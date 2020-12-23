Recipe: Chefs in British Royal Family’s kitchens show how to make Gingerbread House this Christmas

art-and-culture

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 11:31 IST

It is that time of the year when houses smell of gingerbread, candies and icing and the chefs in the British Royal Family’s kitchens could not be left behind as they come together to bring fancy gingerbread house to life. As it is one of the most festive holiday traditions, the Royal chefs shared their recipe along with an instructional video on how to prepare an eye-catching and delicious gingerbread house.

The video was shared straight from the Royal kitchens in United Kingdom and onto The Royal Family’s Instagram handle to spread some festive joy with a step-by-step guide. “In the run up to Christmas, the chefs in the Royal kitchens have shared their recipe for making the perfect Gingerbread House (sic)” read the caption.

Ingredients for icing:

1500g icing sugar

50g lemon juice

200g egg whites

Ingredients for dough:

1000g plain strong flour

500g light brown sugar

140g egg

14g ground cinnamon

28g ground ginger

14g bicarbonate of soda

355g unsalted butter

175g golden syrup

Method for preparing icing:

Sieve icing sugar and combine it together with egg white and lemon juice. Mix them by hand before placing it into a mixer.

Keep the speed low while paddling them together for about 2 minutes, then scrape the sides and paddle again while continuing to mix them on same low speed for another 5 minutes approximately. Let it reach a creamy hard peak consistency.

For piping, loosen icing with some water and to assemble gingerbread house use hard peak icing.

Method for preparing dough:

Mix the flour, bicarbonate and spices together. Then add cold diced butter and continue mixing until the crumb stage is reached.

Add sugar, stir the mixture briefly then add eggs along with syrup and mix until a dough is formed. Then divide the dough into 2 blocks and knead together by hand before flattening it.

Cool it for a few hours then cut gingerbread house shapes, gingerbread man, gingerbread stars and reindeer shapes using template. Place these cutouts on baking trays, give them finishing touches with white icing and chill again before baking.

For lighting up the gingerbread house’s windows, crush boiled sweets into the spaces you have cut. Assemble the house parts and prepare a base with icing to give a snow-capped land look while giving putting together the gingerbread slope, walls, gingerbread man, reindeer and frosty finish to the edible project.

Let the children binge on this impressive gingerbread house this Christmas!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter