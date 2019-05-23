UP Election Results 2019 highlights: PM Modi wins from Varanasi by a margin of nearly 5 lakh votes
UP Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Lok Sabha Elections result will be declared today. Fate of UP leaders including PM Narendra Modi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and others will be decided today.
-
1:45 am IST
EC tweets winners of Ghaziabad, Mathura, Amethi seats
-
1:30 am IST
Akhilesh Yadav gets Azamgarh, Mulayam Singh Yadav Mainpuri
-
06:30 PM IST
The people of the country have blessed this fakir: PM Modi
-
06:08 PM IST
Additional forces rushed to Kannauj as violence feared on Dimple Yadav defeat
-
05:50 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi congratulates Smriti Irani for her victory in Amethi
-
05:40 PM IST
Akshaibar Lal of BJP wins in Bharaich
-
05:37 PM IST
Rita Joshi from Allahabad leading
-
04:50 PM IST
Smriti Irani leading in Amethi, Rahul Gandhi trails
-
04:41 PM IST
Akhilesh Yadav leading in Azamgarh
-
04:38 PM IST
Sanatan Pandey leading with 2500 votes in Ballia
-
04:25 PM IST
Mahendra Nath Pandey, BJP candidate from Chandauli leads
-
04:17 PM IST
PM Narendra breaks all records, gets 6.2 lakh votes and counting
-
04:14 PM IST
‘People’s mandate against oppn propaganda’: Amit Shah on BJP’s big win
-
04:11 PM IST
‘Modi wave’ became tsunami this time’
-
04:10 PM IST
BJP leading in Allahabad in 14th round of counting
-
03:58 PM IST
A shocker for BSP-SP-RLD alliance as BJP wins in Braj
-
03:44 PM IST
Is it the end of caste politics in UP?
-
03:15 PM IST
Narendra Modi leads in Varanasi with 5.4 lakh votes
-
03:05 PM IST
Akhilesh Yadav leading in Azamgarh
-
02:56 PM IST
Smriti Irani leading by 15K votes in Amethi
-
02:53 PM IST
Dimple Yadav trailing in Kannauj
-
02:50 PM IST
PM Modi tweets, says ‘India wins yet again’
-
02:37 PM IST
Smriti Irani leading over Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, reports ANI
-
02:35 PM IST
Three UP ministers leading over their rivals
-
02:29 PM IST
Celebrations begin at BJP office in UP
-
02:05 PM IST
Congress office wears deserted look while BJP office sees huge crowd
-
01:55 PM IST
Counting on 2 booths stopped in Kannauj
-
01:50 PM IST
UP Election Results 2019: Prayagraj round 7 update
-
01:18 PM IST
Akhilesh Yadav of SP is leading by 74,000 votes in Azamgarh
-
01:10 PM IST
Women candidates are leading in many UP seats
-
01:06 PM IST
Sriprakash Jaiswal trails by 30K
-
12:47 PM IST
India choses PM Modi again, BJP powers another jumbo win for alliance
-
12:45 PM IST
Modi wave can be witnessed. GST, demonetisation had no impact on the ground
-
12:38 PM IST
UP Election Results 2019: Agra seat update after 5th round
-
12:26 PM IST
BJP Party workers celebrate in Kanpur
-
12:25 PM IST
Badaun Lok Sabha Update
-
12:23 PM IST
UP Election Results 2019: Mathura Update after 7th round
-
12:21 PM IST
BJP leader Gen VK Singh leading in Ghaziabad
-
12:18 PM IST
UP Election Results 2019: Firozabad Lok Sabha Update
-
12:12 PM IST
Modi ji and Yogi ji have demolished caste based politics in UP: Ravi Kishan
-
12:10 PM IST
UP Election Results 2019: Firozabad Update
-
12:07 PM IST
Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan leading with 65K votes after 7th round
-
12:02 PM IST
UP Election Results 2019: Kushinagar update after 6th round of counting
-
12:00 PM IST
BJP Kesri Devi Patel leading on Phulpur seat
-
11:48 AM IST
UP Elections Results 2019: Fifth round counting trends
-
11:45 AM IST
Varun Gandhi is leading in Pilibhit with 62K votes
-
11:42 AM IST
Kannauj: Dimple Yadav leads with 22K votes
-
11: 40 AM IST
PM Modi leads in Varanasi with 2 Lakh votes
-
11:34 AM IST
UP Election Results 2019: Smriti Irani leads in Amethi, Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli
-
11:24 AM IST
Akhilesh Yadav leading with 50K votes in Azamgarh,
-
11:17 AM IST
In UP, BJP far ahead of 'gathbandhan', Rahul trails in Amethi
-
11:16 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi’s tally cross 171,000 mark
-
11:05 AM IST
SP-BSP candidates leading in 3 seats
-
11:00 AM IST
