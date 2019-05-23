West Bengal Election Results 2019 highlights- ‘The world has recognised the power of Indian democracy’: PM Modi

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP could not make major inroads in Bengal. This time its different as BJP Chief Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi visited Bengal more than their home state Gujarat. As the results pour in, it is clear that BJP party workers left no stone unturned in order to fulfil their Chief’s vision of winning half the seats from Bengal

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remains confident that Trinamool Congress will hold West Bengal.

7:53 pm IST PM Modi begins his address by congratulating BJP Chief Amit Shah He expresses his gratitude towards all Indians for leading BJP to landmark win.





7:44 am IST ‘Despite poll violence, we made an impact in Bengal’: Amit Shah ‘BJP will govern Bengal soon’: Amit Shah on Bengal gains. He says Congress might have won Rajasthan, M.P and Chattisgarh but BJP did not concede defeat. Meanwhile, PM Modi has won the Varanasi constituency.





7:41 pm IST BJP chief Amit Shah says these elections indicate that nepotism, dynasty politics and politics of appeasement is over ‘You should have concentrated towards garnering votes, not defying the exit polls’: Amit Shah takes a dig at TDP chief and outgoing CM Chandrababu Naidu.





7:36 am IST BJP chief Amit Shah says BJP owes its win to PM Modi’s popularity Amit Shah says, BJP has won more than 50% seats in more than 9 states. He claims due to BJP’s popularity Congress could not secure a single seat in Manipur, Himachal, Mizoram and Andaman & Nicobar Islands and several other states.





7:33 pm IST BJP President Amit Shah addresses the media BJP President Amit Shah lauds PM Narendra Modi for BJP’s historic win





7:00 pm IST These Trinamool leaders are trailing majorly in Bengal Moon Moon Sen, Dasarath Tirkey, Apurba Sarkar, Arpita Ghosh and Subrata Mukherjee are trailing behind massively. These were incumbent MPs but BJP candidates across these constituencies gave them a strong fight. Meanwhile, the Left failed to secure a single seat and faced a complete rout in Bengal.





6:29 pm IST BJP Parliamentary Committee headed by PM Narendra Modi and BJP Chief Amit Shah to address press conference shortly These BJP candidates are leading big in West Bengal as of now - Dr. Jayanta Roy from Jalpaiguri, Locket Chatterjee (Hooghly), Kunar Hembram (Jhargram), John Barla (Alipurduar), Babul Supriyo (Asansol), Sukanta Majumdar (Balurghat), Shantanu Thakur (Bangaon), Dr. Subhas Sarkar (Bankura), Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury (Maldaha Dakshin), Khagen Murmu (Maldaha Uttar), Dilip Ghosh (Medinipur), Raju Bista (Darjeeling)





6:00 pm IST It has been 10 hours since the counting began. These are the current trends: All India Trinamool Congress - 23, Bharatiya Janata Party - 18, Congress - 1 Abhishek Banerjee (TMC), Raju Bista (BJP), Mimi Chakraborty(TMC), Babul Supriyo (BJP) have strong leads and could secure major wins.





5:53 pm IST Congress could secure only one seat in West Bengal Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has secured a comfortable lead in Baharampur . He leads by 67,588 votes.





5:47 pm IST Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference following his poor show in Amethi Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi congratulates Smriti Irani and says he respects the verdict of Amethi’s public. He congratulates the Prime Minister and says he accepts the verdict of the nation.





5:37 pm IST PM Narendra Modi and BJP Chief Amit Shah will address a press conference shortly Jubilant scenes from the Howrah Bridge in Kolkata, BJP workers cannot wait to celebrate. Prasun Banerjee (TMC) is leading by 77,051 votes from Howrah constituency. #WATCH BJP supporters celebrate on Howrah bridge, West Bengal. #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/WqxH2VR3E1 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019





5:33 pm IST Nusrat Jahan Ruhi of Trinamool secures a formidable lead in Basirhat Actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan leads by 3,05,176 votes. Abhishek Banerjee (TMC) and Raju Bista (BJP) are the only other leaders from West Bengal to cross the 300, 000 mark





5:10 pm IST The tables have not turned yet as BJP’s Khagen Murmu and SS Ahluwalia retake lead. But, in Arambagh and Barrackpore Trinamool can be seen fighting back as both Dinesh Trivedi and Aparupa Poddar take slender leads after trailing for the entire day.





