Lok Sabha Elections 2019

LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019

UP Election Results 2019 highlights: PM Modi wins from Varanasi by a margin of nearly 5 lakh votes

UP Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Lok Sabha Elections result will be declared today. Fate of UP leaders including PM Narendra Modi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and others will be decided today.

By HT Correspondent | May 24, 2019 02:40 IST
highlights

It is the result day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks set for a second Lok Sabha term with another sweep, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that his party the BJP leads ahead in 344 seats as votes are counted for the Lok Sabha elections.

In Uttar Pradesh NDA is leading in 60 seats out of the total 80 seats. The BJP alone is leading in 291 seats, well over the halfway mark of 272, and if the party wins all of these, it will improve upon its 2014 tally of 282.

PM Modi is leading with over 5.4 lakh in Varanasi while Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party is leading in Azamgarh.

Follow Live Updates here:

1:45 am IST

EC tweets winners of Ghaziabad, Mathura, Amethi seats

BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Singh has won from Ghaziabad, UP.

BJP candidate Hema Malini has won from Mathura, UP.

BJP candidate Smriti Irani has won from Amethi, UP : Election Commission (Twitter)

1:30 am IST

Akhilesh Yadav gets Azamgarh, Mulayam Singh Yadav Mainpuri

Samajwadi Party candidate Akhilesh Yadav has won from Azamgarh, UP.

Samajwadi Party candidate Mulayam Singh Yadav has won from Mainpuri, UP : Election Commission (Twitter)

06:30 PM IST

The people of the country have blessed this fakir: PM Modi

The people of this country have blessed this fakir, said PM Modi at the BJP office thanking people

06:08 PM IST

Additional forces rushed to Kannauj as violence feared on Dimple Yadav defeat

Additional force has been rushed to Kannauj as violence feared in case Dimple Yadav loses. She is trailing after 17 rounds of counting. Total rounds 38.

05:50 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi congratulates Smriti Irani for her victory in Amethi

Rahul Gandhi while addressing a press conference concedes defeat in Amethi and congratulates Smriti Irani. Congress President Rahul Gandhi concedes defeat in Amethi, says, “I respect the decision and congratulate Smriti Irani ji.”

Official result is yet to be declared.

05:40 PM IST

Akshaibar Lal of BJP wins in Bharaich

Akshaibar Lal of BJP has been declared winner in Bahraich (UP) BAHRAICH (UP) with UP margin of 1.28 lakh

05:37 PM IST

Rita Joshi from Allahabad leading

BJP candidate for Allahabad seat Rita Joshi leads by 1,15,606 votes in 18th round.

04:50 PM IST

Smriti Irani leading in Amethi, Rahul Gandhi trails

Union minister Smriti Iran has widened her lead over Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to almost 19,000 votes after nine rounds of counting in Amethi which has seen one of the fiercest contests of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

04:41 PM IST

Akhilesh Yadav leading in Azamgarh

Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party is leading with 366093 votes against Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua of Bharatiya Janata Party who has 215906 votes.

04:38 PM IST

Sanatan Pandey leading with 2500 votes in Ballia

Sanatan Pandey has taken a lead of 2,500 votes, over the BJP candidate Virendra Singh Mast who is trailing

04:25 PM IST

Mahendra Nath Pandey, BJP candidate from Chandauli leads

Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey of BJP is leading in Chandauli with 474235 votes while Sanjay Singh Chauhan of SP is trailing with 463588 votes.

04:17 PM IST

PM Narendra breaks all records, gets 6.2 lakh votes and counting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has got 622477 till now, breaking all past records.Shalini Yadav of Samajwadi Party has got only 185646 lakh votes.

04:14 PM IST

‘People’s mandate against oppn propaganda’: Amit Shah on BJP’s big win

“Today’s result is India’s mandate against Opposition’s propaganda, lies, personal insinuations and baseless politics. It is also people’s mandate who have chosen development and nationalism and rejected casteism, dynasty and appeasement,” Amit Shah said.

