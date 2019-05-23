‘So the exit polls were correct’: Omar Abdullah Congratulates PM Modi

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday credited PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah with running a very ‘professional campaign’ soon after vote counting leads made it clear that the BJP was heading towards a convincing win in the Lok Sabha elections.

“So the exit polls were correct. All that’s left is to congratulate the BJP & NDA for a stellar performance. Credit where credit is due PM Modi Sahib & Mr Amit Shah put together a winning alliance & a very professional campaign. Bring on the next five years,” the former chief minister of Kashmir tweeted.

The counting leads projected that BJP was set to win 346 seats, UPA 91, BSP-SP 19 and Others 86 in the 543-member Lok Sabha. Elections were cancelled in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore.

The BJP alone is leading in 292 seats, well over the halfway mark of 272, and if the party wins all of these, it will improve upon its 2014 tally of 282.

Abdullah had earlier on May 19 tweeted” “Every single exit poll can’t be wrong,” as almost all exit poll surveys pointed to either a clear win or big gains for the NDA.

“Time to switch off the TV, log out of social media and wait to see if the world is still spinning on its axis on the 23rd,” he wrote, referring to the day on which votes will be counted.

In his home state, Omar’s father Farooq Abdullah is leading in Srinagar an dthe National Conference candidate was ahead in Anantnag,where ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti was trailing at the third place behind the Congress candidate.

BJP has taken a lead in Jammu and Udhampur seats while NC’s Farooq Abdullah is leading from Srinagar constituency, his fellow party leader is also in the lead from Baramulla seat.

First Published: May 23, 2019 14:00 IST