UP Election Results 2019 highlights: PM Modi wins from Varanasi by a margin of nearly 5 lakh votes

It is the result day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks set for a second Lok Sabha term with another sweep, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that his party the BJP leads ahead in 344 seats as votes are counted for the Lok Sabha elections.

In Uttar Pradesh NDA is leading in 60 seats out of the total 80 seats. The BJP alone is leading in 291 seats, well over the halfway mark of 272, and if the party wins all of these, it will improve upon its 2014 tally of 282.

PM Modi is leading with over 5.4 lakh in Varanasi while Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party is leading in Azamgarh.

EC tweets winners of Ghaziabad, Mathura, Amethi seats BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Singh has won from Ghaziabad, UP. BJP candidate Hema Malini has won from Mathura, UP. BJP candidate Smriti Irani has won from Amethi, UP : Election Commission (Twitter)





Akhilesh Yadav gets Azamgarh, Mulayam Singh Yadav Mainpuri Samajwadi Party candidate Akhilesh Yadav has won from Azamgarh, UP. Samajwadi Party candidate Mulayam Singh Yadav has won from Mainpuri, UP : Election Commission (Twitter)





The people of the country have blessed this fakir: PM Modi The people of this country have blessed this fakir, said PM Modi at the BJP office thanking people





Additional forces rushed to Kannauj as violence feared on Dimple Yadav defeat Additional force has been rushed to Kannauj as violence feared in case Dimple Yadav loses. She is trailing after 17 rounds of counting. Total rounds 38.





Rahul Gandhi congratulates Smriti Irani for her victory in Amethi Rahul Gandhi while addressing a press conference concedes defeat in Amethi and congratulates Smriti Irani. Congress President Rahul Gandhi concedes defeat in Amethi, says, "I respect the decision and congratulate Smriti Irani ji." Official result is yet to be declared.





05:40 PM IST Akshaibar Lal of BJP wins in Bharaich Akshaibar Lal of BJP has been declared winner in Bahraich (UP) BAHRAICH (UP) with UP margin of 1.28 lakh





05:37 PM IST Rita Joshi from Allahabad leading BJP candidate for Allahabad seat Rita Joshi leads by 1,15,606 votes in 18th round.





Smriti Irani leading in Amethi, Rahul Gandhi trails Union minister Smriti Iran has widened her lead over Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to almost 19,000 votes after nine rounds of counting in Amethi which has seen one of the fiercest contests of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.





04:41 PM IST Akhilesh Yadav leading in Azamgarh Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party is leading with 366093 votes against Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua of Bharatiya Janata Party who has 215906 votes.





04:38 PM IST Sanatan Pandey leading with 2500 votes in Ballia Sanatan Pandey has taken a lead of 2,500 votes, over the BJP candidate Virendra Singh Mast who is trailing





04:25 PM IST Mahendra Nath Pandey, BJP candidate from Chandauli leads Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey of BJP is leading in Chandauli with 474235 votes while Sanjay Singh Chauhan of SP is trailing with 463588 votes.





04:17 PM IST PM Narendra breaks all records, gets 6.2 lakh votes and counting Prime Minister Narendra Modi has got 622477 till now, breaking all past records.Shalini Yadav of Samajwadi Party has got only 185646 lakh votes.





04:14 PM IST ‘People’s mandate against oppn propaganda’: Amit Shah on BJP’s big win “Today’s result is India’s mandate against Opposition’s propaganda, lies, personal insinuations and baseless politics. It is also people’s mandate who have chosen development and nationalism and rejected casteism, dynasty and appeasement,” Amit Shah said. Asserting that this win is a victory for the whole of India, he said, “It is the victory of the hopes of youth, the poor and farmers. This grand victory is a triumph of people’s confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development work and strong leadership.”





