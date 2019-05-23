Lok Sabha elections 2019: Battle of margins for political bigwigs

All eyes will be on Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, the day of counting of votes, when the fate of top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav and president Akhilesh Yadav, RLD chief Ajit Singh and his son Jayant Chaudhary will be decided.

While in constituencies like Varanasi (Modi), Lucknow (home minister Rajnath Singh), Mainpuri (Mulayam), Rae Bareli (Sonia) and Azamgarh (Akhilesh), curiosity will be more about margins, in other seats like Saharanpur and Kanpur, the BJP is locked in a tough contest with the SP-BSP alliance.

In Congress bastion of Amethi, the BJP is sounding optimistic for the first time even though the Congress leaders claim that it would be an easy victory for Rahul Gandhi who is seeking his fourth consecutive term.

In Gorakhpur, the three-decade old stronghold of the BJP which it had lost to the SP in 2018 by-polls, the opposition has put up a tough contest.

First Published: May 23, 2019 05:51 IST