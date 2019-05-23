Lok Sabha election results 2019: Jagan Reddy likely to be sworn-in as Andhra Pradesh CM on May 30

YSR Congress Party President Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to take oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on May 30.

According to the latest trends, the YSRC is heading for a landslide victory by winning around 150 assembly seats out of 175 in the state.

As the trends of the counting of votes started pouring in from different parts of the state indicating a landslide victory for the YSRC, Jagan Reddy quickly held a meeting with senior leaders of the party at his newly built party office-cum-residence at Tadepalli in Amaravati and discussed the next course of action.

A party leader familiar with the developments said the legislature party meeting of the YSRC would be held at Tadepalli on May 25, where the newly elected MLAs will elect Jagan as the legislature party leader.

It is learnt the YSRC chief called up Visakha Sarada Peetham seer Swamy Swaroopanandendra and took his blessings. He sought his advice on the swearing-in ceremony. He also consulted a couple of other astrologers who suggested that there was an auspicious murthuram on May 30 ideal for the ceremony.

After the YSRC legislature party meeting, Jagan would decide the venue of the swearing-in ceremony and prominent leaders to be invited for the same. Apparently, the YSRC chief is planning to invite several national leaders to the ceremony.

The YSRC has also established clear leads in the Lok Sabha electons as well. According to the last reports, the party was leading in 23 out of 25 MP seats in the state, while the TDP was leading in the remaining two.

First Published: May 23, 2019 12:37 IST