04:11 PM IST ‘Modi wave’ became tsunami this time’ Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Thursday hailed BJP-led NDA’s performance in the Lok Sabha elections saying the ‘Modi wave’ of the 2014 polls turned into a ‘tsunami’ this time. The BJP is set to return to power as it led in over 300 seats while the Congress trailed far behind with about 50, according to trends released by the Election Commission for all 542 seats that went to polls.





04:10 PM IST BJP leading in Allahabad in 14th round of counting On Allahabad seat BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi leads by 108102 votes while on Phulpur seat BJP’s Keshri Devi Patel leads by 84,398 till 14 round of counting at 4pm





03:58 PM IST A shocker for BSP-SP-RLD alliance as BJP wins in Braj Those who thought the SP-BSP-RLD alliance would have a smooth sailing in Uttar Pradesh’s Braj region with the Yadav, Jatav and Muslim vote banks secure in its kitty, have been shocked by the trends pouring in, writes IANS.





03:44 PM IST Is it the end of caste politics in UP? The caste arithmetic in Uttar Pradesh has fallen flat on its face and the SP-BSP-RLD alliance has nothing left to cheer about, reports IANS. The alliance that was forged in January this year had claimed to trounce the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and, thereby, halt its return to power. The alliance with less than 20 seats has been left powerless. Brand Modi has dissolved that caste arithmetic, the agency wrote.





03:15 PM IST Narendra Modi leads in Varanasi with 5.4 lakh votes Narendra Modi of BJP gets 545056 votes while Shalini Yadav of gets SP 159722 vote.





03:05 PM IST Akhilesh Yadav leading in Azamgarh Akhilesh Yadav of SP has taken a lead of 129826 votes over the BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahuaa in Azamgarh. Akhilesh Yadav--SP---259453; Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua--BJP--139607





02:56 PM IST Smriti Irani leading by 15K votes in Amethi Smriti Irani is leading by 15000 votes in Amethi says ECI.





02:53 PM IST Dimple Yadav trailing in Kannauj Dimple Yadav trailing in Kannauj with 203077, BJP’s Subrat Pathak leading with 204651 votes





02:50 PM IST PM Modi tweets, says ‘India wins yet again’ PM Modi tweets on election results, says ‘India wins yet again’. सबका साथ + सबका विकास + सबका विश्वास = विजयी भारत



Together we grow.



Together we prosper.



Together we will build a strong and inclusive India.



India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019





02:37 PM IST Smriti Irani leading over Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, reports ANI BJP’s Smriti Irani leading over Congress chief Rahul Gandhi with 11226 votes from Amethi, reports ANI.





02:35 PM IST Three UP ministers leading over their rivals Three out of the four Uttar Pradesh cabinet ministers fielded by the BJP are leading, according to the Election Commission trends, reports PTI. S P Singh Baghel, Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Satyadev Pachauri are leading over their rivals from their respective seats, while Mukut Bihari Verma are trailing in the latest round of counting.





02:29 PM IST Celebrations begin at BJP office in UP Celebrations begin in BJP headquarters in Uttar Pradesh. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma are to take part in celebrations.





02:05 PM IST Congress office wears deserted look while BJP office sees huge crowd Party offices of BJP and those of SP, BSP and Congress in Uttar Pradesh offered a study in contrast. While those of SP, BSP and Congress wore a deserted look, at the BJP headquarters in Lucknow crowd and cadre had started to build up despite scorching heat.





01:55 PM IST Counting on 2 booths stopped in Kannauj Counting on two booths stopped in Kannauj after agents found that machine recorded 582 votes against 519 polled. Booth no 32 of Karimullahpur , Chibramau assembly segment. Another booth is 41 of Nagla Khargai of Tirva assembly. Machine recorded 445 votes against 393 polled.