‘With you all the way... Good luck’: Robert Vadra’s message for Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
-
10:58 AM IST
Afzal Ansari of Mahagathbandan leading in Ghazipur
-
10:56 AM IST
Mulayam Singh Yadav leads in Mainpuri
-
10:55 AM IST
BJP ahead in 300 seats, sensex hits 40K mark
-
10:50 AM IST
Drones are being used to keep an eye on counting of votes
-
10:47 AM IST
Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan leading by 50K votes in Gorakhpur
-
10:45 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi is leading in Varanasi with over 1 lakh votes
-
10:40 AM IST
Akhilesh Yadav leads by 15K Votes
-
10:36 AM IST
Sakshi Maharaj leads in Unnao, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti ahead in Fatehpur
-
10:34 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi leaves MGB candidate Shalini Yadav way behind
-
10:23 AM IST
BJP’s Mahendra Nath Pandey leading in Chandauli
-
10:20 AM IST
BJP leading in Kanpur, Akbarpur, Unnao, Farurukhabad, Firozabad
-
10:15 AM IST
Basgaon BJP candidate Kamlesh Paswan leading by over 43K votes
-
10:08 AM IST
Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan leading with 25K votes
-
10:07 AM IST
UP Election Results 2019: BJP leading in Allahabad in first round of counting
-
10:03 AM IST
Maneka Gandhi of BJP training in Sultanpur
-
10:02 AM IST
PM Modi leading by 50,000 votes at Varanasi seat in 3rd round of counting
-
10:00 AM IST
BJP leading in Pratapgarh seat
-
09:57 AM IST
Hema Malini leading in Mathura
-
09:55 AM IST
BJP leading in Agra, Fatehpur Sikri
-
09:50 AM IST
Rajnath Singh secures 6203 votes in first round of counting
-
09:40 AM IST
NDA ahead on 35 seats in early trends
-
09:37 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi ahead with 19380 votes in Varanasi
-
09:32 AM IST
Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan of BJP leading in Gorakhpur by over 14K votes
-
09:31 AM IST
Jayant Chaudary is leading Baghpat seat
-
09:25 AM IST
Sanjeev Baliyan of BJP leading in Muzaffarnagar
-
09:20 AM IST
Afzal Ansari leading in Ghazipur
-
09:16 AM IST
Sonia Gandhi leading in Rae Bareli with over 5,000 votes
-
09:12 AM IST
Narendra Modi leading in Varanasi by 11K votes
-
09:10 AM IST
BJP’s Kamlesh Paswan leading from Bansgaon by 4K votes
-
09:09 AM IST
Mahendra Nath Pandey of BJP leading in Chandauli
-
09:07 AM IST
Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan leading in Gorakhpur
-
09:03 AM IST
Congress leading in 4, MGB in 9, BJP in 32 Lok Sabha seats
-
09:00 AM IST
Congress leading in Mirzapur
-
08:51 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi trailing in Amethi
-
08:47 AM IST
Akhilesh Yadav leading in Azamgarh
-
08:40 AM IST
Counting begins for Varanasi seat
-
08:30 AM IST
Never underestimate the power of Mayawati, say analysts
-
08:15 AM IST
UP Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: A tough battle between Modi and SP-BSP alliance
-
08:15 AM IST
UP candidates visits temples ahead of election results
-
08:10 AM IST
UP Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Amethi to decide fate of Smriti Irani and Rahul Gandhi
-
08:00 AM IST
Counting of votes begins
-
07:55 AM IST
UP Election Results 2019: In Congress bastion of Amethi, BJP sounding optimistic
-
07:44 AM IST
Counting of votes to begin at 8 am, trends expected to be known by noon
-
07:38 AM IST
Forces instructed to be extra- vigilant in 34 communally sensitive districts of UP
-
07:25 AM IST
UP fielded highest number of women in Lok Sabha Elections 2019
-
07:19 AM IST
All eyes on East Uttar Pradesh election results
-
07:10 AM IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am
It is the result day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks set for a second Lok Sabha term with another sweep, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that his party the BJP leads ahead in 344 seats as votes are counted for the Lok Sabha elections.
In Uttar Pradesh NDA is leading in 60 seats out of the total 80 seats. The BJP alone is leading in 291 seats, well over the halfway mark of 272, and if the party wins all of these, it will improve upon its 2014 tally of 282.
