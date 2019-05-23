Today in New Delhi, India
‘People’s mandate against oppn propaganda’: Amit Shah on BJP’s big win

Conveying his greetings to party workers on behalf of Prime Minister Modi, Shah said it was the relentless efforts of the party workers which strengthened the BJP at every booth of the country.

lok sabha elections Updated: May 23, 2019 15:32 IST
In a series of tweets, Shah said this victory is a “win of people’s confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

BJP president Amit Shah Thursday hailed the BJP’s superb showing in the Lok Sabha polls as “victory of India” and said it is people’s mandate against the Opposition’s propaganda and personal attacks as well as their total rejection of politics of dynasty, appeasement and casteism. In a series of tweets, Shah said this victory is a “win of people’s confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

“Today’s result is India’s mandate against Opposition’s propaganda, lies, personal insinuations and baseless politics. It is also people’s mandate who have chosen development and nationalism and rejected casteism, dynasty and appeasement,” Shah said.

Asserting that this win is a victory for the whole of India, he said, “It is the victory of the hopes of youth, the poor and farmers. This grand victory is a triumph of people’s confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development work and strong leadership.”

Conveying his greetings to party workers on behalf of Prime Minister Modi, Shah said it was the relentless efforts of the party workers which strengthened the BJP at every booth of the country.

First Published: May 23, 2019 15:32 IST

