks when things get heated. Find mutually beneficial resolutions. Avoid personal attacks, defensiveness or shutting down

6. Encourage each other's personal growth. Support your partner's aspirations and goals. Give each other space to pursue individual interests and maintain a sense of identity within the relationship. Require that each person work on themselves as well as the relationship

