TMC, BJP in neck and neck race in West Bengal

Early trends showed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadign in 7 seats while the BJP was leading in six seats in West Bengal. The Congress was leading in two.

The TMC has been locked in a fierce fight with the BJP which, according to exit polls, could increase its tally substantially from two seats in 2014 to double digits.

Mamata Banerjee, whose TMC won 34 seats in 2014, has vowed to make a clean sweep.

The campaign in Bengal has been a bitter and often violent one. Last week, the Election Commission cut short the campaign for the final phase of polling by a day for what it called unprecedented law and order situation.

Bengal had voted in all phases of the seven-phase elections.

First Published: May 23, 2019 08:46 IST