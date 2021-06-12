Kate Middleton is radiant in ivory coat dress with Prince William at a reception

Kate Middleton accompanied the Duke of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth II, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to join G7 leaders at a UK summit reception hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. For the special reception, the Duchess of Cambridge chose a chic dress in ethereal white and looked absolutely gorgeous.

Kate arrived at the reception dressed impeccably in a white blazer dress from the shelves of the luxury designer brand Alexander McQueen. The ivory coat dress featured notched lapel collars, tailored full sleeves, button details on the waistline and a flowy skirt. According to The Daily Express, the dress is worth estimated £3,000 ( ₹3,10,021 approximately).

She wore the exquisite ensemble with Aquazzura bow tie pumps. The Aquazzura pumps that Kate wore were also worn by Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, on various public appearances.

Kate carried a vintage Josef Point de Beauvais Beaded flap clutch with the ensemble. She accessorised her outfit with Robinson Pelham Aspen earrings. Kate also wore her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana’s triple strand pearl bracelet on her wrist. She debuted it during her Royal visit to Germany in 2017.

Kate Middleton in an ivory coat dress(Instagram/@princewilliam_ina)

Kate styled her long locks in elegant loose waves. As for her make-up, she opted for her signature dewy and minimal make-up look with a nude pink lip shade, soft smoky eyes and mascara-laden lashes.

Eden Project is an educational charity and eco-visitor attraction based in Cornwall, England. The reception was also attended by Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson, and other dignitaries.

Kate also visited a local school in Cornwall, England, with First Lady Dr Jill Biden to engage in a roundtable discussion and raise awareness on the importance of early childhood education. For the occasion, Kate wore another ensemble by Alexander McQueen.

Kate chose a dark pink McQueen sheath dress. She cinched it at the waist with a matching pink chunky belt. It had a high neckline and capped sleeves. The Royal wore it with a pair of nude high heel shoes.

As for FLOTUS Jill Biden, she wore a white dress teamed with a bright pink coat. She accessorised her look with a layered gold necklace, earrings and nude pumps.

