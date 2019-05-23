Lok Sabha Election 2019: ‘With you all the way... Good luck’: Robert Vadra’s message for Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Businessman Robert Vadra wished Congress president and his brother-in-law Rahul Gandhi and his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the party’s general secretary, “good luck” ahead of counting of votes for the Lok Sabha election started on Thursday.

Robert Vadra called them R and P in his posts on Twitter and Facebook as he wished them.

“R all the best. With you all the way, no matter what... good luck ! P, best best (sic),” he tweeted with a smiley and thumbs-up.

Vadra also posted three photographs along with his post on Facebook.

The first was a photo with him and Rahul Gandhi with a message that said, “My heartiest wishes to Rahul, all Congress leaders, and party workers on this crucial day.” The two other photos were with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi regained his lead over Union minister Smriti Irani in Amethi after he trailed her for some time shortly after counting began Thursday. The fight to retain the family bastion of Amethi has been one of the fiercest of contests of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He was also leading in Kerala’s Wayanad, the second seat he is contesting from.

The counting of votes all across the country began at 8am after the marathon seven-phase Lok Sabha election over 39 days involving as many as 900 million voters came to a close on Sunday.

First Published: May 23, 2019 10:41 IST