PM Modi is leading with over 5.4 lakh in Varanasi while Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party is leading in Azamgarh.
Follow Live Updates here:
EC tweets winners of Ghaziabad, Mathura, Amethi seats
BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Singh has won from Ghaziabad, UP.
BJP candidate Hema Malini has won from Mathura, UP.
BJP candidate Smriti Irani has won from Amethi, UP : Election Commission (Twitter)
Akhilesh Yadav gets Azamgarh, Mulayam Singh Yadav Mainpuri
Samajwadi Party candidate Akhilesh Yadav has won from Azamgarh, UP.
Samajwadi Party candidate Mulayam Singh Yadav has won from Mainpuri, UP : Election Commission (Twitter)
The people of the country have blessed this fakir: PM Modi
The people of this country have blessed this fakir, said PM Modi at the BJP office thanking people
Additional forces rushed to Kannauj as violence feared on Dimple Yadav defeat
Additional force has been rushed to Kannauj as violence feared in case Dimple Yadav loses. She is trailing after 17 rounds of counting. Total rounds 38.
Rahul Gandhi congratulates Smriti Irani for her victory in Amethi
Rahul Gandhi while addressing a press conference concedes defeat in Amethi and congratulates Smriti Irani. Congress President Rahul Gandhi concedes defeat in Amethi, says, “I respect the decision and congratulate Smriti Irani ji.”
Official result is yet to be declared.
Akshaibar Lal of BJP wins in Bharaich
Akshaibar Lal of BJP has been declared winner in Bahraich (UP) BAHRAICH (UP) with UP margin of 1.28 lakh
Rita Joshi from Allahabad leading
BJP candidate for Allahabad seat Rita Joshi leads by 1,15,606 votes in 18th round.
Smriti Irani leading in Amethi, Rahul Gandhi trails
Union minister Smriti Iran has widened her lead over Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to almost 19,000 votes after nine rounds of counting in Amethi which has seen one of the fiercest contests of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Smriti Irani ahead in Amethi, #Congress chief Rahul Gandhi trails via @htTweets https://t.co/JtmE7L3aig— HT Uttar Pradesh (@HTUttarPradesh) May 23, 2019
Akhilesh Yadav leading in Azamgarh
Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party is leading with 366093 votes against Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua of Bharatiya Janata Party who has 215906 votes.
Sanatan Pandey leading with 2500 votes in Ballia
Sanatan Pandey has taken a lead of 2,500 votes, over the BJP candidate Virendra Singh Mast who is trailing
Mahendra Nath Pandey, BJP candidate from Chandauli leads
Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey of BJP is leading in Chandauli with 474235 votes while Sanjay Singh Chauhan of SP is trailing with 463588 votes.
PM Narendra breaks all records, gets 6.2 lakh votes and counting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has got 622477 till now, breaking all past records.Shalini Yadav of Samajwadi Party has got only 185646 lakh votes.
‘People’s mandate against oppn propaganda’: Amit Shah on BJP’s big win
“Today’s result is India’s mandate against Opposition’s propaganda, lies, personal insinuations and baseless politics. It is also people’s mandate who have chosen development and nationalism and rejected casteism, dynasty and appeasement,” Amit Shah said.
Asserting that this win is a victory for the whole of India, he said, “It is the victory of the hopes of youth, the poor and farmers. This grand victory is a triumph of people’s confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development work and strong leadership.”
‘Modi wave’ became tsunami this time’
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Thursday hailed BJP-led NDA’s performance in the Lok Sabha elections saying the ‘Modi wave’ of the 2014 polls turned into a ‘tsunami’ this time.
The BJP is set to return to power as it led in over 300 seats while the Congress trailed far behind with about 50, according to trends released by the Election Commission for all 542 seats that went to polls.
BJP leading in Allahabad in 14th round of counting
On Allahabad seat BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi leads by 108102 votes while on Phulpur seat BJP’s Keshri Devi Patel leads by 84,398 till 14 round of counting at 4pm
A shocker for BSP-SP-RLD alliance as BJP wins in Braj
Those who thought the SP-BSP-RLD alliance would have a smooth sailing in Uttar Pradesh’s Braj region with the Yadav, Jatav and Muslim vote banks secure in its kitty, have been shocked by the trends pouring in, writes IANS.
Is it the end of caste politics in UP?
The caste arithmetic in Uttar Pradesh has fallen flat on its face and the SP-BSP-RLD alliance has nothing left to cheer about, reports IANS.
The alliance that was forged in January this year had claimed to trounce the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and, thereby, halt its return to power. The alliance with less than 20 seats has been left powerless.