Asserting that this win is a victory for the whole of India, he said, “It is the victory of the hopes of youth, the poor and farmers. This grand victory is a triumph of people’s confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development work and strong leadership.”

04:11 PM IST

‘Modi wave’ became tsunami this time’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Thursday hailed BJP-led NDA’s performance in the Lok Sabha elections saying the ‘Modi wave’ of the 2014 polls turned into a ‘tsunami’ this time.

The BJP is set to return to power as it led in over 300 seats while the Congress trailed far behind with about 50, according to trends released by the Election Commission for all 542 seats that went to polls.

04:10 PM IST

BJP leading in Allahabad in 14th round of counting

On Allahabad seat BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi leads by 108102 votes while on Phulpur seat BJP’s Keshri Devi Patel leads by 84,398 till 14 round of counting at 4pm

03:58 PM IST

A shocker for BSP-SP-RLD alliance as BJP wins in Braj

Those who thought the SP-BSP-RLD alliance would have a smooth sailing in Uttar Pradesh’s Braj region with the Yadav, Jatav and Muslim vote banks secure in its kitty, have been shocked by the trends pouring in, writes IANS.

03:44 PM IST

Is it the end of caste politics in UP?

The caste arithmetic in Uttar Pradesh has fallen flat on its face and the SP-BSP-RLD alliance has nothing left to cheer about, reports IANS.

The alliance that was forged in January this year had claimed to trounce the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and, thereby, halt its return to power. The alliance with less than 20 seats has been left powerless.

Brand Modi has dissolved that caste arithmetic, the agency wrote.

03:15 PM IST

Narendra Modi leads in Varanasi with 5.4 lakh votes

Narendra Modi of BJP gets 545056 votes while Shalini Yadav of gets SP 159722 vote.

03:05 PM IST

Akhilesh Yadav leading in Azamgarh

Akhilesh Yadav of SP has taken a lead of 129826 votes over the BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahuaa in Azamgarh. Akhilesh Yadav--SP---259453; Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua--BJP--139607

02:56 PM IST

Smriti Irani leading by 15K votes in Amethi

Smriti Irani is leading by 15000 votes in Amethi says ECI.

02:53 PM IST

Dimple Yadav trailing in Kannauj

Dimple Yadav trailing in Kannauj with 203077, BJP’s Subrat Pathak leading with 204651 votes

02:50 PM IST

PM Modi tweets, says ‘India wins yet again’

PM Modi tweets on election results, says ‘India wins yet again’.

02:37 PM IST

Smriti Irani leading over Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, reports ANI

BJP’s Smriti Irani leading over Congress chief Rahul Gandhi with 11226 votes from Amethi, reports ANI.

02:35 PM IST

Three UP ministers leading over their rivals

Three out of the four Uttar Pradesh cabinet ministers fielded by the BJP are leading, according to the Election Commission trends, reports PTI.

S P Singh Baghel, Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Satyadev Pachauri are leading over their rivals from their respective seats, while Mukut Bihari Verma are trailing in the latest round of counting.

02:29 PM IST

Celebrations begin at BJP office in UP

Celebrations begin in BJP headquarters in Uttar Pradesh. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma are to take part in celebrations.

02:05 PM IST

Congress office wears deserted look while BJP office sees huge crowd

Party offices of BJP and those of SP, BSP and Congress in Uttar Pradesh offered a study in contrast. While those of SP, BSP and Congress wore a deserted look, at the BJP headquarters in Lucknow crowd and cadre had started to build up despite scorching heat.

01:55 PM IST

Counting on 2 booths stopped in Kannauj

Counting on two booths stopped in Kannauj after agents found that machine recorded 582 votes against 519 polled. Booth no 32 of Karimullahpur , Chibramau assembly segment. Another booth is 41 of Nagla Khargai of Tirva assembly. Machine recorded 445 votes against 393 polled.

