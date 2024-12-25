Year-ender 2024: Parenting trends in the digital age that redefined family life

Year-ender 2024: Parenting in the digital age demands that we make a healthy combination of old wisdom as well as new-age parenting. While we must ensure to pass on the values, ethics and skills required to navigate through life to our children, we should be mindful to also inculcate digital tools to make it relevant for them. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Siddhi Aiya, Counseling Psychologist and habit coach at Alyve Health, said, “Raising children in 2024 has been a unique mix of age-old parenting wisdom and modern challenges, especially with the ever-expanding role of technology in family life.” Also read | Digital parenting: Addressing the challenges of raising children in the digital age “Raising children in 2024 has been a unique mix of age-old parenting wisdom and modern challenges," said Psychologist Siddhi Aiya.(Pexels)

Adding to it, Bhavya Shah, Clinical Psychologist, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, said, “Family life in 2024 is not anymore what it was, because obviously, most things change over time, most of which is claimed to be technologies, and some are social. All these paved the easy way for families when time integration of workforce, innovative digital literacy, and socialisation were integrated into them.”

Here are the top parenting trends that redefined family life in 2024:

Hybrid parenting models

Families have greatly changed in dynamics considering the fact that remote and hybrid work greatly influenced life as of today. This is so since studies show that as much as 91% of participants consider distance working an advantage to family welfare by enhancing parent balancing work and home.

Parenting patterns have changed over the years.(Pexels)

Digital literacy, of everyone, all ages

Now that most digital forms are already parts of our lives, there is effort to include the very young to the older adults in digit literacy. For example, 75 percent of children say technology and the Internet are vital to independence as their rational parent should help them learn how to navigate the digital world properly.

Extracurricular redefinition

The current trend among families is shifted from organised extracurricular activities toward free play and family time. A few parents are worried about overstimulation and want to develop their children's creativity and emotional wellness.

Know the trends of parenting in digital age.(Pexels)

Strengthening personal ties

Since after the pandemic, there tends to be a greater focus on face-to-face meetings. This includes planning playdates and community events focused on shared dinners and emotional development, as well as complementing contact time for screen isolation.

Keep separating household chores on purpose

It is yet another emerging trend in inclusion of children in chores and household decisions for purposes of teaching them very vital life skills and instilling some notion of responsibility and independence among them. This is in argument that as time runs towards the climax of the year 2024 and beyond, parenting proves to be very much a modern blend of both old and new traditions. Adopting the trends into family lives sees a family rising and evolving into the current future ready framework.

Guiding digital behaviors

Digital parenting isn't about constant surveillance but about equipping children with the tools to make good choices. Parents can start by having open conversations about what's appropriate online.

It is important to educate children about appropriate online behaviour.(Pexels)

Setting an example

Children mimic what they see. Are you glued to your phone during dinner or scrolling through social media when your child wants to talk? By creating digital-free zones during meals, bedtime or family activities, you send a clear message about the value of real-world connections.

Staying informed

Technology evolves faster than we can keep up. But learning about the apps and platforms your child uses is worth the effort. It’s not just about control; it’s about understanding their world.