4:49 pm IST The contest for Burdwan - Durgapur constituency gets interesting Dr Mumtaz Sanghmita gains a slender lead of 129 votes. Raju Bista (BJP) and Abhishek Banerjee (TMC) increase their leads 3,43,929 and 3,05,886 respectively.





4:34 pm IST Barrackpore sees a close fight between Dinesh Trivedi (TMC) and Arjun Singh (BJP) After trailing for most part of the day, Dinesh Trivedi of the TMC takes a slender lead of 696 votes. Arambagh’s stats are continuously changing as Aparupa Poddar (TMC) takes a slender lead of 1346 votes over Tapan Ray of the BJP





4:21 pm IST Malda North sees Mausam Noor leading by 4800 votes. Khagen Murmu’s lead has been taken over by the former minister from the UPA-II regime. BJP leading in 19, Trinamool looks to solidify their lead in 21. Will Amit Shah’s predicitions come true? Arambagh again sways towards BJP as Tapan Kumar Ray has a slender lead of 5271 votes against Aparupa Poddar of the TMC





4:19 pm IST These candidates have the biggest leads until 4:20 pm Raju Bista (BJP), Darjeeling - 302228 Abhishek Banerjee (TMC), Diamond Harbour - 285211 Pratima Mondal (TMC), Joynagar - 257335 Mimi Chakraborty (TMC), Jadavpur - 222499 Jagannath Sarkar (BJP), Ranaghat - 209143 Sajda Ahmed (TMC), Uluberia - 204190 Dr. Subhas Sarkar (BJP), Bankura - 125244 John Barla (BJP), Alipurduar - 142536 Babul Supriyo (BJP), Asansol - 117759





3:55 pm IST LK Advani congratulates PM Narendra Modi for historic BJP win Advani, one of the senior most leaders of the BJP, was denied a ticket but all differences seemed to have disappeared as the veteran leader congratulated PM Modi for his efforts which clearly is steering India towards a second term governed by the BJP. L K Advani, BJP: Heartiest congratulations to Narendrabhai Modi for steering BJP towards this unprecedented victory in elections. Amitbhai Shah as BJP President & all dedicated workers of the party have put in enormous effort in making sure that BJP's message reaches every voter. pic.twitter.com/LIr7vW4zXc — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019





3:44 pm IST Abhishek Banerjee consolidates his lead against Nilanjan Roy in Diamond Harbour constituency Abhishek Banerjee who was at the centre of controversy in several occasions is leading by a margin of 277476 votes in Diamond Harbour. Raju Bista of the BJP has similar numbers from Darjeeling constituency.





3:37 pm IST BJP leads big in Burdwan-Durgapore, Maldah North and South SS Ahluwalia, Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury, and Khagen Murmu make major gains. Murmu who contested and was a CPI(M) MLA is leading against heavyweight Mausam Nuur who recently defected to Trinamool Congress. Jyotirmay Mahato is leading by almost one lakh votes in Purulia





3:22 pm IST BJP increases its lead in some South Bengal constituencies. Jyotirmay Singh Mahato of Purulia, Dilip Ghosh in Medinipur retain their leads.





3:00 pm IST Prime Minister Narendra Modi jubilant as BJP looks toward making history PM Modi tweeted that NDA’s lead means it is a victory for India सबका साथ + सबका विकास + सबका विश्वास = विजयी भारत



Together we grow.



Together we prosper.



Together we will build a strong and inclusive India.



India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019





2:45 pm IST BJP leads in 19 seats, Trinamool holds lead in 22 seats BJP president Amit Shah is the rising star of the BJP after its indomitable leader Narendra Modi as National Democratic Alliance looks to sweep back to power in 2019. He also promised to oust Trinamool from West Bengal, in a heated electoral battle which was rife with barbs and poll violence. In an informal interaction with Hindustan Times, Amit Shah said that some in his party may think of him as a loony but he expected the BJP to win around 23 seats in West Bengal. Has Amit Shah kept his promise? Read more about this here.





2:29 pm IST Trinamool’s major setbacks this elections Bankura, Barrackpore, Balurghat, Bishnupur and Burdwan-Durgapur are the major seats where TMC is trailing currently. The campaign in Bengal was the most high-decibel and the most rhetoric-laden ever. Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek were “extortionists”, while the chief minister described him as a rioter and prescribed “sit-ups for him holding his ears”. Words such as “liar”, “fraud”, “thugs” and “thieves” targeted at senior most leaders of political parties flew thick and fast from public rallies and personal attacks that frequently transgressed limits of etiquette were launched without batting an eyelid.