01:50 PM IST

UP Election Results 2019: Prayagraj round 7 update

Round 7--------- Prayagraj

BJP Kesri Devi Patel leading on Phulpur seat

BJP : 126423

SP-BSP Pandhari Yadav: 92251

Cong Pankaj Niranjan: 6249

BJP’s Rita Joshi continuing to lead on Allahabad seat

BJP: 139205

SP-BSP Rajendra Patel: 88664

Cong Yogesh Shukla: 9168

01:18 PM IST

Akhilesh Yadav of SP is leading by 74,000 votes in Azamgarh

Akhilesh Yadav of SP is leading by 74,000 votes in Azamgarh.

01:10 PM IST

Women candidates are leading in many UP seats

Seats where women candidates are leading: Fatehpur- Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Phulpur- Keshari Devi Patel, Mirzapur- Anupriya Patel, Lalganj-Sangeeta Azad and Kannauj- Dimple Yadav.

01:06 PM IST

Sriprakash Jaiswal trails by 30K

In Kanpur, former Union Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal trails by 30, 350 votes, BJP’s Satydev Pachauri leads.

12:47 PM IST

India choses PM Modi again, BJP powers another jumbo win for alliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks set for a second term with another sweep, with the National Democratic Alliance that his party the BJP leads ahead in 339 seats as votes are counted for the Lok Sabha elections. The opposition bloc led by the Congress may not touch three figures if current trends continue. Leads are now in for all 542 Parliament seats in which elections were held. Read more

12:45 PM IST

Modi wave can be witnessed. GST, demonetisation had no impact on the ground

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) performance in both urban and rural constituencies across the country prove that the 2016 invalidation of high-value banknotes and the 2017 introduction of the goods and services tax (GST) did not have a negative impact on the party’s political prospects.

Even though the Congress and some Opposition parties raised the two issues throughout the campaign, but the results show that they failed to reap any political benefit out of it. Read here

12:38 PM IST

UP Election Results 2019: Agra seat update after 5th round

Agra Reserved Seat – 5th Round

BJP – Prof SP Singh Baghel - 36847

BSP – Manoj Kumar Soni - 30843

Congress – Preeta Harit – 2161

BJP leading by about 6000 votes

12:26 PM IST

BJP Party workers celebrate in Kanpur

Workers celebrate in Kanpur as BJP heads for landsliding win across country.

12:25 PM IST

Badaun Lok Sabha Update

Badaun LS segment:

Sanghamitra Maurya (BJP): 88762 votes

Dharmendra Yadav (MGB): 78046

Saleem Shervani (Cong): 4538

12:23 PM IST

UP Election Results 2019: Mathura Update after 7th round

Mathura Update after 7th Round

Hema Malini – BJP - 130754

Narendra Kumar Singh – RLD - 64961

Mahesh Pathak – Congress – 5573

Hema Malini leads by 65793

12:21 PM IST

BJP leader Gen VK Singh leading in Ghaziabad

Union Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gen. V.K. Singh was leading against alliance candidate Suresh Bansal by over 50,000 votes from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, reports IANS.

Singh secured 1,23,349 votes while Samajwadi Party's Bansal got 65,563 votes at the end of the 14th round. Congress candidate Dolly Sharma was trailing with 10,798 votes.

12:18 PM IST

UP Election Results 2019: Firozabad Lok Sabha Update

Firozabad Lok Sabha Update

BJP – Chandra Sen Jadaun – 87487

Samajwadi Party – Akshay Yadav – 70295

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) – Shivpal Yadav – 11852

BJP leads by 17192 votes

12:12 PM IST

Modi ji and Yogi ji have demolished caste based politics in UP: Ravi Kishan

BJP candidate from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan says that Modi Ji and Yogi Ji have demolished the caste based politics in Uttar Pradesh. This victory is historical and we were confident about it. He also said that they have proven exit polls prediction right and BJP will cross 400 seats this election.

