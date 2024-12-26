Moms remember smallest details, while dads struggle to recall? New study says…

Mothers usually hold the fort in a family. They are the ones who remember everything about every member of the house, from their daily routines, to their allergies, to their appointments and even the smallest details of what they like eating and what they don’t. While, fathers struggle to remember the basic details about their children. This has been a common pattern in most families. A recent study led by Dr. Ana Catalano Weeks, University of Bath states that cognitive labour in families follow a gendered pattern, and hence, this happens. Also read | Year-ender 2024: Parenting trends in the digital age that redefined family life Mothers carry the most of the cognitive household labour.(Pexels)

The study, published in the Journal of Marriage and Family, states that mothers carry the most of the cognitive household labour, or the mental load of running a family. The study states that mothers handle 71 percent of the household mental load tasks, while fathers manage only 45 percent.

Dr. Ana Catalano Weeks, a political scientist from the University of Bath, in a statement, said, “This kind of work is often unseen, but it matters. It can lead to stress, burnout and even impact women’s careers. In many cases, resentment can build, creating strain between couples.”

Are moms the bosses of the family?(Pexels)

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted by analysing data from 3,000 American parents, including diverse ages, races/ethnicities, education levels, and family structures. The study identified two significant categories - daily tasks focused on immediate family wellbeing and episodic tasks related to maintenance and finances. The division of work in these two categories reflected gendered traditional roles followed even in modern family setups. Also read | Want to know if you're a good parent? Ask your child this one simple question to find out

It was observed that for daily cognitive tasks, mothers shoulder 79 percent of mental load, while fathers deal with only 37 percent. However, fathers take on the episodic tasks more (65 percent), while mothers handle 53 percent of these responsibilities.

The study also involved single parents, where it was observed that when it came to single parenthood, both genders effectively managed all the responsibilities. This further proves that gendered capabilities in a family setting can be challenged. Also read | Parenting 101: Not just academics and grades, teach these key life skills to kids to raise future leaders