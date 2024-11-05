A child's future success is greatly shaped by their parents. While a good education is integral, teaching life skills is essential to prepare children for the world today, which looks nothing like the one we grew up in. Parenting 101: Not just academics and grades, teach these key life skills to kids to raise future leaders (Photo by Pixabay)

Parenting can be a life-altering and rewarding experience but there's no denying the fact that it is overwhelming at times. This is why, when parents give their children a few key life skills, they are basically paving the way for them to lead a more fulfilling, happy and successful life.

Transform your child’s future:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shalini Aggarwal, internationally certified Soft Skills Trainer, shared, “The first thing every parent should know is that your job is to create a supportive and nurturing environment for your child. They need to feel confident that failing and making a mistake is okay as long as they learn from it.”

Sometimes children do not share their emotions with their parents. But why does it happen? In every relationship, communication is the ultimate key which helps us to understand the other person. No matter what type of parenting one is doing, it is important to listen and validate the child’s emotions and the way they feel. It is also important to encourage the children to speak about their emotions.(Unsplash)

According to her, good communication skills are essential for children to discover how to express themselves effectively. Shalini Aggarwal advised, “They are naturally inquisitive, so be direct, honest and child-friendly. Keep the communication open, ensuring you encourage open dialogue and healthy debate. Teach them the art of listening.”

Raising resilient kids:

If you are patient and empathetic, your child will learn these important skills from you. Shalini Aggarwal opined, “Children learn to listen carefully and relate to the stories of others. This will not only develop a desire for independence but also learn to create solutions that can benefit everyone.”

Problem-solving is another important issue. Shalini Aggarwal said, "If you ask children, "What do you think we should do?" you are teaching them to be critical thinkers. Starting with the simpler parts is a good tip for younger children."

While it's natural for parents to want to shield their children from harm, excessive overprotection can hinder a child's development of independence and resilience. It can also lead to feelings of inadequacy and dependency.(Unsplash)

Teaching children to be punctual is a lesson of profound importance across cultures. Shalini Aggarwal suggested, “Tools like alarms and periodic time checks can go a long way in teaching children how to break a large task into several manageable tasks and finish before the last bell goes off. They learn to prioritise and pre-prioritise, as well as have enough room to feel grateful with every step.”

We definitely don't have to be perfect. We just have to help the kids be the best versions of themselves.