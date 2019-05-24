Lok Sabha election results 2019: ‘BJP’s successes because of greats like him’, says PM Modi after meeting LK Advani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited senior leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi on Friday, a day after the BJP’s massive victory in the Lok Sabha election, and acknowledged their contributions to the party’s growth.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s president Amit Shah.

“Called on respected Advani Ji. The BJP’s successes today are possible because greats like him spent decades building the party and providing a fresh ideological narrative to the people,” PM Modi tweeted after the meeting.

Modi and Amit Shah later went to Murli Manohar Joshi’s house in the Capital.

“Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi is a scholar and intellectual par excellence. His contribution towards improving Indian education is remarkable. He has always worked to strengthen the BJP and mentor several Karyakartas, including me. Met him this morning and sought his blessings,” Modi later tweeted.

The Prime Minister also posted three photographs of their meetings, one of which showed him hugging Joshi, who had congratulated him and Shah after trends showed that BJP was nearing victory.

Advani, who had exited the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat to make space for Amit Shah, had conveyed his congratulatory messages to Modi as it became clear that the BJP was winning the national elections with a massive mandate.

“Heartiest congratulations to Shri Narendrabhai Modi for steering the BJP towards this unprecedented victory in the elections,” said a statement issued by L K Advani.

The senior leader had also acknowledged the key role played by Amit Shah in steering the BJP to the win.

“Shri Amitbhai Shah as the BJP President and all the dedicated workers of the party have put in enormous effort in making sure that the message of BJP reaches every voter of the country,” Advani said in the statement.

He further said it was a wonderful feeling that in a country as large and diverse as India, the poll process was successfully completed and complimented the voters and all the agencies involved in it.

“May our great nation be blessed with a bright future ahead,” the former deputy prime minister, who represented Gandhinagar in Lok Sabha since 1991, added