12:10 PM IST

UP Election Results 2019: Firozabad Update

Firozabad Lok Sabha Update

BJP – Chandra Sen Jadaun – 70885

Samajwadi Party – Akshay Yadav – 58346

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) – Shivpal Yadav – 9425

12:07 PM IST

Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan leading with 65K votes after 7th round

After seventh round counting in Gorakhpur BJP Ravi kishan leading by 65156 votes

BJP 159943

SP 94787

Cong 5426

12:02 PM IST

UP Election Results 2019: Kushinagar update after 6th round of counting

Kushinagar update ( after six round counting )

BJP 95731.

Alliance 41926

Cong 21510

BJP’s Vijay Dubey leading by 53805 votes

12:00 PM IST

BJP Kesri Devi Patel leading on Phulpur seat

BJP Kesri Devi Patel leading on Phulpur seat

BJP : 74129

SP-BSP Pandhari Yadav: 50607

Cong Pankaj Niranjan: 3624

BJP’s Rita Joshi continuing to lead on Allahabad seat

BJP: 89966

SP-BSP Rajendra Patel: 50909

Cong Yogesh Shukla: 5403

11:48 AM IST

UP Elections Results 2019: Fifth round counting trends

Fifth round

BJP Kesri Devi Patel ahead with 17879 votes from Phulpur

BJP : 47688

SP pandhari yadav: 29809

Cong Pankaj Niranjan: 3240

BJP’s Rita Joshi ahead with 23337 votes from Allahabad seat

BJP: 59110

SP Rajendra Patel: 35773

Cong Yogesh Shukla: 3954

11:45 AM IST

Varun Gandhi is leading in Pilibhit with 62K votes

Varun Gandhi is leading by over 62000 votes on Pilibhit seat.

11:42 AM IST

Kannauj: Dimple Yadav leads with 22K votes

Dimple Yadav is leading in Kannuaj. She has got 22856 votes against BJP’s Subrat Pathak.

11: 40 AM IST

PM Modi leads in Varanasi with 2 Lakh votes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading 208814 against SP’s candidates Shalini Yadav who has got 63954 votes.

Varanasi in celebration mode as PM Modi leads with 2 lakh votes

11:34 AM IST

UP Election Results 2019: Smriti Irani leads in Amethi, Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli

In the high-profile Amethi seat, BJP's Smriti Irani established an early lead of 1,931 votes against sitting MP and Congress president Rahul Gandhi while UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was leading in neighbouring Rae Bareli by over 17,000 votes, reports PTI.

11:24 AM IST

Akhilesh Yadav leading with 50K votes in Azamgarh,

In Azamgarh SP’s Akhilesh Yadav is leading with 50886 votes. He is leading by 24,000 votes.Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua has 25161 votes

11:17 AM IST

In UP, BJP far ahead of 'gathbandhan', Rahul trails in Amethi

With counting of votes underway for Lok Sabha elections, trends show a positive signal for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh with the party leading on 54 seats. The BSP and SP, which are in alliance, are ahead on 13 and eight seats, respectively, as per official Election Commission of India trends, reports ANI.

The Congress party is leading on just one seat and Rashtriya Lok Dal, a part of SP-BSP alliance, is ahead on 2.

In what could become a major upset for the Congress, party president Rahul Gandhi is trailing by around 3,000 votes in Amethi against BJP's Smriti Irani. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is leading from Rae Bareli against Dinesh Pratap Singh of BJP.

11:16 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi’s tally cross 171,000 mark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tally cross 171,000 mark. He contested on Varanasi against Ajay Rai of Congress

11:05 AM IST

SP-BSP candidates leading in 3 seats

Alliance candidates are leading at three seats, including Ghosi, Ballia and Ghazipur of Eastern UP

11:00 AM IST

‘With you all the way... Good luck’: Robert Vadra’s message for Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Businessman Robert Vadra wished Congress president and his brother-in-law Rahul Gandhi and his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the party’s general secretary, “good luck” ahead of counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election started on Thursday. Read here

Rahul Gandhi regained his lead over Union minister Smriti Irani in Amethi after he trailed her for some time shortly after counting began Thursday. The fight to retain the family bastion of Amethi has been one of the fiercest of contests of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He was also leading in Kerala’s Wayanad, the second seat he is contesting from.

