Children usually face bullying in their peers either in schools, neighbourhoods or at home but bullying can have serious and long-lasting effects on a child's mental and emotional well-being. Considering children spend a lot of their time in schools and are most vulnerable to bullying in these spaces, it is imperative that schools serve as a safe and peaceful environment for children to grow and thrive in. Tips for parents and teachers on educating children to self-protect against bullying (Photo by Mikhail Nilov on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Mohammed Sharif Bhat, Head - Project Office at Bal Raksha Bharat in Jammu and Kashmir, shared, “When schools provide quality, inclusive and safe education in a peaceful environment, children learn, build friendships and gain the critical skills they need to navigate social situations. Such an environment also motivates teachers and students to be co-learners in the teaching-learning process. The need is even more acute for the most marginalised children, especially girls who are first generation learners.”

He suggested some tips to educate children so that they can protect themselves from bullying:

Educating children to recognise bullying:

Educate your child on what bullying looks like. Make sure they understand that bullying can be physical, verbal, or emotional.

Encourage them to speak up:

Encourage your child to speak up if they see someone being bullied or if they are being bullied themselves. Let them know that it is okay to talk to a trusted adult about it.

Develop their self-esteem:

Children with high self-esteem are less likely to be targeted by bullies. Encourage your child to take part in activities that make them feel good about themselves.

Teach them coping strategies:

Teach your child healthy ways to cope with bullying, such as staying calm, using assertive language and seeking help.

Role-play scenarios:

Role-play with your child in different scenarios, so they know how to respond if they are being bullied. Practice using assertive language and standing up for themselves.

Promote empathy:

Help your child understand the impact of their words and actions on others. Teach them to be kind and empathetic towards others.

Model respectful behaviour:

Children learn by example, so it is important to model respectful behaviour in your own interactions with others.

He added, “By educating children on bullying and providing them with the tools to protect themselves, you can help and ensure that they feel confident and empowered in every situation. Introducing peace education in the school system is an important demand of the present times to build a child into a responsible citizen.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Ajay Gupta, Founder of Bachpan Play Schools and Academic Heights Public Schools and Co-Founder of Rishihood University and Must & More Diagnostic Center, revealed, “Giving children the ability to defend themselves against bullying is only one aspect of teaching self-protection; it is also important to provide them with the confidence and courage to stand up for what is right, for themselves and for others. The objective is to help them grow socially and emotionally so they can successfully navigate the complex dynamics of interpersonal interactions and recognize when boundaries are being crossed.”

He highlighted, “Self-awareness is the first step in learning self-defence because it teaches kids to comprehend their own emotions and reactions to situations. By actively listening, empathising and communicating with children, adults can create an environment where children feel safe and supported to express themselves honestly. This helps kids build emotional intelligence, which will help them effectively manage their feelings and reactions. As their emotional intelligence develops, children can learn to communicate assertively, set boundaries and handle conflicts in a constructive manner. They can learn to identify and reject negative beliefs and behaviours, like low self-esteem or social exclusion, that might put them at risk of bullying.”

He concluded, “Children with these skills can advocate for themselves and others and they can be a positive influence in their schools and communities. The ultimate objective of teaching children self-defence techniques against bullying is to foster an environment that values goodness, generosity, and inclusion. The objective is to create a society where bullying is not accepted and where kids feel valued and capable. By encouraging our kids' social and emotional growth, we can help them become the best versions of themselves and create a better future for everyone.”