Brand Modi has dissolved that caste arithmetic, the agency wrote.
Narendra Modi leads in Varanasi with 5.4 lakh votes
Narendra Modi of BJP gets 545056 votes while Shalini Yadav of gets SP 159722 vote.
Akhilesh Yadav leading in Azamgarh
Akhilesh Yadav of SP has taken a lead of 129826 votes over the BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahuaa in Azamgarh. Akhilesh Yadav--SP---259453; Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua--BJP--139607
Smriti Irani leading by 15K votes in Amethi
Smriti Irani is leading by 15000 votes in Amethi says ECI.
Dimple Yadav trailing in Kannauj
Dimple Yadav trailing in Kannauj with 203077, BJP’s Subrat Pathak leading with 204651 votes
PM Modi tweets, says ‘India wins yet again’
PM Modi tweets on election results, says ‘India wins yet again’.
सबका साथ + सबका विकास + सबका विश्वास = विजयी भारत— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019
Together we grow.
Together we prosper.
Together we will build a strong and inclusive India.
India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat
Smriti Irani leading over Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, reports ANI
BJP’s Smriti Irani leading over Congress chief Rahul Gandhi with 11226 votes from Amethi, reports ANI.
Three UP ministers leading over their rivals
Three out of the four Uttar Pradesh cabinet ministers fielded by the BJP are leading, according to the Election Commission trends, reports PTI.
S P Singh Baghel, Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Satyadev Pachauri are leading over their rivals from their respective seats, while Mukut Bihari Verma are trailing in the latest round of counting.
Celebrations begin at BJP office in UP
Celebrations begin in BJP headquarters in Uttar Pradesh. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma are to take part in celebrations.
Congress office wears deserted look while BJP office sees huge crowd
Party offices of BJP and those of SP, BSP and Congress in Uttar Pradesh offered a study in contrast. While those of SP, BSP and Congress wore a deserted look, at the BJP headquarters in Lucknow crowd and cadre had started to build up despite scorching heat.
Counting on 2 booths stopped in Kannauj
Counting on two booths stopped in Kannauj after agents found that machine recorded 582 votes against 519 polled. Booth no 32 of Karimullahpur , Chibramau assembly segment. Another booth is 41 of Nagla Khargai of Tirva assembly. Machine recorded 445 votes against 393 polled.
UP Election Results 2019: Prayagraj round 7 update
Round 7--------- Prayagraj
BJP Kesri Devi Patel leading on Phulpur seat
BJP : 126423
SP-BSP Pandhari Yadav: 92251
Cong Pankaj Niranjan: 6249
BJP’s Rita Joshi continuing to lead on Allahabad seat
BJP: 139205
SP-BSP Rajendra Patel: 88664
Cong Yogesh Shukla: 9168
Akhilesh Yadav of SP is leading by 74,000 votes in Azamgarh
Akhilesh Yadav of SP is leading by 74,000 votes in Azamgarh.
Women candidates are leading in many UP seats
Seats where women candidates are leading: Fatehpur- Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Phulpur- Keshari Devi Patel, Mirzapur- Anupriya Patel, Lalganj-Sangeeta Azad and Kannauj- Dimple Yadav.
Sriprakash Jaiswal trails by 30K
In Kanpur, former Union Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal trails by 30, 350 votes, BJP’s Satydev Pachauri leads.
India choses PM Modi again, BJP powers another jumbo win for alliance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks set for a second term with another sweep, with the National Democratic Alliance that his party the BJP leads ahead in 339 seats as votes are counted for the Lok Sabha elections. The opposition bloc led by the Congress may not touch three figures if current trends continue. Leads are now in for all 542 Parliament seats in which elections were held. Read more
Modi wave can be witnessed. GST, demonetisation had no impact on the ground
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) performance in both urban and rural constituencies across the country prove that the 2016 invalidation of high-value banknotes and the 2017 introduction of the goods and services tax (GST) did not have a negative impact on the party’s political prospects.
Even though the Congress and some Opposition parties raised the two issues throughout the campaign, but the results show that they failed to reap any political benefit out of it. Read here
UP Election Results 2019: Agra seat update after 5th round
Agra Reserved Seat – 5th Round
BJP – Prof SP Singh Baghel - 36847
BSP – Manoj Kumar Soni - 30843
Congress – Preeta Harit – 2161
BJP leading by about 6000 votes
BJP Party workers celebrate in Kanpur
Workers celebrate in Kanpur as BJP heads for landsliding win across country.
#ElectionsWithHT#UttarPradesh— HT Uttar Pradesh (@HTUttarPradesh) May 23, 2019
Workers celebrate in #Kanpur as #BJP heads for landsliding win across country.