10:58 AM IST

Afzal Ansari of Mahagathbandan leading in Ghazipur

Mahagathbandhan candidate Afzal Ansari is leading in Ghazipur, BJP’s pick Manoj Sinha is trailing.

10:56 AM  IST

Mulayam Singh Yadav leads in Mainpuri

In Mainpuri, Mulayam Singh Yadav is leading by 6778 votes after first round of counting.

10:55 AM IST

BJP ahead in 300 seats, sensex hits 40K mark

Sensex hits 40,00 mark for the first time as BJP alliance ahead in over 300 seats

10:50 AM IST

Drones are being used to keep an eye on counting of votes

Drones are being used to keep a watch around the counting venue in Kanpur.

10:47 AM IST

Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan leading by 50K votes in Gorakhpur

After fifth round counting, BJP candidate Ravi Kishan leading by over 50000 votes in Gorakhpur

10:45 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi is leading in Varanasi with over 1 lakh votes

PM Narendra Modi is leading in Varanasi with 105874 votes. He is contesting against Ajay Rai of Congress.

10:40 AM IST

Akhilesh Yadav leads by 15K Votes

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is leading by 15,000 votes on Azamgarh seat

10:36 AM IST

Sakshi Maharaj leads in Unnao, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti ahead in Fatehpur

BJPs Sakshi Maharaj in Unnao and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in Fatehpur lead.

10:34 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi leaves MGB candidate Shalini Yadav way behind

Narendra Modi of BJP leaves the alliance candidate far behind. Modi: 81130, Shalini Yadav: 28711.

10:23 AM IST

BJP’s Mahendra Nath Pandey leading in Chandauli

BJP state unit president Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey is leading by 5 thousand votes at Chandauli.

10:20 AM IST

BJP leading in Kanpur, Akbarpur, Unnao, Farurukhabad, Firozabad

BJP leading from Kanpur, Akbarpur, Unnao and Farrukhabad seats. BJP leading in Firozabad and ahead of Akshay Yadav , son of Ram Gopal Yadav general secretary of Samajwadi party.

10:15 AM IST

Basgaon BJP candidate Kamlesh Paswan leading by over 43K votes

Basgaon BJP candidate Kamlesh Paswan leading by over 43000 votes while in Kushinagar, RPN Singh is trailing.

10:08 AM IST

Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan leading with 25K votes

BJP’s Ravi Kishan maintains lead by over 25000 votes.

10:07 AM IST

UP Election Results 2019: BJP leading in Allahabad in first round of counting

First round Allahabad seat: BJP’s Reeta Joshi ahead with 4091 votes

BJP: 7683

SP: 3592

Congress: 766

10:03 AM IST

Maneka Gandhi of BJP training in Sultanpur

Maneka Gandhi of BJP is trailing by 7242 votes in Sultanpur. Alliance candidate Chandrabhadra Singh is leading.

10:02 AM IST

PM Modi leading by 50,000 votes at Varanasi seat in 3rd round of counting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading by 50,000 votes at Varanasi seat in the third round of counting. Modi is ahead of others with 53287 votes. He is leading by over 20,000 votes. Alliance candidate Shalini 23777

10:00 AM IST

BJP leading in Pratapgarh seat

In Pratapgarh seat, BJP’s Sangam Lal Gupta leading with 6542 votes with Congress’s Rajkumari Ratna Singh at second place with 4342 votes. Ashok Tripathi of SP-BSP is trailing at third place with 1299 votes.

