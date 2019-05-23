Lok Sabha Election Results Live Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am
Lok Sabha elections 2019, held over seven phases, in 542 constituencies, witnessed the highest ever turnout in Indian history at 67.1% (tentative figure from the Election Commission). All exit polls released on May 19 predicted that the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will return to power. If that happens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the face of the BJP’s campaign, will win a second term in office.
Akhilesh Yadav is contesting from an East UP constituency for the first time
Akhilesh Yadav is contesting from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. This is the first time he is contesting from a constituency in East Uttar Pradesh.
Chhindwara has elected a non-Congress candidate only once since 1957
Chhindwara has elected a non-Congress candidate only once since 1957 -- in the 1997 bypoll when it elected BJP’s Sundar Lal Patwa.
Rajyavardhan Rathore defeated CP Joshi by over 3 lakh votes in 2014
In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP’s Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore defeated Congress veteran CP Joshi by more than 3 lakh votes.
In 1996, Vajpayee gave up Gandhinagar seat for Lucknow
BJP’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee won from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, in 1996 but chose to resign and retain the other seat he had won, Lucknow, in Uttar Pradesh. This forced a by-election, which was won by Vijay Patel, who defeated film actor Rajesh Khanna.
Nitin Gandkari contested his first Lok Sabha elections in 2014
Nitin Gadkari, who has been in politics for more than four decades, contested his first Lok Sabha elections in 2014.
CPI (M) won Asansol seat for eight consecutive terms till 2014
CPI (M) candidates won Asansol, West Bengal seat for eight consecutive terms from 1989 till BJP’s Babul Supriyo wrested it in 2014.
At national level, elections were a battle between NDA, UPA
At the national level, it was a battle between the NDA, led by the BJP’s Modi, and the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), led by Congress president, Rahul Gandhi, who was, however, not the alliance or party’s declared prime ministerial face.
All exit polls predicted second term for NDA alliance
All exit polls have predicted that the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will return to power. However, exit polls often get it wrong and the actual results will only be known after the votes are counted.
Counting of votes today
India will have its say on who will administer the country for the next five years by the end of today.