Lok Sabha election result 2019: BJP comfortably ahead of SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh

The BJP-led NDA is ahead on 57 seats in early trends as counting of votes began at 8 am for the the Lok Sabha election on Thursday with the SP-BSP -RLD combine at 19 seats , in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh that send 80 lawmakers to Lok Sabha.

Among the alliance partners, Mayawati’s BSP is marginally ahead with 11 seats against Akhilesh Yadav’s SP with 7 seats, RLD is ahead in 1, Congress 1 and Others 2 . The Congress is ahead in 1 seats.

The BJP and ally Apna Dal won an unprecedented 73 seats in 2014 and the Congress two, the Samajwadi Party five in the politically-crucial state. The Bahujan Samaj Party did not win a single seat in the last general election.



Click here for Lok Sabha Election Results 2019

In 2016, the BJP added to its UP success a sweep of the state’s assembly elections, uprooting the Samajwadi Party and then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav from power.

Exit polls differ widely on their projections for Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, aligned only in predicting that the tally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s tally will come down from the spectacular 73 of 80 seats five years ago.

A survey by Times Now-VMR showed the NDA winning 58 seats in the state, with the Congress-led UPA winning two. It shows others - which includes the ambitious alliance between Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party and Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party - getting 20 seats.

But the ABP-AC Nielsen exit poll predicted the opposite; 22 for the BJP and allies and 56 for the others, which includes the BSP-SP alliance. This survey too predicted a bleak two for the Congress, equal to the party’s tally in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.



Click here for Election results 2019 Coverage

Republic TV-C Voter projected that the NDA tally will come down to 38, the gathbandhan (BSP-SP-RLD) will get 40 seats and the UPA 2 seats. Yet another exit poll, by Republic-Jan ki Baat, gave seats in the range of 46-57 to NDA, UPA 2-4 and Others 21-32.

For this year’s general election the BSP allied with arch-rival Samajwadi Party in an attempt to limit the BJP and was being seen as posing a tough challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party.

The BSP-SP combine, along with partner Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal, sought to consolidate backward, Dalit and Muslim votes. It tested waters in by-elections last year, coming up trumps. The BJP lost three of the Lok Sabha seats it had won in 2014.

The Congress, left out of the Gathbandhan after talks with Mayawati failed, turned it into a triangular contest on several seats, while on others seeming to aid the battle against the BJP.

All sides have said they are confident about the position in the Lok Sabha election. While Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party asserts that the “Gathbandhan will sweep UP and dislodge the BJP,” the BJP says it will “win 70 + seats.”



Click here for UP Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE

UP voted in all the seven phases of the month-and-a-half long elections, with Prime Minister Modi’s seat, Varanasi, voting in the last phase on Sunday. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is also in the fray from UP; he is contesting from Amethi, of which he is the sitting MP. Gandhi has also chosen to contest a second seat, Wayanad in Kerala.

The BJP held more than 470 rallies in UP, with PM Modi fronting 29, party chief Amit Shah 28, and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath the most at 130. In the Gathbandhan, the SP, BSP and RLD held 21 joint rallies while Akhilesh Yadav held 50 solo rallies and Mayawati about 25.

The Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi held 40 rallies and an equal number of road shows.

First Published: May 23, 2019 09:37 IST