01:50 PM IST UP Election Results 2019: Prayagraj round 7 update Round 7--------- Prayagraj BJP Kesri Devi Patel leading on Phulpur seat BJP : 126423 SP-BSP Pandhari Yadav: 92251 Cong Pankaj Niranjan: 6249 BJP’s Rita Joshi continuing to lead on Allahabad seat BJP: 139205 SP-BSP Rajendra Patel: 88664 Cong Yogesh Shukla: 9168





01:18 PM IST Akhilesh Yadav of SP is leading by 74,000 votes in Azamgarh Akhilesh Yadav of SP is leading by 74,000 votes in Azamgarh.





01:10 PM IST Women candidates are leading in many UP seats Seats where women candidates are leading: Fatehpur- Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Phulpur- Keshari Devi Patel, Mirzapur- Anupriya Patel, Lalganj-Sangeeta Azad and Kannauj- Dimple Yadav.





01:06 PM IST Sriprakash Jaiswal trails by 30K In Kanpur, former Union Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal trails by 30, 350 votes, BJP’s Satydev Pachauri leads.





12:47 PM IST India choses PM Modi again, BJP powers another jumbo win for alliance Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks set for a second term with another sweep, with the National Democratic Alliance that his party the BJP leads ahead in 339 seats as votes are counted for the Lok Sabha elections. The opposition bloc led by the Congress may not touch three figures if current trends continue. Leads are now in for all 542 Parliament seats in which elections were held. Read more





12:45 PM IST Modi wave can be witnessed. GST, demonetisation had no impact on the ground The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) performance in both urban and rural constituencies across the country prove that the 2016 invalidation of high-value banknotes and the 2017 introduction of the goods and services tax (GST) did not have a negative impact on the party’s political prospects. Even though the Congress and some Opposition parties raised the two issues throughout the campaign, but the results show that they failed to reap any political benefit out of it. Read here





12:38 PM IST UP Election Results 2019: Agra seat update after 5th round Agra Reserved Seat – 5th Round BJP – Prof SP Singh Baghel - 36847 BSP – Manoj Kumar Soni - 30843 Congress – Preeta Harit – 2161 BJP leading by about 6000 votes





12:25 PM IST Badaun Lok Sabha Update Badaun LS segment: Sanghamitra Maurya (BJP): 88762 votes Dharmendra Yadav (MGB): 78046 Saleem Shervani (Cong): 4538





12:23 PM IST UP Election Results 2019: Mathura Update after 7th round Mathura Update after 7th Round Hema Malini – BJP - 130754 Narendra Kumar Singh – RLD - 64961 Mahesh Pathak – Congress – 5573 Hema Malini leads by 65793





12:21 PM IST BJP leader Gen VK Singh leading in Ghaziabad Union Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gen. V.K. Singh was leading against alliance candidate Suresh Bansal by over 50,000 votes from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, reports IANS. Singh secured 1,23,349 votes while Samajwadi Party's Bansal got 65,563 votes at the end of the 14th round. Congress candidate Dolly Sharma was trailing with 10,798 votes.





12:18 PM IST UP Election Results 2019: Firozabad Lok Sabha Update Firozabad Lok Sabha Update BJP – Chandra Sen Jadaun – 87487 Samajwadi Party – Akshay Yadav – 70295 Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) – Shivpal Yadav – 11852 BJP leads by 17192 votes





Modi ji and Yogi ji have demolished caste based politics in UP: Ravi Kishan BJP candidate from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan says that Modi Ji and Yogi Ji have demolished the caste based politics in Uttar Pradesh. This victory is historical and we were confident about it. He also said that they have proven exit polls prediction right and BJP will cross 400 seats this election.