2:06 pm IST Trinamool takes the lead in 23 seats, BJP closing in with 18, INC lead in two seats Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made deep inroads in West Bengal, increasing its vote share by more than 20 percentage points from 17.02% in 2014 to about 39% (till 1 pm) and was leading in 16 of Bengal’s 42 seats against their 2014 tally of only two seats. Though ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) increased its vote share by about 5 percentage points to about 45% (till 1 pm) from 39.79% (in 2014), the party was leading in 25 seats against their tally of 34 five years ago. Read more about BJP’s rise in Bengal here.





1:45 pm IST Trinamool looks to retain urban Kolkata seats Dum Dum, Barasat, Jadavpur, Haora, Kolkata North and Kolkata South trends until midday show that TMC is leading at these urban centres. Sougata Ray, Dr. Kakoli Ghoshdastidar, Mimi Chakaraborty, Prasun Banerjee, Sudip Banopadhyay and Mala Roy lead in these constituencies.





1:27 pm IST Mamata Banerjee tweets congratulating all winners but she has a message... West Bengal CM assures the trailing candidates that all ‘losers are not losers’. Congratulations to the winners. But all losers are not losers. We have to do a complete review and then we will share our views with you all. Let the counting process be completed fully and the VVPATs matched — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 23, 2019





1:11 pm IST Trinamool Congress’ star candidates lead from their constituencies Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakarborty, and Deepak Adhikari a.k.a Dev are leading from Basirhat, Jadavpur and Ghatal constituencies. Locket Chatterjee, formerly an actor is leading from Hooghly while Babul Supriyo, sitting MP from Asansol is leading with 69, 411 votes.





1:04 pm IST BJP holding up its leads across North Bengal The Bharatiya Janata Party has kept its leads intact across Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Aliporeduar, Cooch Behar and Raiganj-





12:49 pm IST BJP increase in seat share could dampen Mamata’s hopes to form Govt in centre. Mamata Banerjee had challenged PM Modi over demonetisation, jobs and economy. Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other leaders did the same. Did it have any major impact? Read our report here.





12:44 pm IST These elections are reminiscent of 1977 and 1980 elections The 2019 results, if the current trends hold, will be closer to what the Janata Party and the Congress achieved in the 1977 and 1980 elections. In 1980, the Congress won 353 PCs with an all-India vote share of 42.7%. In 1977, it was the Janata Party which got 295 PCs with a vote share of 41.3%. Read more about how the verdict could shape up here.





12:30 pm IST In Bangaon, family members battle it out. Bongaon Lok Sabha constituency, BJP candidate and late Matua matriarch Binapani Thakur’s grandson Shantanu Thakur was leading over his aunt and Trinamool Congress candidate and sitting MP Mamata Bala Thakur by over 10,000 votes.





12:13 pm IST Arambagh constituency sees Trinamool take the lead Aparupa Poddar leads ahead Tapan Kumar Ray of BJP. Dr. Kakoli Ghoshdastidar has also taken the lead in Barasat.





11:52 am IST BJP is leading in both Malda North and South. Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury and Khagen Murmu are increasing their lead. Abu Hasem Khan Chaudhury of Congress and Mausam Noor who formerly fought as a Congress candidate, both kin of veteran Congress leader Abu Ghani Khan Choudhury trail in these two constituencies





11:49 am IST Arjun Singh of BJP takes the lead in Barrackpore. Jalpaiguri and Jhargram also see BJP leading.





11:27 am IST Mala Roy of Trinamool leads by 2,12,149 votes in South Kolkata constituency Kin of freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose trails by a huge margin.





11:24 am IST Birbhum sees Trinamool candidate Satabdi Roy leading by 23898 votes Hooghly, on the other hand, sees actress-turned-politician Locket Chatterjee leading by 34420 votes as per Election Commission’s trends





11:10 am IST Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s son, Abhijit of the Congress trails in Jangipur Former president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit is trailing by 14,333 votes against Khalilur Rahman of the Trinamool in Jangipur





10:58 am IST Actor-turned-politician Deepak Adhikari a.k.a Dev takes lead over former IPS officer and BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh Ghatal sees Bharati Ghish falling behind, Tollywood actor Nusrat Jahan Ruhi of the TMC is also leading from Basirhat constituency.





10:36 am IST No major gains for Congress and the Left in West Bengal Once a Left bastion, the party has not taken lead in any of the constituencies. Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is a staunch critic of CM Mamata Banerjee, has the lead from Berhampore constituency.





