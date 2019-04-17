Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: It’s Congress’ Sri Prakash Jaiswal vs BJP’s Satyadev Pachauri in UP’s Kanpur

The BJP has nominated Uttar Pradesh state minister Satyadev Pachauri from the Kanpur Lok Sabha seat replacing its veteran leader Murli Manohar Joshi.

The Congress party has been successful on the Kanpur Lok Sabha seat six times in the 17 elections held since Independence. The Bharatiya Janata Party and Independent candidates have won four times from Kanpur.

Former Union minister Sri Prakash Jaiswal represented the seat thrice on a Congress ticket before losing to BJP stalwart Murli Manohar Joshi in the 2014 Lok Sabha election on the seat, an industrial hub on the banks of the Ganga.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of members to Parliament at 80, will go to polls in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election 2019. Votes will be counted on May 23.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

Here are a few details about the Kanpur Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttar Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Kanpur

Polling date: April 29

2019 candidates: Ram Kumar (SP), Satyadev Pachauri (BJP), Sri Prakash Jaiswal (Congress)

Sitting MP, party: Murli Manohar Joshi, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 222,946

Runner up name, party: Sri Prakash Jaiswal, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 835,079

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 51.83%

Number of women voters in 2014: 721,903

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,492

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 18:42 IST