VIDEO by: @haidarpur #ResultsWithHT#Verdict2019 #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/HNsjpvv3Q7
Badaun Lok Sabha Update
Badaun LS segment:
Sanghamitra Maurya (BJP): 88762 votes
Dharmendra Yadav (MGB): 78046
Saleem Shervani (Cong): 4538
UP Election Results 2019: Mathura Update after 7th round
Mathura Update after 7th Round
Hema Malini – BJP - 130754
Narendra Kumar Singh – RLD - 64961
Mahesh Pathak – Congress – 5573
Hema Malini leads by 65793
BJP leader Gen VK Singh leading in Ghaziabad
Union Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gen. V.K. Singh was leading against alliance candidate Suresh Bansal by over 50,000 votes from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, reports IANS.
Singh secured 1,23,349 votes while Samajwadi Party's Bansal got 65,563 votes at the end of the 14th round. Congress candidate Dolly Sharma was trailing with 10,798 votes.
UP Election Results 2019: Firozabad Lok Sabha Update
Firozabad Lok Sabha Update
BJP – Chandra Sen Jadaun – 87487
Samajwadi Party – Akshay Yadav – 70295
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) – Shivpal Yadav – 11852
BJP leads by 17192 votes
Modi ji and Yogi ji have demolished caste based politics in UP: Ravi Kishan
BJP candidate from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan says that Modi Ji and Yogi Ji have demolished the caste based politics in Uttar Pradesh. This victory is historical and we were confident about it. He also said that they have proven exit polls prediction right and BJP will cross 400 seats this election.
#ElectionsWithHT#UttarPradesh#BJP candidate from #Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan says: "Modi Ji and Yogi Ji have demolished the caste based politics in Uttar Pradesh. This victory is historical and we were confident about it." #ResultsWithHT#Verdict2019 #ElectionResults2019 @htTweets— HT Uttar Pradesh (@HTUttarPradesh) May 23, 2019
UP Election Results 2019: Firozabad Update
Firozabad Lok Sabha Update
BJP – Chandra Sen Jadaun – 70885
Samajwadi Party – Akshay Yadav – 58346
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) – Shivpal Yadav – 9425
Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan leading with 65K votes after 7th round
After seventh round counting in Gorakhpur BJP Ravi kishan leading by 65156 votes
BJP 159943
SP 94787
Cong 5426
UP Election Results 2019: Kushinagar update after 6th round of counting
Kushinagar update ( after six round counting )
BJP 95731.
Alliance 41926
Cong 21510
BJP’s Vijay Dubey leading by 53805 votes
BJP Kesri Devi Patel leading on Phulpur seat
BJP Kesri Devi Patel leading on Phulpur seat
BJP : 74129
SP-BSP Pandhari Yadav: 50607
Cong Pankaj Niranjan: 3624
BJP’s Rita Joshi continuing to lead on Allahabad seat
BJP: 89966
SP-BSP Rajendra Patel: 50909
Cong Yogesh Shukla: 5403
UP Elections Results 2019: Fifth round counting trends
Fifth round
BJP Kesri Devi Patel ahead with 17879 votes from Phulpur
BJP : 47688
SP pandhari yadav: 29809
Cong Pankaj Niranjan: 3240
BJP’s Rita Joshi ahead with 23337 votes from Allahabad seat
BJP: 59110
SP Rajendra Patel: 35773
Cong Yogesh Shukla: 3954
Varun Gandhi is leading in Pilibhit with 62K votes
Varun Gandhi is leading by over 62000 votes on Pilibhit seat.
Kannauj: Dimple Yadav leads with 22K votes
Dimple Yadav is leading in Kannuaj. She has got 22856 votes against BJP’s Subrat Pathak.
PM Modi leads in Varanasi with 2 Lakh votes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading 208814 against SP’s candidates Shalini Yadav who has got 63954 votes.
UP Election Results 2019: Smriti Irani leads in Amethi, Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli
In the high-profile Amethi seat, BJP's Smriti Irani established an early lead of 1,931 votes against sitting MP and Congress president Rahul Gandhi while UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was leading in neighbouring Rae Bareli by over 17,000 votes, reports PTI.
Akhilesh Yadav leading with 50K votes in Azamgarh,
In Azamgarh SP’s Akhilesh Yadav is leading with 50886 votes. He is leading by 24,000 votes.Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua has 25161 votes
In UP, BJP far ahead of 'gathbandhan', Rahul trails in Amethi
With counting of votes underway for Lok Sabha elections, trends show a positive signal for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh with the party leading on 54 seats. The BSP and SP, which are in alliance, are ahead on 13 and eight seats, respectively, as per official Election Commission of India trends, reports ANI.
