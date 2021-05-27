Kate Middleton's blue blazer and skirt set reminds netizens of Princess Diana

Princess Diana was a style icon. The outfits that she wore during her time serve as sartorial inspiration even today. Be it her revenge dress, her ball gowns or even her cycling shorts paired with an oversized sweatshirt, the people's princess was the true queen of the sartorial world. Diana's daughters-in-law, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle often give an ode to the late princess in some or the other form. It can be wearing her jewellery or even dressing like her, the two time and again remind people of their beloved princess.

During a recent event, Kate Middleton did the same thing with her attire. Last week the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted in Scotland as she joined her husband Prince William on his tour. The couple visited a charity and raised awareness regarding addiction and violence. A few pictures from their visit were shared on the official Instagram page of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. As soon as the imageswere posted, Kate's attire reminded netizens of an extremely similar outfit that was worn by Princess Diana in 1992 during her visit to South Korea.

Kate looked fierce as she wore a royal blue double-breasted well-fitted blazer which she teamed with a midi pleated skirt. To add a pop of contrast to her monotone look, she opted for muted accessories like her delicate gold chains along with a matching set of earrings. The mother-of-three also carried a beige clutch and teamed it with a matching pair of heels. She topped it off with a blue and white face mask.

When Princess Diana styled this look, she opted to stick with the monotone vibe and wore matching heels. Her accessories included just a pair of statement earring that were in tune with the buttons of her blazer.

What do you think about the similarity between these outfits?

