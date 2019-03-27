Lok Sabha election 2019: Chandrabau Naidu locks horns with EC over transfer of top cops

In an open confrontation with the Election Commission, the Andhra Pradesh government headed by Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday issued orders taking state intelligence chief out from the purview of the Commission.

The orders came less than 24 hours of the election watchdog ordering the transfer of director general of police (intelligence) A B Venkateshwar Rao and two other IPS officers – Srikakulam SP Venkata Ratnam and Kadapa MP Rahul Dev Sharma, following a complaint from YSR Congress party leaders over alleged illegal surveillance and tapping of Opposition leaders’ phones.

The EC directed that the three cops be attached to the police headquarters and barred them from taking up any election-related duty. On Tuesday night, chief secretary Anil Punetha issued orders accordingly, as per the EC directions.

On Wednesday afternoon, the chief secretary revised his orders and issued a fresh government order (GO) stating that only Srikakulam and Kadapa SPs be attached to the police headquarters, thereby retaining the intelligence chief in the same position.

Simultaneously, he also issued a separate government order bringing all the police officials – right from Director General of Police to the constables, under the purview of the EC till the election process was completed. The list, however, did not have DGP (Intelligence), indicating that he does not fall under the purview of the EC like the Chief Secretary.

At the same time, the Naidu government moved the high court challenging the EC orders transferring the three cops.

The high court admitted the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government’s petition and posted the matter for Thursday.

Describing the EC order as being “totally biased,” Naidu also wrote a letter to the commission, asking it to withdraw the transfer orders. “Prima facie, this order of ECI [Election Commission of India] is contradicting its own guidelines, totally biased and violates the principles of natural justice… I request the ECI to review its decision and cancel the transfer orders…,” the letter said.

Addressing a press conference in the morning, Naidu warned of legal action if the officers were not reinstated. “Election Commission transferred three officials without any reason. We condemn it. How can you take action based on YSRCP complaint?” he said.

Earlier, the TDP chief told the party functionaries in a teleconference that the EC was acting at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was helping the YSRCP. He pointed out that the intelligence chief had nothing to do with elections as he was concerned with ensuring security for the chief minister.

Describing the EC’s action as “extraordinary and politically motivated,” he said it was unfortunate that the EC was also becoming a part of the conspiracies by the BJP in connivance with the YSRC.

TDP spokesman Kambhampati Rammohan Rao said the EC move jeopardised the CM’s security. “Transferring of Intelligence chief at a time when the chief minister was facing highest security threat to his life is nothing but jeopardizing the security of the chief minister,” he said.

While Andhra Pradesh chief electoral officer Gopala Krishna Dwivedi could not be reached for his comment as his phone was switched off, YSRC spokesman and former minister Botsa Satyanarayana said his party had demanded the transfer of not only state intelligence chief, but also a few other senior police officials including DGP R P Thakur, who, he alleged, were acting like puppets in the hands of the Naidu government.

He reminded that it was common for the EC to shift controversial officials during the elections. “During 2009 elections, the EC transferred then DGP S S P Yadav following a complaint from the TDP. The chief minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy did not make any fuss,” Satyanarayana pointed out.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 16:48 IST