The Congress party is leading on just one seat and Rashtriya Lok Dal, a part of SP-BSP alliance, is ahead on 2.
In what could become a major upset for the Congress, party president Rahul Gandhi is trailing by around 3,000 votes in Amethi against BJP's Smriti Irani. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is leading from Rae Bareli against Dinesh Pratap Singh of BJP.
PM Narendra Modi’s tally cross 171,000 mark
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tally cross 171,000 mark. He contested on Varanasi against Ajay Rai of Congress
SP-BSP candidates leading in 3 seats
Alliance candidates are leading at three seats, including Ghosi, Ballia and Ghazipur of Eastern UP
‘With you all the way... Good luck’: Robert Vadra’s message for Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Businessman Robert Vadra wished Congress president and his brother-in-law Rahul Gandhi and his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the party’s general secretary, “good luck” ahead of counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election started on Thursday. Read here
Rahul Gandhi regained his lead over Union minister Smriti Irani in Amethi after he trailed her for some time shortly after counting began Thursday. The fight to retain the family bastion of Amethi has been one of the fiercest of contests of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He was also leading in Kerala’s Wayanad, the second seat he is contesting from.
Afzal Ansari of Mahagathbandan leading in Ghazipur
Mahagathbandhan candidate Afzal Ansari is leading in Ghazipur, BJP’s pick Manoj Sinha is trailing.
Mulayam Singh Yadav leads in Mainpuri
In Mainpuri, Mulayam Singh Yadav is leading by 6778 votes after first round of counting.
BJP ahead in 300 seats, sensex hits 40K mark
Sensex hits 40,00 mark for the first time as BJP alliance ahead in over 300 seats
#NewsAlert | For more on this, visit https://t.co/o0DfqOYtUN #ElectionsWithHT #Verdict2019 #ElectionResults2019
Drones are being used to keep an eye on counting of votes
Drones are being used to keep a watch around the counting venue in Kanpur.
#ElectionsWithHT | Drones are being used to keep a watch around the counting venue in Kanpur.— Hindustan Times (@htTweets) May 23, 2019
📸: @haidarpur
Track LIVE updates here: https://t.co/ypN4EjvPWN #ResultsWithHT #Verdict2019 #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/ig7ACcHSde
Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan leading by 50K votes in Gorakhpur
After fifth round counting, BJP candidate Ravi Kishan leading by over 50000 votes in Gorakhpur
PM Narendra Modi is leading in Varanasi with over 1 lakh votes
PM Narendra Modi is leading in Varanasi with 105874 votes. He is contesting against Ajay Rai of Congress.
Akhilesh Yadav leads by 15K Votes
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is leading by 15,000 votes on Azamgarh seat
Sakshi Maharaj leads in Unnao, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti ahead in Fatehpur
BJPs Sakshi Maharaj in Unnao and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in Fatehpur lead.
PM Narendra Modi leaves MGB candidate Shalini Yadav way behind
Narendra Modi of BJP leaves the alliance candidate far behind. Modi: 81130, Shalini Yadav: 28711.
#ElectionsWithHT#UttarPradesh#NarendraModi leading by over 50,000 votes in #Varanasi, MGB's Shalini Yadav trailing. #ResultsWithHT#Verdict2019 #ElectionResults2019 @htTweets
BJP’s Mahendra Nath Pandey leading in Chandauli
BJP state unit president Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey is leading by 5 thousand votes at Chandauli.
BJP leading in Kanpur, Akbarpur, Unnao, Farurukhabad, Firozabad
BJP leading from Kanpur, Akbarpur, Unnao and Farrukhabad seats. BJP leading in Firozabad and ahead of Akshay Yadav , son of Ram Gopal Yadav general secretary of Samajwadi party.
Basgaon BJP candidate Kamlesh Paswan leading by over 43K votes
Basgaon BJP candidate Kamlesh Paswan leading by over 43000 votes while in Kushinagar, RPN Singh is trailing.
#ElectionsWithHT— HT Uttar Pradesh (@HTUttarPradesh) May 23, 2019
In Basgaon, #BJP candidate Kamlesh Paswan leading by over 43000 votes. #UttarPradesh#ResultsWithHT#Verdict2019 #ElectionResults2019
Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan leading with 25K votes
BJP’s Ravi Kishan maintains lead by over 25000 votes.