12:10 PM IST UP Election Results 2019: Firozabad Update Firozabad Lok Sabha Update BJP – Chandra Sen Jadaun – 70885 Samajwadi Party – Akshay Yadav – 58346 Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) – Shivpal Yadav – 9425





12:07 PM IST Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan leading with 65K votes after 7th round After seventh round counting in Gorakhpur BJP Ravi kishan leading by 65156 votes BJP 159943 SP 94787 Cong 5426





12:02 PM IST UP Election Results 2019: Kushinagar update after 6th round of counting Kushinagar update ( after six round counting ) BJP 95731. Alliance 41926 Cong 21510 BJP’s Vijay Dubey leading by 53805 votes





12:00 PM IST BJP Kesri Devi Patel leading on Phulpur seat BJP Kesri Devi Patel leading on Phulpur seat BJP : 74129 SP-BSP Pandhari Yadav: 50607 Cong Pankaj Niranjan: 3624 BJP’s Rita Joshi continuing to lead on Allahabad seat BJP: 89966 SP-BSP Rajendra Patel: 50909 Cong Yogesh Shukla: 5403





11:48 AM IST UP Elections Results 2019: Fifth round counting trends Fifth round BJP Kesri Devi Patel ahead with 17879 votes from Phulpur BJP : 47688 SP pandhari yadav: 29809 Cong Pankaj Niranjan: 3240 BJP’s Rita Joshi ahead with 23337 votes from Allahabad seat BJP: 59110 SP Rajendra Patel: 35773 Cong Yogesh Shukla: 3954





11:45 AM IST Varun Gandhi is leading in Pilibhit with 62K votes Varun Gandhi is leading by over 62000 votes on Pilibhit seat.





11:42 AM IST Kannauj: Dimple Yadav leads with 22K votes Dimple Yadav is leading in Kannuaj. She has got 22856 votes against BJP’s Subrat Pathak.





11: 40 AM IST PM Modi leads in Varanasi with 2 Lakh votes Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading 208814 against SP’s candidates Shalini Yadav who has got 63954 votes. Varanasi in celebration mode as PM Modi leads with 2 lakh votes





11:34 AM IST UP Election Results 2019: Smriti Irani leads in Amethi, Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli In the high-profile Amethi seat, BJP's Smriti Irani established an early lead of 1,931 votes against sitting MP and Congress president Rahul Gandhi while UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was leading in neighbouring Rae Bareli by over 17,000 votes, reports PTI.





11:24 AM IST Akhilesh Yadav leading with 50K votes in Azamgarh, In Azamgarh SP’s Akhilesh Yadav is leading with 50886 votes. He is leading by 24,000 votes.Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua has 25161 votes





11:17 AM IST In UP, BJP far ahead of 'gathbandhan', Rahul trails in Amethi With counting of votes underway for Lok Sabha elections, trends show a positive signal for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh with the party leading on 54 seats. The BSP and SP, which are in alliance, are ahead on 13 and eight seats, respectively, as per official Election Commission of India trends, reports ANI. The Congress party is leading on just one seat and Rashtriya Lok Dal, a part of SP-BSP alliance, is ahead on 2. In what could become a major upset for the Congress, party president Rahul Gandhi is trailing by around 3,000 votes in Amethi against BJP's Smriti Irani. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is leading from Rae Bareli against Dinesh Pratap Singh of BJP.





11:16 AM IST PM Narendra Modi’s tally cross 171,000 mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tally cross 171,000 mark. He contested on Varanasi against Ajay Rai of Congress





11:05 AM IST SP-BSP candidates leading in 3 seats Alliance candidates are leading at three seats, including Ghosi, Ballia and Ghazipur of Eastern UP





11:00 AM IST ‘With you all the way... Good luck’: Robert Vadra’s message for Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Businessman Robert Vadra wished Congress president and his brother-in-law Rahul Gandhi and his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the party’s general secretary, “good luck” ahead of counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election started on Thursday. Read here Rahul Gandhi regained his lead over Union minister Smriti Irani in Amethi after he trailed her for some time shortly after counting began Thursday. The fight to retain the family bastion of Amethi has been one of the fiercest of contests of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He was also leading in Kerala’s Wayanad, the second seat he is contesting from.





10:58 AM IST Afzal Ansari of Mahagathbandan leading in Ghazipur Mahagathbandhan candidate Afzal Ansari is leading in Ghazipur, BJP’s pick Manoj Sinha is trailing.





