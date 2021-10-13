Prince Charles reveals he has created a garden dedicated to his eldest grandson Prince George

Prince Charles is a doting grandfather, and in a new interview, the Royal has revealed that he has a garden dedicated to his grandson, Prince George, on the Balmoral estate. The Prince of Wales recently shared this sweet information during an interview where he candidly talked about climate change and how its grim impact has been worrying young people.

In a recent interview with BBC, Prince Charles revealed the details about the garden in Balmoral. During the filming on the Birkhall estate in Balmoral in the Scottish Highlands, where the Royal family spends a large part of their summer, Prince Charles chatted with interviewer Justin Rowlatt in a garden. While walking around the garden, the Prince of Wales revealed that he created it in honour of his eldest grandson Prince George.

Talking about the garden, the heir to the British throne revealed, "This was a rather empty field that the farm didn't need anymore. The great thing was, I managed to plant it the same year that my grandson was born, the eldest, George. So, I thought I'd call it Prince George's Wood. I just hope he appreciates it one day."

Prince Charles is grandfather to five grandchildren - Prince William and Kate Middleton's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Prince of Wales also talked about climate change and added that he was deeply worried about its impact on the future generation during the interview. Charles added that he understood young people's despair and why groups such as Extinction Rebellion took to the streets to carry out disruptive protests.

"All these young people feel nothing is ever happening so of course they're going to get frustrated. I totally understand because nobody would listen and they see their future being totally destroyed. But it isn't helpful, I don't think, to do it in a way that alienates people," he said.

