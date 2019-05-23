Urmila Matondkar, trailing, alleges discrepancy in signatures on EVM form

Congress’ Mumbai-North Lok Sabha seat candidate Urmila Matondkar on Thursday alleged that there was a mismatch in signatures on an electronic voting machine (EVM) form.

The actor, who was trailing against BJP’s Gopal Shetty by over 1,45,991 votes, said a complaint was filed with the Election Commission in this connection.

“On the form of EVM 17C from Magathane, the signatures and the machine numbers are different. A complaint has been filed with the Election Commission,” she said in a tweet.

The actor, who is making her debut in electoral politics, earlier described the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as the “deciding election for the country”.

First Published: May 23, 2019 12:48 IST