10:56 AM IST Mulayam Singh Yadav leads in Mainpuri In Mainpuri, Mulayam Singh Yadav is leading by 6778 votes after first round of counting.





BJP ahead in 300 seats, sensex hits 40K mark Sensex hits 40,00 mark for the first time as BJP alliance ahead in over 300 seats





Drones are being used to keep an eye on counting of votes Drones are being used to keep a watch around the counting venue in Kanpur.



📸: @haidarpur



Track LIVE updates here: https://t.co/ypN4EjvPWN #ResultsWithHT #Verdict2019 #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/ig7ACcHSde — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) May 23, 2019





10:47 AM IST Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan leading by 50K votes in Gorakhpur After fifth round counting, BJP candidate Ravi Kishan leading by over 50000 votes in Gorakhpur





10:45 AM IST PM Narendra Modi is leading in Varanasi with over 1 lakh votes PM Narendra Modi is leading in Varanasi with 105874 votes. He is contesting against Ajay Rai of Congress.





10:40 AM IST Akhilesh Yadav leads by 15K Votes SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is leading by 15,000 votes on Azamgarh seat





10:36 AM IST Sakshi Maharaj leads in Unnao, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti ahead in Fatehpur BJPs Sakshi Maharaj in Unnao and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in Fatehpur lead.





10:23 AM IST BJP’s Mahendra Nath Pandey leading in Chandauli BJP state unit president Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey is leading by 5 thousand votes at Chandauli.





10:20 AM IST BJP leading in Kanpur, Akbarpur, Unnao, Farurukhabad, Firozabad BJP leading from Kanpur, Akbarpur, Unnao and Farrukhabad seats. BJP leading in Firozabad and ahead of Akshay Yadav , son of Ram Gopal Yadav general secretary of Samajwadi party.





Basgaon BJP candidate Kamlesh Paswan leading by over 43K votes Basgaon BJP candidate Kamlesh Paswan leading by over 43000 votes while in Kushinagar, RPN Singh is trailing.

In Basgaon, #BJP candidate Kamlesh Paswan leading by over 43000 votes. #UttarPradesh#ResultsWithHT#Verdict2019 #ElectionResults2019 — HT Uttar Pradesh (@HTUttarPradesh) May 23, 2019





10:08 AM IST Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan leading with 25K votes BJP’s Ravi Kishan maintains lead by over 25000 votes.





10:07 AM IST UP Election Results 2019: BJP leading in Allahabad in first round of counting First round Allahabad seat: BJP’s Reeta Joshi ahead with 4091 votes BJP: 7683 SP: 3592 Congress: 766





10:03 AM IST Maneka Gandhi of BJP training in Sultanpur Maneka Gandhi of BJP is trailing by 7242 votes in Sultanpur. Alliance candidate Chandrabhadra Singh is leading. #ElectionsWithHT#BJP’s Maneka Gandhi is trailing by 7242 votes in Sultanpur to #MGB candidate Chandrabhadra Singh.#ResultsWithHT#Verdict2019 #ElectionResults2019 — HT Uttar Pradesh (@HTUttarPradesh) May 23, 2019





10:02 AM IST PM Modi leading by 50,000 votes at Varanasi seat in 3rd round of counting Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading by 50,000 votes at Varanasi seat in the third round of counting. Modi is ahead of others with 53287 votes. He is leading by over 20,000 votes. Alliance candidate Shalini 23777





10:00 AM IST BJP leading in Pratapgarh seat In Pratapgarh seat, BJP’s Sangam Lal Gupta leading with 6542 votes with Congress’s Rajkumari Ratna Singh at second place with 4342 votes. Ashok Tripathi of SP-BSP is trailing at third place with 1299 votes.





09:57 AM IST Hema Malini leading in Mathura Hema Malini of BJP is leading in Mathura. Sitting BJP MP and actor Hema Malini has contested against Narendra Singh of the RLD, a part of SP-BSP alliance, and Mahesh Pathak of the Congress.