09:57 AM IST

Hema Malini leading in Mathura

Hema Malini of BJP is leading in Mathura. Sitting BJP MP and actor Hema Malini has contested against Narendra Singh of the RLD, a part of SP-BSP alliance, and Mahesh Pathak of the Congress.

09:55 AM IST

BJP leading in Agra, Fatehpur Sikri

BJP candidates leading in Agra and Fatehpur Sikri . Raj Babbar trailing in Fatehpur Sikri

09:50 AM IST

Rajnath Singh secures 6203 votes in first round of counting

In Lucknow, BJP’s Rajnath Singh secured 6203, MGB’s Poonam Sinha got 2316 and Congress candidate Acharya Pramod secured 726 votes after first round of counting.

09:40 AM IST

NDA ahead on 35 seats in early trends

The BJP-led NDA is ahead on 35 seats in early trends as counting of votes began at 8 am for the the Lok Sabha election on Thursday with the SP-BSP combine at close second with 27 seats , in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh that send 80 lawmakers to Lok Sabha. Read here

09:37 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi ahead with 19380 votes in Varanasi

PM Narendra Modi is leading with 19380 votes in Varanasi while the alliance candidate Shalini has 9963 votes and, Congress candidate Ajay Rai has 1370 votes.

09:32 AM IST

Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan of BJP leading in Gorakhpur by over 14K votes

Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan of BJP is leading by over 14000 votes in Gorakhpur

09:31 AM IST

Jayant Chaudary is leading Baghpat seat

Jayant Chaudhary is leading in Bagpat seat.

09:25 AM IST

Sanjeev Baliyan of BJP leading in Muzaffarnagar

Sanjeev Baliyan (BJP) is leading by approximate 10,000 votes. Ajit Singh (RLD) is trailing on Muzaffarnagar seat.

09:20 AM IST

Afzal Ansari leading in Ghazipur

Afzal Ansari leads in Ghazipur and union Minister Manoj Sinha trailing

09:16 AM IST

Sonia Gandhi leading in Rae Bareli with over 5,000 votes

Sonia Gandhi is leading with over 5000 votes in RaeBareli, UttarPradesh.

09:12 AM IST

Narendra Modi leading in Varanasi by 11K votes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading in Varanasi by over 11,000 votes. He has contested from Varanasi seat against Congress candidate Ajay Rai.

09:10 AM  IST

BJP’s Kamlesh Paswan leading from Bansgaon by 4K votes

BJP’s Kamlesh Paswan leading from Bansgaon by 4356 votes. In Bansgoan, sitting BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan is locked in direct poll battle with Alliance candidate Sadal Prasad, as the nomination of Congress candidate Kush Tiwari was rejected along with 28 others on April 29.

09:09 AM IST

Mahendra Nath Pandey of BJP leading in Chandauli

Mahendra Nath Pandey of Bhartiya Janta Party is leading in Chandauli Lok Sabha seat in initial trends. He has been a Member of Lok Sabha for Chandauli since 2014 while in Deoria, BJP candidate Rama Pati Tripathi is leading

09:07 AM IST

Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan leading in Gorakhpur

Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan of BJP is leading in Gorakhpur lok sabha seat while in Maharajganj, BJP’s Pankaj Chowdhry is leading

09:03 AM IST

Congress leading in 4, MGB in 9, BJP in 32 Lok Sabha seats

In UttarPradesh, Congress is leading in Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Mirzapur, Kanpur. Mahagathbandhan is leading in Baghpat, Mainpuri, Kannauj, Azamgarh, Kairana, Rampur, Kaushambi, Farrukhabad, Aonla. Shivpal Yadav is leading from Firozabad while BJP is leading in 32 Lok Sabha segments.

09:00 AM IST

Congress leading in Mirzapur

Counting of votes is going on. Congress is leading in Mirzapur seat. Laliteshpati Tripathi is the Congress candidate from Mirzapur.

