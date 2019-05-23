Lok Sabha election result 2019: BJP’s Anant Kumar Hegde leads in Karnataka’s Uttar Kannada
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde of the BJP was leading by 20,178 votes against Anand Asnotikar of the JD(S) in Karnataka’s Uttar Kannada constituency as votes were counted in the Lok Sabha election on Thursday.
Ananth Kumar Hegde is a five-time MP from the Uttara Kannada constituency, which is mostly a BJP bastion since 1996.
Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka were conducted in two phases, on April 18 and April 23. There are 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state and the voting percentage recorded was at 67.4% compared with 67.2% during the 2014 elections.
First Published: May 23, 2019 09:41 IST