10:32 am IST BJP Bengal President Dilip Ghosh is leading from Medinipur constituency Manas Bhunia of the TMC is currently trailing. Medinipur saw a turnout of 81.09%, according to the Voter Turnout app of the Election Commission of India. The seat saw a battle between two heavyweights — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s state unit chief Dilip Ghosh and Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s Manas Bhuniya. It is the BJP state president versus TMC heavyweight in Medinipur.





10:28 am IST In Purulia, BJP’s Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato leads against Dr. Mriganka Mahato of the Trinamool. In Ranaghat and Srerampur, BJP’s Debjit Sarkar and Jagannath Sarkar take the lead.





10:15 am IST BJP is leading in 19 constituencies in West Bengal Sukanta Majumdar of Balurghat , Shantanu Thakur of Bangaon, Subhas Sarkar in Bankura are emerging with clear leads.





10:02 am IST Kolkata South sees BJP’s Chandra Kumar Bose trail by 21621 votes. Both Kolkata North and South has seen the Trinamool taking the lead after two hours of counting.





9:54 am IST Mimi Chakraborty, actor-turned-politician of the TMC takes the lead in Jadavpur constituency Once close to Mamata Banerjee, former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh, is leading from Ghatal by almost a 1000 votes, according to the recent trends from the ECI. Bharati Ghosh had returned a medal and certificate for commendable service that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee gave her on August 15, 2014. Read our report here.





9:47 am IST Saumitra Khan of the BJP takes lead over Shyamal Santra of the Trinamool Congress Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee who had sent a defamation notice to the Prime Minister leads from Diamond Harbour by 3800 votes, according to early trends. Birbhum sees Satabdi Roy taking the lead again.





9:22 am IST Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, four-time Congress MP from Berhampore is leading. Satabdi Roy is trailing in Birbhum, as Bharatiya Janata Party’s Dudh Kumar Mondal leads by 735 votes. Catch the live updates from all over the nation. It is a neck-to-neck fight in Bengal.





9:17 am IST Babul Supriyo Baral of the BJP leads in Asansol. The star-studded fight for Asansol sees actor-turned-politician Moon Moon Sen trailing by almost 12100 votes according to the early trends.





9:14 am IST In Hooghly, BJP candidate, actor-turned-politician Locket Chatterjee is leading. Trinamool Candidate Dr. Ratna De is trailing by 4489 votes





9:04 am IST According to early trends, Subrata Mukherjee of the Trinamool Congress is trailing from Bankura Sajda Ahmed and Ratna De take the lead in Uluberia and Hooghly according to early trends posted by the Election Commission of India.





8:59 am IST One hour into the counting, the initial leads have come in. Leads for several constituencies have come in, counting of postal ballots are almost. EVMs have been opened across several constituencies as counting begins and the leads pour in.





8:39 am IST It’s a close contest. TMC leads in seven constituencies in West Bengal Sougata Ray, Mahua Moitra, actor-turned-politician Satabdi Roy (Banerjee), Dibyendu Adhikari and Asit Kumar Mal lead from their respective constituencies. BJP inches towards 6 seats as Tapan Kumar Ray and Arjun Singh take the lead in Barrackpore and Arambagh... Abhijit Mukherjee of the Congress is leading from Jangipur





8:30 am IST Congress candidate from Malda Dakshin Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury is leading Trinamool Candidate Apurba Sarkar leads from Baharampur





8:21 am IST BJP leads in four constituencies in Bengal BJP is leading in Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Alipurduar. TMC is leading in Maldah North with actor Mausam Noor of TMC.





8:05 am IST Counting begins across 42 constituencies in Bengal BJP and TMC go head to head in heated electoral battle . Left and Congress look forward to boost their chances. Stay tuned for who’s leading and trailing in West Bengal and all over the country.





7:55 am IST Amid chaos regarding EVM tampering, TMC workers are guarding EVM strongrooms. Trinamool Congress leadership has asked its workers in West Bengal to guard strongrooms in their respective areas, fearing that the BJP might try to smuggle out EVMs.





7:22 am IST BJP had won 2 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in 2014 elections BJP Chief Amit Shah has set a goal of winning 22 of those 42 seats this Lok Sabha elections. Union Minister Smriti Irani also echoed similar sentiments in a tweet yesterday ahead of the counting of polls We are conscious of the sacrifices made by the families of karyakartas especially in Kerala and West Bengal. No words will ever be enough to pay homage to those who died. However , the best tribute would be that every day we contribute constructively to Nation building. — Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 22, 2019