08:51 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi trailing in Amethi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi trails Smriti Irani in Amethi lok sabha seat. He has contested against union textile minister Smriti Irani in Amethi. Read more

08:47 AM IST

Akhilesh Yadav leading in Azamgarh

Akhilesh Yadav, chief of Samajwadi Party is leading in Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat.

08:40 AM IST

Counting begins for Varanasi seat

Counting of votes has begun for Varanasi seat. PM Narendra Modi has contested from BJP for the Varanasi seat against Ajay Rai from Congress

08:30 AM IST

Never underestimate the power of Mayawati, say analysts

Political analysts had virtually written off Mayawati, after the BSP failed to open its account in the 2014 Lok Sabha election (in the 2017 assembly election it bagged merely 19 seats). But just when the chips were down for her, the Dalit leader decided to sew a strategic alliance with the Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Uttar Pradesh, jumping right back into reckoning. Read more.

08:15 AM IST

UP Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: A tough battle between Modi and SP-BSP alliance

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Varanasi constituency looks largely predictable for the BJP, the saffron party is on shaky ground in the other constituencies against the SP-BSP alliance stitched by Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati. Under the seat sharing arrangement, the SP is contesting eight seats and BSP five in the last phase. Read more here

08:15 AM IST

UP candidates visits temples ahead of election results

Ahead of counting, the candidates from Kanpur and Akbarpur lok sabha seats knock at the God’s door for victory. BJP candidates Satyadeo Pachauri and Devendra Singh Bholey pray at different temples before heading to counting venue.

BSP candidate Nisha Sachan visits Anandeshwar Temple, Congress candidate/former coal minister Prakash Jaiswal attends special prayer at his house.

08:10 AM IST

UP Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Amethi to decide fate of Smriti Irani and Rahul Gandhi

The Union textiles minister Smriti Irani has contested from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency from where Rahul Gandhi has contested the election. This is the second time that she has been pitted against the Congress president. Read More here

08:00 AM IST

Counting of votes begins

The countdown has begun. Major political leaders like Narendra Modi, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav will test their luck today as the counting of votes begins.

07:55 AM IST

UP Election Results 2019: In Congress bastion of Amethi, BJP sounding optimistic

In Congress bastion of Amethi, the BJP is sounding optimistic for the first time even though the Congress leaders claim that it would be an easy victory for Rahul Gandhi who is seeking his fourth consecutive term. Read more here.

07:44 AM IST

Counting of votes to begin at 8 am, trends expected to be known by noon

Counting of votes to begin at 8am and trends are expected to be known by afternoon. Final results of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, in which around 900 million Indians were eligible to vote, will be out by the evening.

07:38 AM IST

Forces instructed to be extra- vigilant in 34 communally sensitive districts of UP

With the results of the general elections coming today, police are gearing up as many political heavyweights including Prime Minister Narendra Modi are trying their luck from the state.

‘We have arranged central as well as state armed forces including PAC, civil defence adequately. The forces will ensure that the counting of votes is also conducted as peacefully as the last seven phases of voting,’ Praveen Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IG), Law and Order told ANI.

Forces have also been instructed to be extra- vigilant in 34 communally sensitive districts, he added.

07:25 AM IST

UP fielded highest number of women in Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Uttar Pradesh fielded the highest number of women at 104, followed by Maharashtra. Sixty-four women candidates have been fielded from Tamil Nadu, 55 from Bihar and 54 from West Bengal.

07:19 AM IST

All eyes on East Uttar Pradesh election results

All eyes are on Eastern UP, including Varanasi, as counting of votes begins on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has contested election from the Varanasi seat as a BJP candidate. His cabinet colleague, union minister of state for railways Manoj Sinha, has tried his poll luck from Ghazipur. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has contested election from the Azamgarh parliamentary seat considered to be stronghold of the party.

07:10 AM IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

At 8 am, the counting of votes will begin. Fate of top leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav and president Akhilesh Yadav, RLD chief Ajit Singh and his son Jayant Chaudhary will be decided.