UP Election Results 2019: BJP leading in Allahabad in first round of counting
First round Allahabad seat: BJP’s Reeta Joshi ahead with 4091 votes
BJP: 7683
SP: 3592
Congress: 766
Maneka Gandhi of BJP training in Sultanpur
Maneka Gandhi of BJP is trailing by 7242 votes in Sultanpur. Alliance candidate Chandrabhadra Singh is leading.
#ElectionsWithHT#BJP's Maneka Gandhi is trailing by 7242 votes in Sultanpur to #MGB candidate Chandrabhadra Singh.#ResultsWithHT#Verdict2019 #ElectionResults2019— HT Uttar Pradesh (@HTUttarPradesh) May 23, 2019
PM Modi leading by 50,000 votes at Varanasi seat in 3rd round of counting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading by 50,000 votes at Varanasi seat in the third round of counting. Modi is ahead of others with 53287 votes. He is leading by over 20,000 votes. Alliance candidate Shalini 23777
BJP leading in Pratapgarh seat
In Pratapgarh seat, BJP’s Sangam Lal Gupta leading with 6542 votes with Congress’s Rajkumari Ratna Singh at second place with 4342 votes. Ashok Tripathi of SP-BSP is trailing at third place with 1299 votes.
Hema Malini leading in Mathura
Hema Malini of BJP is leading in Mathura. Sitting BJP MP and actor Hema Malini has contested against Narendra Singh of the RLD, a part of SP-BSP alliance, and Mahesh Pathak of the Congress.
BJP leading in Agra, Fatehpur Sikri
BJP candidates leading in Agra and Fatehpur Sikri . Raj Babbar trailing in Fatehpur Sikri
Rajnath Singh secures 6203 votes in first round of counting
In Lucknow, BJP’s Rajnath Singh secured 6203, MGB’s Poonam Sinha got 2316 and Congress candidate Acharya Pramod secured 726 votes after first round of counting.
NDA ahead on 35 seats in early trends
The BJP-led NDA is ahead on 35 seats in early trends as counting of votes began at 8 am for the the Lok Sabha election on Thursday with the SP-BSP combine at close second with 27 seats , in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh that send 80 lawmakers to Lok Sabha. Read here
PM Narendra Modi ahead with 19380 votes in Varanasi
PM Narendra Modi is leading with 19380 votes in Varanasi while the alliance candidate Shalini has 9963 votes and, Congress candidate Ajay Rai has 1370 votes.
Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan of BJP leading in Gorakhpur by over 14K votes
Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan of BJP is leading by over 14000 votes in Gorakhpur
Jayant Chaudary is leading Baghpat seat
Jayant Chaudhary is leading in Bagpat seat.
Sanjeev Baliyan of BJP leading in Muzaffarnagar
Sanjeev Baliyan (BJP) is leading by approximate 10,000 votes. Ajit Singh (RLD) is trailing on Muzaffarnagar seat.
#ElectionsWithHT#BJP candidate from Muzaffarnagar Sanjeev Balyan says: "People's mandate should be respected by the political parties with dignity." He is ahead of #RLD's Ajit Singh.— HT Uttar Pradesh (@HTUttarPradesh) May 23, 2019

#ResultsWithHT#Verdict2019 #ElectionResults2019
#ResultsWithHT#Verdict2019 #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/zuVEeRjyUE
Afzal Ansari leading in Ghazipur
Afzal Ansari leads in Ghazipur and union Minister Manoj Sinha trailing
Sonia Gandhi leading in Rae Bareli with over 5,000 votes
Sonia Gandhi is leading with over 5000 votes in RaeBareli, UttarPradesh.
Narendra Modi leading in Varanasi by 11K votes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading in Varanasi by over 11,000 votes. He has contested from Varanasi seat against Congress candidate Ajay Rai.
#ElectionsWithHT— HT Uttar Pradesh (@HTUttarPradesh) May 23, 2019
Prime Minister #NarendraModi leading by over 15,000 votes in #Varanasi#ResultsWithHT#Verdict2019 #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/rKVuYULeYF
BJP’s Kamlesh Paswan leading from Bansgaon by 4K votes
BJP’s Kamlesh Paswan leading from Bansgaon by 4356 votes. In Bansgoan, sitting BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan is locked in direct poll battle with Alliance candidate Sadal Prasad, as the nomination of Congress candidate Kush Tiwari was rejected along with 28 others on April 29.
