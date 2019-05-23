Lok Sabha election results 2019: LK Advani congratulates PM Modi for BJP’s ‘unprecedented’ poll victory, praises Amit Shah

Of the many congratulatory messages that poured in after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphatic victory in the national elections, one was particularly special. This one was from the BJP patriarch Lal Krishna Advani who made space for Amit Shah to contest from Gandhinagar.

“Heartiest congratulations to Shri Narendrabhai Modi for steering the BJP towards this unprecedented victory in the elections,” said a statement issued by Advani who had exited the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha race to make space for Amit Shah. The BJP president is on his way to comfortably win the seat with a 70 per cent share of all votes cast in the constituency.

Advani also acknowledged the key role played by Amit Shah, widely seen as the master strategist who has made inroads in several states in the eastern part of the country without loosening the party’s grip in the Hindi heartland.

“Shri Amitbhai Shah as the BJP President and all the dedicated workers of the party have put in enormous effort in making sure that the message of BJP reaches every voter of the country,” Advani said in a statement.

He further said it was a wonderful feeling that in a country as large and diverse as India, the poll process was successfully completed and complimented the voters and all the agencies involved in it.

“May our great nation be blessed with a bright future ahead,” the former deputy prime minister added.

Advani has represented Gandhinagar in Lok Sabha since 1991. In a blog that he wrote shortly after his exit from the poll race, the former deputy prime minister had expressed his gratitude to the people of Gandhinagar for having “elected him to the Lok Sabha six times”.

He had also stressed that elections “are also an occasion for honest introspection by all the stakeholders in Indian democracy - political parties, mass media, authorities conducting the election process and, above all, the electorate.”

Advani had led the BJP in the 2009 national election as the party’s presumptive prime minister. But the BJP-led coalition had not been able to prevent a broad coalition anchored by the Congress from returning to power. In 2013, the BJP had opted to project Narendra Modi as its prime minister face for 2014.

First Published: May 23, 2019 16:36 IST