In order to develop deeper connections with the person we are with, we need to understand the attachment style of them. This helps in further understanding how to navigate through the relationship and growing compatibility. "There are so many benefits to understanding attachment styles. Of course, it has its limitations, but by understanding its impact on relationships, you can foster healthier and more fulfilling connections with partners, friends, family members, and even your colleagues. Please keep in mind that attachment styles are not fixed and can evolve over time with self-awareness, effort, and personal development," wrote Therapist Jessica Da Silva as she explained the importance of understanding attachment styles to develop deeper connections in a relationship. How can understanding attachment styles help your relationship(Unsplash)

Behavioral and emotional responses: Understanding the attachment style we have and that the partner has helps in understanding the behavioral and emotional patterns and responses that should be in place in the relationship. The goal is to create a healthy space for both the people involved in the relationship.

Communication: Understanding attachment styles can also help in understanding the ways to communicate more effectively and address emotional and mental connection at a deeper level.

Compassion and empathy: understanding attachment styles helps in understanding the emotional needs of each other. This further helps in creating more compassion and empathy in the relationship.

Setting boundaries: This can also help in setting healthier boundaries. People who have clear understanding of the attachment styles that they and their partners have will know how to not disrespect each other's boundaries.

Personal growth: Having a clear understanding of the relationship pattern will help in creating better space for personal growth and self-improvement. Creating space for each other to have healthier lifestyles will enable us to connect better with each other and also with ourselves.

Compatible partner: When we start to understand the attachment style we have, we get closer to finding a compatible partner for ourselves.