Mahendra Nath Pandey of BJP leading in Chandauli
Mahendra Nath Pandey of Bhartiya Janta Party is leading in Chandauli Lok Sabha seat in initial trends. He has been a Member of Lok Sabha for Chandauli since 2014 while in Deoria, BJP candidate Rama Pati Tripathi is leading
Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan leading in Gorakhpur
Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan of BJP is leading in Gorakhpur lok sabha seat while in Maharajganj, BJP’s Pankaj Chowdhry is leading
Congress leading in 4, MGB in 9, BJP in 32 Lok Sabha seats
In UttarPradesh, Congress is leading in Rae Bareli, Fatehpur, Mirzapur, Kanpur. Mahagathbandhan is leading in Baghpat, Mainpuri, Kannauj, Azamgarh, Kairana, Rampur, Kaushambi, Farrukhabad, Aonla. Shivpal Yadav is leading from Firozabad while BJP is leading in 32 Lok Sabha segments.
Congress leading in Mirzapur
Counting of votes is going on. Congress is leading in Mirzapur seat. Laliteshpati Tripathi is the Congress candidate from Mirzapur.
Rahul Gandhi trailing in Amethi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi trails Smriti Irani in Amethi lok sabha seat. He has contested against union textile minister Smriti Irani in Amethi. Read more
Akhilesh Yadav leading in Azamgarh
Akhilesh Yadav, chief of Samajwadi Party is leading in Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat.
Counting begins for Varanasi seat
Counting of votes has begun for Varanasi seat. PM Narendra Modi has contested from BJP for the Varanasi seat against Ajay Rai from Congress
Never underestimate the power of Mayawati, say analysts
Political analysts had virtually written off Mayawati, after the BSP failed to open its account in the 2014 Lok Sabha election (in the 2017 assembly election it bagged merely 19 seats). But just when the chips were down for her, the Dalit leader decided to sew a strategic alliance with the Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Uttar Pradesh, jumping right back into reckoning. Read more.
UP Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: A tough battle between Modi and SP-BSP alliance
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Varanasi constituency looks largely predictable for the BJP, the saffron party is on shaky ground in the other constituencies against the SP-BSP alliance stitched by Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati. Under the seat sharing arrangement, the SP is contesting eight seats and BSP five in the last phase. Read more here
UP candidates visits temples ahead of election results
Ahead of counting, the candidates from Kanpur and Akbarpur lok sabha seats knock at the God’s door for victory. BJP candidates Satyadeo Pachauri and Devendra Singh Bholey pray at different temples before heading to counting venue.
BSP candidate Nisha Sachan visits Anandeshwar Temple, Congress candidate/former coal minister Prakash Jaiswal attends special prayer at his house.
UP Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Amethi to decide fate of Smriti Irani and Rahul Gandhi
The Union textiles minister Smriti Irani has contested from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency from where Rahul Gandhi has contested the election. This is the second time that she has been pitted against the Congress president. Read More here
Counting of votes begins
The countdown has begun. Major political leaders like Narendra Modi, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav will test their luck today as the counting of votes begins.
UP Election Results 2019: In Congress bastion of Amethi, BJP sounding optimistic
In Congress bastion of Amethi, the BJP is sounding optimistic for the first time even though the Congress leaders claim that it would be an easy victory for Rahul Gandhi who is seeking his fourth consecutive term. Read more here.
Counting of votes to begin at 8 am, trends expected to be known by noon
Counting of votes to begin at 8am and trends are expected to be known by afternoon. Final results of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, in which around 900 million Indians were eligible to vote, will be out by the evening.
Forces instructed to be extra- vigilant in 34 communally sensitive districts of UP
With the results of the general elections coming today, police are gearing up as many political heavyweights including Prime Minister Narendra Modi are trying their luck from the state.
‘We have arranged central as well as state armed forces including PAC, civil defence adequately. The forces will ensure that the counting of votes is also conducted as peacefully as the last seven phases of voting,’ Praveen Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IG), Law and Order told ANI.
Forces have also been instructed to be extra- vigilant in 34 communally sensitive districts, he added.
UP fielded highest number of women in Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Uttar Pradesh fielded the highest number of women at 104, followed by Maharashtra. Sixty-four women candidates have been fielded from Tamil Nadu, 55 from Bihar and 54 from West Bengal.
All eyes on East Uttar Pradesh election results
All eyes are on Eastern UP, including Varanasi, as counting of votes begins on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has contested election from the Varanasi seat as a BJP candidate. His cabinet colleague, union minister of state for railways Manoj Sinha, has tried his poll luck from Ghazipur. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has contested election from the Azamgarh parliamentary seat considered to be stronghold of the party.
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am
At 8 am, the counting of votes will begin. Fate of top leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav and president Akhilesh Yadav, RLD chief Ajit Singh and his son Jayant Chaudhary will be decided.