09:55 AM IST BJP leading in Agra, Fatehpur Sikri BJP candidates leading in Agra and Fatehpur Sikri . Raj Babbar trailing in Fatehpur Sikri





09:50 AM IST Rajnath Singh secures 6203 votes in first round of counting In Lucknow, BJP’s Rajnath Singh secured 6203, MGB’s Poonam Sinha got 2316 and Congress candidate Acharya Pramod secured 726 votes after first round of counting.





09:40 AM IST NDA ahead on 35 seats in early trends The BJP-led NDA is ahead on 35 seats in early trends as counting of votes began at 8 am for the the Lok Sabha election on Thursday with the SP-BSP combine at close second with 27 seats , in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh that send 80 lawmakers to Lok Sabha. Read here





09:37 AM IST PM Narendra Modi ahead with 19380 votes in Varanasi PM Narendra Modi is leading with 19380 votes in Varanasi while the alliance candidate Shalini has 9963 votes and, Congress candidate Ajay Rai has 1370 votes.





09:32 AM IST Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan of BJP leading in Gorakhpur by over 14K votes Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan of BJP is leading by over 14000 votes in Gorakhpur





09:31 AM IST Jayant Chaudary is leading Baghpat seat Jayant Chaudhary is leading in Bagpat seat.





Sanjeev Baliyan of BJP leading in Muzaffarnagar Sanjeev Baliyan (BJP) is leading by approximate 10,000 votes. Ajit Singh (RLD) is trailing on Muzaffarnagar seat.

#ResultsWithHT#Verdict2019 #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/zuVEeRjyUE — HT Uttar Pradesh (@HTUttarPradesh) May 23, 2019





09:20 AM IST Afzal Ansari leading in Ghazipur Afzal Ansari leads in Ghazipur and union Minister Manoj Sinha trailing





09:16 AM IST Sonia Gandhi leading in Rae Bareli with over 5,000 votes Sonia Gandhi is leading with over 5000 votes in RaeBareli, UttarPradesh.





Narendra Modi leading in Varanasi by 11K votes Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading in Varanasi by over 11,000 votes. He has contested from Varanasi seat against Congress candidate Ajay Rai.

Prime Minister #NarendraModi leading by over 15,000 votes in #Varanasi#ResultsWithHT#Verdict2019 #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/rKVuYULeYF — HT Uttar Pradesh (@HTUttarPradesh) May 23, 2019





09:10 AM IST BJP’s Kamlesh Paswan leading from Bansgaon by 4K votes BJP’s Kamlesh Paswan leading from Bansgaon by 4356 votes. In Bansgoan, sitting BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan is locked in direct poll battle with Alliance candidate Sadal Prasad, as the nomination of Congress candidate Kush Tiwari was rejected along with 28 others on April 29.





09:09 AM IST Mahendra Nath Pandey of BJP leading in Chandauli Mahendra Nath Pandey of Bhartiya Janta Party is leading in Chandauli Lok Sabha seat in initial trends. He has been a Member of Lok Sabha for Chandauli since 2014 while in Deoria, BJP candidate Rama Pati Tripathi is leading





09:07 AM IST Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan leading in Gorakhpur Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan of BJP is leading in Gorakhpur lok sabha seat while in Maharajganj, BJP’s Pankaj Chowdhry is leading





09:03 AM IST Congress leading in 4, MGB in 9, BJP in 32 Lok Sabha seats In UttarPradesh, Congress is leading in Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Mirzapur, Kanpur. Mahagathbandhan is leading in Baghpat, Mainpuri, Kannauj, Azamgarh, Kairana, Rampur, Kaushambi, Farrukhabad, Aonla. Shivpal Yadav is leading from Firozabad while BJP is leading in 32 Lok Sabha segments.





