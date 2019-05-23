Today in New Delhi, India
May 22, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019

341
88
95
Target 272
Total Seats
542*
Till Now
542
Party Wins+Leads 2014 Change
BJP+ 341 336 5
Cong+ 88 60 28
BSP, SP+ 18 5 (SP) 13
Others 95 147 -52
Last updated at 09:45:50 AM
Source: ECI

Watch: PM Modi’s speech after epic BJP victory in Lok Sabha elections

* Lok Sabha has 543 elected MPs. Voting in Vellore postponed
Assembly Results
Map | All Seats

‘PM Modi will now build New India’, says Rajnath Singh after BJP’s big win in Lok Sabha elections

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BJP’s big win in the Lok Sabha elections.

lok sabha elections Updated: May 23, 2019 13:30 IST
Press Trust of India
PM Modi,Rajnath Singh,Lok Sabha elections
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) talks with Home Minister Rajnath Singh during a ceremony.(AFP)

With early trends indicating BJP’s return to power, senior leader and Home Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday termed it “historic” and credited it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “astute” leadership and party chief Amit Shah’s “dynamism”.

In a series of tweets, Singh said the people of India have once again given a decisive mandate to the BJP-led NDA and reposed their faith in Modi’s leadership and vision of New India.

Click here for Lok Sabha Election Results 2019

“Spoke to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi and the BJP National President Shri @AmitShah over the phone and congratulated them for @BJP4India led NDA’s stupendous victory in these Lok Sabha Elections.

“This historic victory in the General Elections is the outcome of Modiji’s visionary leadership, Amit Shahji’s dynamism and the hard work of millions of BJP karyakartas on the ground,” he said.

The home minister said Modi is now all set to build a New India.

Riding on a massive Modi wave sweeping through most parts of India, the BJP was set to return to power Thursday as it led in 292 seats while the Congress trailed far behind with 50, according to trends released by the Election Commission for all 542 seats that went to polls.

Singh, who is contesting from the Lucknow seat, himself is leading by over 1.5 lakh votes as per available trends.

Click here for full Lok Sabha elections 2019 Coverage

First Published: May 23, 2019 13:05 IST

Get the latest news and live updates for Lok Sabha Elections 2019, seat stats, constituency and election news on hindustantimes.com. Follow us on FB and Twitter to get the fastest updates on election results 2019, party-wise votes stats, wins and leads, vote share of parties and many more interesting election facts.

tags

more from lok sabha elections
trending topics