09:00 AM IST Congress leading in Mirzapur Counting of votes is going on. Congress is leading in Mirzapur seat. Laliteshpati Tripathi is the Congress candidate from Mirzapur.





08:51 AM IST Rahul Gandhi trailing in Amethi Congress president Rahul Gandhi trails Smriti Irani in Amethi lok sabha seat. He has contested against union textile minister Smriti Irani in Amethi. Read more





08:47 AM IST Akhilesh Yadav leading in Azamgarh Akhilesh Yadav, chief of Samajwadi Party is leading in Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat.





08:40 AM IST Counting begins for Varanasi seat Counting of votes has begun for Varanasi seat. PM Narendra Modi has contested from BJP for the Varanasi seat against Ajay Rai from Congress





08:30 AM IST Never underestimate the power of Mayawati, say analysts Political analysts had virtually written off Mayawati, after the BSP failed to open its account in the 2014 Lok Sabha election (in the 2017 assembly election it bagged merely 19 seats). But just when the chips were down for her, the Dalit leader decided to sew a strategic alliance with the Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Uttar Pradesh, jumping right back into reckoning. Read more.





08:15 AM IST UP Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: A tough battle between Modi and SP-BSP alliance While Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Varanasi constituency looks largely predictable for the BJP, the saffron party is on shaky ground in the other constituencies against the SP-BSP alliance stitched by Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati. Under the seat sharing arrangement, the SP is contesting eight seats and BSP five in the last phase. Read more here





08:15 AM IST UP candidates visits temples ahead of election results Ahead of counting, the candidates from Kanpur and Akbarpur lok sabha seats knock at the God’s door for victory. BJP candidates Satyadeo Pachauri and Devendra Singh Bholey pray at different temples before heading to counting venue. BSP candidate Nisha Sachan visits Anandeshwar Temple, Congress candidate/former coal minister Prakash Jaiswal attends special prayer at his house.





08:10 AM IST UP Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Amethi to decide fate of Smriti Irani and Rahul Gandhi The Union textiles minister Smriti Irani has contested from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency from where Rahul Gandhi has contested the election. This is the second time that she has been pitted against the Congress president. Read More here





08:00 AM IST Counting of votes begins The countdown has begun. Major political leaders like Narendra Modi, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav will test their luck today as the counting of votes begins.





07:55 AM IST UP Election Results 2019: In Congress bastion of Amethi, BJP sounding optimistic In Congress bastion of Amethi, the BJP is sounding optimistic for the first time even though the Congress leaders claim that it would be an easy victory for Rahul Gandhi who is seeking his fourth consecutive term. Read more here.





07:44 AM IST Counting of votes to begin at 8 am, trends expected to be known by noon Counting of votes to begin at 8am and trends are expected to be known by afternoon. Final results of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, in which around 900 million Indians were eligible to vote, will be out by the evening.





07:38 AM IST Forces instructed to be extra- vigilant in 34 communally sensitive districts of UP With the results of the general elections coming today, police are gearing up as many political heavyweights including Prime Minister Narendra Modi are trying their luck from the state. ‘We have arranged central as well as state armed forces including PAC, civil defence adequately. The forces will ensure that the counting of votes is also conducted as peacefully as the last seven phases of voting,’ Praveen Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IG), Law and Order told ANI. Forces have also been instructed to be extra- vigilant in 34 communally sensitive districts, he added.





07:25 AM IST UP fielded highest number of women in Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Uttar Pradesh fielded the highest number of women at 104, followed by Maharashtra. Sixty-four women candidates have been fielded from Tamil Nadu, 55 from Bihar and 54 from West Bengal.





07:19 AM IST All eyes on East Uttar Pradesh election results All eyes are on Eastern UP, including Varanasi, as counting of votes begins on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has contested election from the Varanasi seat as a BJP candidate. His cabinet colleague, union minister of state for railways Manoj Sinha, has tried his poll luck from Ghazipur. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has contested election from the Azamgarh parliamentary seat considered to be stronghold of the party.



